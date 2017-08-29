Stock Market Still Sensitive To Bad News

Stocks were mixed on Monday, with both trading volume and conviction on the wane ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The NASDAQ 100 (NDX) and Russell 2000 (RUT) were Monday's strongest performers among the major indices, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged.

Despite showing some encouraging signs last week, the stock market still hasn't produced the important follow-through which is needed to confirm a lasting bottom. The most evident indication of a bottom would be a decisive 2-day close above the 3-week (15-day) moving average in the major indices, including the SPX. Concomitant with this, we would also ask to see sustained improvement in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. To date, the market has been unwilling to provide either sign as the bulls and bears continue the struggle for control over the short-term trend.

After showing steady improvement last week, the new highs-lows suffered a small setback on Monday, Aug. 28. While the hi-lo differential was positive, there were 55 stocks on the new 52-week lows list. That's well above the acceptable limit (i.e. below 40) and suggests a degree of spillover internal weakness. We need to see a few days in succession of fewer than 40 new lows to confirm that internal selling pressure has completely dried up. Otherwise, if the new lows continue to expand above 40 the bears may attempt another raid on the market in the near term.

I continue to emphasize that the most important factor guiding our trading posture is the overall direction of internal momentum within the NYSE broad market. We should ideally see the short-term directional indicator, below, turn up when the market is ready to resume its advance. This indicator is based on the 4-week rate of chance in the NYSE 52-week highs-lows. The directional indicator hasn't yet confirmed a reversal, as can be seen here.

It's worth emphasizing that whenever the market is internally weak, as it now is, bad or unexpected news can unsettle the stock market much more readily than it would than when the market is in a position of internal strength. For this reason, participants should remain watchful and maintain conservative stops on all open long positions.

Another market sign which is somewhat troubling from a short-term standpoint is the closing hour indicator for the S&P 500. This is simply a daily tabulation of the last hour of trading in the SPX. It is quite similar to the famous NYSE Tick Indicator in that it reveals what how "smart money" professional traders are likely positioning their trades since they have historically tended to be active in the closing hour. Here's what the cumulative closing hour trend of the SPX looks like over the last several weeks. As the following graph shows, the downward trend suggests the smart money has been loath to initiate new long positions in the closing hour. This indicator, while not infallible, does open up the possibility of news-driven weakness in the near term.

In summary, while the recent cracks in the stock market's "wall of worry" have been repaired to a large degree, the market's internal momentum profile is still in need of repair. The recent surge in bearish sentiment following the August market decline (see Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator below), testifies to the market's improved psychological profile. This is a strong enough sign, by itself, to suggest that we are very close to seeing a confirmed bottom. It also suggests that if the sellers attempt another raid on the market in the coming days, the downside potential will be limited.

There may be, however, a final test of the August lows with the possibility of a lower low before the bottom is finally confirmed.

