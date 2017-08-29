Cempra To Combine With Melinta, To Add The Safest And Most Effective Fluoroquinolone Ever Developed

Hercules Capital's SEC filings show Melinta Series 4 equity went up 25% this year. This puts Series 4 value at $91m. Series 1-3-and-common value still unknown, awaiting the proxy filing.

My article begins to provide a broad understanding of the value of Baxdela (safety/efficacy), which per last year's Pfizer acquisition of AstraZeneca's antibiotics portfolio, may put it at over $1B.

Some have suggested that Melinta is starving for cash and/or that Baxdela or solithromycin is not valuable. I detail precisely why that is not the case.

The new FDA guidance (and acceptance of) the safety protocol, a 60% size reduction from before, is a major development bringing the safety study from "completely-infeasible" to "can be done".

Based on some readings of the Cempra merger situation, we see a clear and strong story about two loser companies, Cempra (NASDAQ: CEMP) and Melinta, that have wasted shareholder capital and are intent on doing more of this together. Is this the case? Let's examine the evidence.

It's Not Just 9,000 vs. 6,000

From this SEC filing, we can see that the transcript of the August 9 conference call. Here is a quote from Cempra's CEO, Dr. David Zaccardelli:

The FDA Advisory Committee briefing document described pre-approval safety data from a possible 12,000 additional solithromycin patients, and the CRL recommended pre-approval data from additional 9,000 solithromycin patients. The FDA also communicated to us their perspective that approximately 75% of the solithromycin patients in the additional safety study should be on IV solithromycin. We met with the FDA this past February to discuss the complete response letter and how we could progress with solithromycin. We requested that the FDA reconsider the patient numbers required in safety study pre-approval in order to adequately characterize the risk of liver safety to respond to CRL. This was a very productive discussion, and the FDA stated that it was open to further consideration about the number of patients, and encouraged Cempra to submit a protocol with a revised proposal about the number of patients in the safety study so they could evaluate it. Based on our FDA communications and the proposal we submitted to the FDA, we are pleased to share with you today that the study that was agreed will evaluate an additional data from 6,000 solithromycin patients on a pre-approval basis, which would be included at the time we respond to the CRL, with data from an additional 3,000 solithromycin patients to be submitted after the CRL, including on a post-approval basis. A control arm with a 5:1 randomization of patients on standard care will also included. The FDA also agreed with our proposal that the study be conducted with oral solithromycin. Focusing the safety study with oral formulation only was important to us for several reasons. First, the study will be simpler, faster and less expensive to conduct as an oral-only study. And as you may recall from our phase III data, the liver enzyme profile appeared favorable in oral solithromycin patients treated for five days relative to intravenous patients treated for up to seven days.

To summarize a bit regarding how the FDA approval process works:

Until a drug is approved, by law, the FDA cannot provide any information with respect to the approval process, with the exception of the advisory committee meeting and associated documents. Thus, to say that one company press release (i.e.: the CRL) is a fact and another is not is, at best, disingenuous. Even if a company did everything 100% according to an FDA recommendation in a CRL response, this does not guarantee approval. If it did, the FDA would never have scheduled a second advisory committee meeting for Dynavax and would not have CRLed Heplisav twice in a row. After a CRL (and even before), the FDA and sponsor (Cempra) engage in "an ongoing discussion". The reason why I put this in quotes is because this is not just a convenient story that a company may provide to investors. To confirm once again that this how the post-CRL review process works, I called the FDA recently, and this is the exact term that the specialist I spoke with used. The specialist further described that the FDA is in constant communication with a sponsor (i.e.: Cempra) during and after the review process. According to the filings referenced above, the FDA has explicitly agreed that to respond to the CRL, Cempra's proposed safety protocol, which includes 6,000 patients on the oral form of the drug pre-approval, would be sufficient.

Thus, we must conclude as fact that the FDA has specifically agreed that a 7,200-sized oral-only pre-approval safety study, as opposed to an 18,000-sized 75% IV safety study, is appropriate.

Trial Feasibility

The FDA changed their requirement for a response to the CRL from a 9,000 person safety study (with who knows how many on control), 75% on IV (intravenous), to 6,000 person oral-only study, with 3,000 post-approval, and a 5:1 randomization for control (1,200 patients), for the approval of oral solithromycin.

This means that the safety trial the FDA agreed would be appropriate is 60% smaller (18K, with 1:1 randomization, to 7.2K, with 5:1 randomization) than that what the FDA originally envisaged. The switch from 75% IV to 100% oral is another significantly positive factor, in terms of time, costs, and likelihood of approval.

Benefit Summary of Running an Oral-Only Study

There are four benefits to running an oral-only safety study, randomized 5:1, as opposed to an IV-to-oral study, randomized 1:1.

IV patients are sicker, and thus slower and much more expensive to enroll. The inevitable advisory committee meeting that will be convened after the safety study is run will see a better ALT elevation profile and will be more likely to approve solithromycin, with no label restrictions, versus a 75% IV study. A 5:1 randomization means a ratio of 5 patients on drug against one on control, as opposed to 1:1 randomization (like the Ketek safety study), which is a ratio of one on drug to one on control. Thus, a safety study that could have been a 12,000 patient study will be 7,200 patients: this is a 40% trial size reduction from just this change. Cempra only needs to achieve manufacturing acceptability in one site as opposed to two. This reduces the risk of a manufacturing CRL or delay.

Downside of Running an Oral-Only Study

There is one negative to converting from 75% IV to 100% oral, dwarfed by the benefits summarized above. That negative is a delay in approval of the IV formulation. To remind readers, Cempra submitted two NDAs: one for the oral formulation, and one for the IV formulation. Per the last conference call, the FDA and Cempra agreed that only the oral formulation NDA should be submitted for now, leaving IV on the back burner.

The value proposition of solithromycin, to both investors and the medical community, has always rested on prevention rather than a last-ditch use. In any case, many hospitalized patients should have no obstacles in taking oral solithromycin as the side-effects of the oral route are extremely mild: in the Phase 3 trial, 4% of oral solithromycin patients had nausea as a side-effect vs. 6% for moxifloxacin.

IV would bring in more revenues on a per-patient basis; however, in the last conference call, Cempra stated that IV would only have accounted for 20% of projected revenues in the CABP indication. I would imagine that this number would grow smaller as solithromycin acquires more oral-majority indications over the long term.

IV Patients Are Sicker: Intro

IV patients are typically sicker patients than oral patients: IV patients are almost-exclusively hospital-bound, while oral patients are typically (but not always) outpatients. It takes longer to enroll hospital-bound patients (simply because there are fewer of them), and it is more expensive to pay hospitals to administer the drug intravenously, and provide the extra nurse hours/care needed for a drug trial. Thus, a change from 75% IV to 100% oral reduces expense and the time to run a study.

As one example, in two Cempra Phase 3 efficacy trials, patients who enrolled in the oral-only trial were on average much healthier than those enrolled in the IV-to-oral trial: their PORT score medians were at ~70 versus 80.5; PORT categories (rated from I to V) rated on average 2.60 on oral versus 3.075 on IV.

Another very important aspect to this change is that an oral-only study paints a better picture for the second inevitable advisory committee meeting that will result from the safety trial.

Understanding the Approval Risk Level of a New Trial

If readers recall, in Phase 3 trials, for those with normal ALT at baseline, only 3.2% of patients in the oral-only trial achieved at any point in the trial an ALT of 3+ times the upper-limit of normal, versus 5.5% in the IV-to-oral trial.

I'd like to remind readers that ALT elevations by themselves are not dangerous -- approximately 16% of patients participating in a study examining ALT effects of widely-prescribed cholestyramine had 3x+ ALT in their blood -- and this ALT was not transient or "the highest recorded" but constant: cholestyramine is meant to be taken daily, not on a 5-day regimen. There have been absolutely no safety/liver issues in these patients, despite the fact that cholestyramine has been taken daily by over a million people annually in the US soon after its approval in 1973.

But, we have to acknowledge that we live an imperfect world where facts are often as elusive as the tooth fairy. Numbers can be scary...

The number that really scared some members of the advisory committee was 9.1%, which was the percent of patients who had ALT of 3+ the upper-limit of normal at any point in the IV trial. Even though the FDA's own internal training documents identify ALTs as not always correlated to acute liver failure (see table on right, below), numbers like "9.1%" are subjectively "scary". Panic ensues. But calmly looking at the data, examining only patients who had normal ALT at baseline yields just 5.5%, not 9.1%.

One should always adjust to baseline and also look at an appropriate comparator. The fact that a loading dose in the IV to oral study skewed the numbers also escaped some in the committee.

The IV-to-oral trial also suffered a loading dose problem, where Cempra decided to give an extra dose of oral solithromycin during the IV-to-oral switch. As agreed by both the FDA and Cempra, this substantially raised ALT in some patients without any efficacy benefit.

In the oral trial, we don't have the loading dose problem, and we don't have the resulting perception problem. In the oral trial, the absolute number was 5.4% instead of 9.1%, and removing those on baseline with elevated ALTs yields just 3.2%. And then, looking at the comparator, we only see a 1.5% difference when comparing patients that increased 3x over both their baseline and over the ULN:

The combined finding of ALT increases to more than 3x ULN, with associated increases to more than 3x the patient’s baseline value, was similar between groups (3.4% of solithromycin group and 1.9% of moxifloxacin recipients).

And then when we consider that macrolides are known to raise ALT more than most other drugs, that 1.5% difference doesn't look like much at all.

And, as Cempra's oral paper points out, this difference is highly variable, anyway: citing two ceftaroline vs. ceftriaxone trials (FOCUS 1 vs. FOCUS 2), article authors identified the high variability in otherwise identical trials: FOCUS 1 had a difference of 1.3%, while FOCUS 2 had a difference of just 0.6%.

Finally, we need to also remember that solithromycin is indicated for a 5-day treatment course, as opposed to 7 days for moxifloxacin. One wonders whether the accelerated schedule had anything to do with the slightly higher incidence rate of 3x+ ALT.

The FDA (wrongly, in my opinion) believed that this ALT thus may lead to Hy's Law cases, which may lead to real liver injury cases. This is wrong because the very small COPD and NASH trials, where some patients had extremely high ALTs (with one cause of slight jaundice) had very significant issues. Chief among them was that every single patient experiencing an unusually/extremely high ALT increase also was taking a medication that was specifically not allowed per trial exclusion protocols! The fact that the NASH/COPD patient populations were relatively sick likely did not help the situation.

Macrolides increase ALTs more than other drugs types, and CABP historically (say, if we look at Ketek) have a higher ALT versus other types of infections. For this safety trial, per the FDA's advisory committee presentation, the FDA's concern is actually not whether the ALTs are perfectly balanced (because even the FDA acknowledges that they don't have to be), but instead, the number of interest will be chiefly how many Hy's Law's cases there are.

A Hy's Law case is an increase in 3x+ ULN (upper limit of normal) ALT with a concomitant increase in bilirubin of 2x+ ULN in the blood. If the stated protocol for this safety trial is followed, and patients with contraindicated medications will actually be excluded (just like it was followed in both Phase 3 efficacy trials, but not like the NASH or COPD trials), the possibility of Hy's Laws cases stemming from the drug should be close to zero. We have data from the Phase 3 IV efficacy trial in terms of mean bilirubin to help understand the trend of the level of bilirubin in solithromycin-treated patients:

In order to have a Hy's Law case, bilirubin needs to increase to 2X+ ULN. But (just like with moxifloxacin), and even within the 95% confidence interval, bilirubin level significantly decreases!

Later in this article (towards the end), I'll explore some failures of the Cempra management team, FDA, and advisory committee members -- proper preparation and employee incentives could have led to drug approval in 2016.

Per my understanding of solithromycin as explored here in great detail, and due to this perception difference between IV and oral, I submit that running a properly-designed study carries very little risk, and is likely to be successful in obtaining a positive advisory committee opinion and no restrictive label warning.

Azithromycin (brand name, Zithromax) had billions in sales worldwide for a long time. I believe that solithromycin will surpass this. This revenue target was originally envisioned by sell-side analysts covering Cempra before they basically dropped their coverage after the FDA briefing document came out in late 2016.

Randomization Ratio

Cempra is targeting 2-3 CABP seasons (according to John Bluth of Investor Relations) for a 6,000 person oral-only trial. CABP seasons are typically in line with flu season, which usually peaks between December and February. Thus, if new management is able to find a partner quickly, a 6,000 person trial, per current guidance, could be completed by early 2019. In this author's opinion, one season is actually sufficient and we could even see an advisory committee meeting scheduled for late 2018 after a resubmission in mid-2018. I explore this idea slightly later in the article.

A second question of feasibility, which has now been made clear with the FDA's agreement to the appropriateness of Cempra's submitted safety protocol, is the randomization ratio. The 24,000 patient Ketek (telithromycin) safety trial, which was referenced/alluded to in multiple places in the 2016 solithromycin advisory committee meeting and briefing documents, had a 1:1 randomization. This means that the "comparative" trial that the FDA sought could have potentially included not 9,000 patients, but 18,000, in line with the Ketek trial. However, now Cempra has successfully negotiated a 5:1 randomization, meaning the total patient count for this safety trial will be 7,200 and not 18,000, or 12,000.

But one still wonders whether perhaps Cempra management erred on the side of caution with their protocol submission and whether it might be improved further.

A Different Potential Strategy

Recent FDA guidance and discussion in April of this year suggests that a safety database could be as low as 300 patients in the development of drugs that treat only a single bacterial species where there is an unmet medical need. Arguably, Cempra's solithromycin, which has extreme efficacy against S. pneumoniae, can fit this concept in certain life-threatening situations where multi-drug therapy is not ideal or presents a heavy risk profile due to side-effects.

It seems that Cempra submitted its proposal after this series of documents came out. But, Cempra can always submit another protocol with this new guidance in mind, or even request that the FDA grant limited approval based on both this guidance and the Cures Act passed in 2016. Another approach might be to identify a pathogen that presently does have an unmet medical need and run a new trial for that. The ultimate goal is to get solithromycin approved as soon as possible, and allow the company to very quickly and cheaply generate safety data. Limited approval and, say, a 50,000 patient safety database (from post-market monitoring only) would be very cheap, generate some revenue, and likely obviate the need for a safety trial.

In summary, there are multiple pathways to success with solithromycin, and in this author's opinion, there is a good probability that new management of the combined Cempra/Melinta will seek a more aggressive path forward, now that there is a feasible (and still conservative) agreement with the FDA that can be built off of.

Calculating Time

As stated earlier, Cempra currently estimates 2-3 seasons to run the safety trial; Dr. Zaccardelli also suggested the cost will be 75 million dollars.

I am already skeptical of this $75 million figure because the 2-3 years mentioned by Dr. Zaccardelli was potentially clarified as 2-3 CABP seasons. That's a big difference: 2 years is 24 months, while 2 seasons is 17 months, given that the new season is likely to peak in February.

The Ketek safety trial, if this article written by a former FDA official is to believed, supposedly paid doctors only $400 per patient (excluding the company's analysis) and took only 5 months.

It is perhaps that article about Ketek, written by a former FDA employee and referenced in Cempra's advisory committee meeting, which gave a mistaken impression to FDA officials about the feasibility of a 9,000 person (potentially 18,000 person) 75% IV safety trial.

Although that trial was over 15 years ago, the time and cost difference is still very big. Five months to run a 24,000 patient trial versus 2-3 years to run a 7,200 patient oral-only trial in a population that had approximately 60,000 deaths a year in 2005? How do we square this?

The Ketek trial was a "24,000 patient usual care study in mild respiratory infections" (per the FDA's description [page 22 here]). The vast majority of the patients in this trial did not have CABP, but perhaps we can indirectly (qualitatively) compare them with Cempra's proposed safety study. If the safety study enrolls patients with the same PORT levels as in the Phase 3 oral efficacy study, we would not be able to describe Cempra safety study patient infections as "mild", as this study enrolled mostly PORT II, III, and IV patients (with one PORT I patient). In my view, anything past PORT I is not considered "mild". Judge for yourself (in link).

Cempra IV-to-oral study Cempra oral-only study PORT I 0 1 (0.116%) PORT II 202 (23.4%) 432 (50.2%) PORT III 400 (46.3%) 341 (39.7%) PORT IV 255 (29.5%) 86 (10%) PORT V 6 (0.695%) 0

We can also see from this table that the IV-to-oral safety study enrolled much sicker patients: Higher PORT levels are more expensive and take longer to enroll. Let us explore the numbers behind that idea...

In Ceftaroline Fosamil for the Treatment of Community-Acquired Pneumonia: from FOCUS to CAPTURE, Carreno and Lodise write,

In clinical trials, bacterial pathogens are identified in only 25% of cases [2,4,17]. In practice, a microbiological diagnosis in CAP occurs in less than 10% of cases [18].

Thus, a clinical research organization working on behalf of Cempra/Melinta would perhaps need to test 28,800 patients before enrolling them, if the safety trial requires a positive identification of bacterial infection, as the efficacy trial did. (The smaller 10% number is not used because it is based only on definitive S. pneumoniae diagnosis, and not all patients are tested: see File 2003.)

According to Burden of Community-Acquired Pneumonia in North American Adults, there were an estimated 4.2 million ambulatory care visits (outpatients) for CAP in 2006. Per the Pneumonia Patient Outcomes Research Team [PORT] (1991) study (table 3, page 6 here), out of outpatients, ~33.4% were in the PORT II and PORT III categories. (This number is roughly similar in multiple other databases that look at more rough risk ratings. [1], [2]) If 25% of these are truly due to CABP, and adjusting for an 8.3% population growth between 2006 and 2016, then there were 380,000 PORT II/III incidents that were caused by CABP in 2016.

Given that 90% of those enrolled in the Phase 3 oral study were PORT II and III, and that an indeterminate number of these patients were not outpatients, but also on the other hand that there will be some exclusion criteria (like no concomitant prescriptions that act on cytochrome P450), I would thus suggest that this 380,000 number is close to what the potential pool of patients looks like.

Assuming that the ratio of the number of patients to incidents is 1 (a reasonable assumption), then Cempra/Melinta would need to enroll 1.9% of all of these patients to hit their goal within one full year. Keeping in mind that most CABP infections happen in the winter, we can also adjust that number slightly up to fit 4-5 months.

But what if the company had submitted a safety trial protocol that was the same as that sought initially by the FDA?

According to a 2009 insurance database analysis of 12.5 million people, 19.5% of CAP episodes were inpatient. If we use inpatient to hospitalized patients as a (rough) proxy for oral to IV/IV-oral use, and adjust by PORT ratios from the 1991 study mentioned earlier, then the 1.9% number above becomes ~5%. (1.9% * (100% - 19.5%) / 19.5%) * (33% / 52%).

Recruiting ~1/20th of all hospitalized CABP patients may thus be somewhat of a challenge, given that likely a vast majority of them would probably not want to try a treatment that is not FDA-approved in a serious or life-threatening situation. (With 18K patients, 75% on IV, it would be approximately 10%!)

The Cost of a 75% IV Study

Here is the IV-to-oral process for a single patient:

Likewise, the oral trial description states that "safety laboratory tests and electrocardiograms were monitored throughout."

If this process includes 4 electrocardiograms, and 4 blood chemistry tests, then it might cost $2,132: $50 per electrocardiogram plus $483 per blood chemistry test (according to this website, readers reported an average out-of-pocket cost (even with insurance) of $483). Electrocardiograms cost approximately $50. With the added labor costs of handling very sick (typically IV) patients in a hospitalized environment, all these procedures would cost even more.

Maybe we can allocate another $1,000 for the chemistry test, $1,000 for clinical trial fees, and another $1,000 for patient participation incentives, and let's say $300 in Cempra analysis costs and, say, $1,000 for the pills themselves. That still leaves approximately $4,000 unaccounted for in our total of $10,416 ($75m/7.2K) per patient.

On the other hand, BARDA is currently footing the bill for Cempra's pediatric solithromycin efficacy study, which will have a cost (to BARDA) of 33.5 million dollars for 400 patients, or a whopping $83,750 per patient. (Originally, it was $25.5m, but Cempra's contract was adjusted by +$8m for developing Uquifa as a second supply source due to the FDA's manufacturing concerns related to the Wockhardt factory and the Hospira (Pfizer) factory: see the August 2017 10Q, page 8.)

According to this FDA/BARDA presentation, study costs such as the pediatric trial above are actually quite typical for BARDA, both in terms of a per-patient basis and total cost. And that also means that it is not unrealistic to believe that BARDA could at least fund a large portion of the $75m study.

In fact, BARDA developed the protocol with Cempra:

We have been working closely with our partners at BARDA and we have developed the protocol with them. And we have submitted a funding request to BARDA to support the study. We also have a number of ongoing business development activities with solithromycin and fusidic acid which could provide sources of non-dilutive funding in the future.

Potentially, that other $4,000 is all manufacturing costs. Who knows? It is still somewhat difficult to square Cempra's stated trial time and monetary costs given the above analysis, but one thing we do know is that the advantages of an oral-only protocol versus 75% IV protocol, in both time and cost, are unmistakable.

Moving Regulatory Goal Posts

In Understanding the regulatory hurdles for antibacterial drug development in the post-Ketek world, Echols writes of the Ketek study that

While it is probably not correct to label the entire study “fraudulent,” the fact that results of this study were presented to an AIDAC panel resulted in changes written into the FDAAA legislation requiring that all new molecular entities be presented to an FDA advisory committee. It seems clear from recent FDA actions that no study results can be presented to an FDA advisory committee until the study has been reviewed for data integrity and data quality. For international trials, this will involve inspection of investigator sites outside the United States. The increased emphasis on study quality and data integrity in anti-infective trials was publically discussed at a recent FDA workshop.

Echols' paper concludes that:

The lengthy approval process and withdrawal of specific indications (ABS and ABECB) for Ketek illuminated a policy shift within the FDA whereby conservative justification of non-inferiority margin must be based on historical data, even when the data are decades old and bear little resemblance or constancy to current clinical practice. Combined with changes in primary study populations and outcome parameters, future non-inferiority trials will be considerably larger than previous studies used to approve currently marketed antibacterial drugs. The alternative of superiority trials provides some possible relief in sample size; however, the increased risk of relying on unproven outcome measures is a disincentive to future drug development. The need for larger phase 3 clinical trials will require sponsors to recruit greater numbers of investigators with the potential for compromises in study quality and data integrity. Faced with an increasing problem of antimicrobial drug resistance and the need for new therapies, there appears to be the making of a perfect storm.

Design of clinical trials of antibacterial agents for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia states that "Standards for the conduct of clinical trials of antibacterial agents for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) have changed dramatically in recent years". It says, among other things, that non-inferiority trials with a confirmed diagnosis of CABP are the most appropriate for efficacy (and possibly safety) trials -- according to this paper, at one point in the last few years, in a bid to try to find new treatments, the FDA even allowed placebo-controlled trials. Later, of course, the FDA then reverted to non-inferiority standard, albeit with, as stated by Echols above, an "emphasis on study quality and data integrity".

The above two articles identify a period of confusion within the FDA regarding how to determine the efficacy of an antibiotic. They also mention an increased emphasis on data integrity and quality.

Even as incentives such as QIDP are applied to antibiotics, the FDA had made it harder to actually get a drug though to the finish line. Teflaro, a drug simultaneously approved in 2010 for both CABP and ABSSSI, had 1,200 patients in their two CABP trials -- half on drug, half on control. Cempra's two Phase 3 CABP trials had an even larger ~1,723 patients -- again, half on drug, half on control. Even though Cempra had followed all the guidelines, the appearance of ALT increases in the COPD and NASH studies caused a great deal of confusion in an inefficiently-run division of the FDA.

However, for all the reasons outlined above -- a reduced cost, faster time-to-completion, higher probability of trial "success", and even the possibility of another protocol re-negotiation, the new agreed-upon protocol is a significant advancement for the company. The study has now gone from almost completely infeasible to practical, bringing with it the possibility (and in my view, inevitability) of potentially billions of dollars of yearly revenue for many years to come.

Focus on Baxdela?

Some have suggested that Melinta will abandon solithromycin development, perhaps more seriously believing this if they had missed that there were two PRs on August 9 -- one on the merger, and one on the submitted safety protocol.

In fact, is not beyond reason that solithromycin, if approved, can still generate at peak over $2B in sales worldwide (some analysts made this revenue estimate before the FDA CRL), especially if it can become a wholesale replacement to azithromycin (brand name: Zithromax). Bayer's ciprofloxacin, which to this day is very widely used, generated slightly less than 2 billion euros in worldwide revenues for Bayer in 2001 (with a patent expiry in 2004).

Even if solithromycin approval is delayed by 3 years, can we really buy into the idea that this $2B revenue, however inflated it was by gushing analysts vying for a piece of Cempra's follow-on offerings, turns into 0? Is solithromycin made of pumpkins?

Ran Out of Financing Options?

Did Melinta pretty much run out of financing options by June/July 2017?

On June 2017, Melinta signed a $90m financing agreement -- an agreement which was contingent upon Baxdela approval:

New Haven, Conn, June 29, 2017 – Melinta Therapeutics, a privately held company developing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, has entered into a loan and securities financing agreement with Oberland Capital Management, LLC (Oberland Capital). Under the terms of the agreement, Melinta is eligible to receive up to $90M in the form of debt and equity.

The agreement was in both debt and equity. So we can ask, if Baxdela is potentially worthless, why would anyone agree to provide a $90m loan, much less a loan that was partly in equity?

Warrants, Debt, Convertibles, Cash: The Hercules Connection

One worry among Cempra investors has been Melinta's level of debt and its real value. Melinta has both debt and equity, but they are both traded in private markets. One way to understand the value of Melinta's debt and equity is to examine public SEC filings by Hercules Capital, a major player in the biotech space. Hercules owns Melinta equity, debt, and a small sum in warrants.

Based on public filings, Hercules owns warrants that it calculates as being worth a very modest sum of $564K on June 30, 2017. Hercules' stated cost for those warrants was $626K. On December 31, 2016, the stated value was $295K. On December 31, 2015, it was $130K. The warrant value thus went up by 333% in the space of 1.5 years.

Hercules Series 4 equity also went up from $2,026K in December of 2015 to $2,598K on June 30, 2017. The equity had a cost basis of $2,000. This represents a 30% gain from issuance date.

Hercules also held $20 million in Melinta debt at PRIME + 5%, valuing it in full as of December 2014. But the debt was re-negotiated to $30m at PRIME + 3.75% by December 2015. $5m of this debt was paid off by December 2016. By March 31, 2017, SEC records show that all outstanding Hercules debt had been paid off.

One wonders how a company that "ran out of financing options" re-negotiated its Hercules debt (June 2018 maturity) in 2015 to a lower percentage, added $10m more, and then managed to fully pay off the full sum in early 2017, rolling that debt into the Oberland Capital deal.

One also wonders how it is that the warrant value of Melinta, cost basis $626K (their only warrants) went from $130K in December 2015 to $564K in June 2017. If the warrant value went up this much, it can only mean that the equity value of Melinta went up, as well.

I do not think these are the signs of a struggling company.

If Melinta is a struggling company, one moment away from bankruptcy, how is it that it is consistently able to raise large amounts of money?

Approximately 91.5% of Melinta equity holders (including convertible preferred equity) have agreed to the merger deal. (And in answer to the question of "why aren't they buying Cempra shares then if the stock is so undervalued?": all Melinta equity holders have inside information on the company; until the proxy document detailing the merger and Melinta's accounts is made public, they cannot trade their shares or trade Cempra shares.)

As of the time of this writing, Melinta has issued 1.3 million shares of common stock, and Series 1 through 4 preferred equity -- including 67.603 million shares of Series 4 stock. From Hercules Capital's filings, we know that Hercules Capital values Series 4 shares at $1.357 a share as of June 30; this equates to $91.74m for all Series 4 stock. Because all preferred equity shall convert into common stock before closing (see page 65, section 5.12 here), investors will be able to calculate how much the private market values Melinta in its entirety once the merger proxy is published, using the value of the Series 4 shares.

Based on SEC filings, my analysis indicates that the combined company would today have $200 million in cash, and $50m in debt + accounts payables. Of the debt, $30m would come from Melinta, and $20m from Cempra (including accounts payables). Of the cash, $15m would come from Melinta, and $185m would come from Cempra. Melinta then is hardly eating any significant amount of cash from Cempra's pile -- on net, $15m of $165m is 9%. Further, and as I have demonstrated above, Melinta has the resources to stay an independent company, and its internal stock value has risen in recent memory.

This merger is not just a combination of two companies with cash and debt.

It is a combination of two companies with strong pipelines and two very valuable drugs in final phases of development, and one very valuable drug approved in Baxdela. Both companies bring to the table multiple partnerships around the world -- Cempra has a valuable partnership with Toyama in Japan, and Melinta has partnerships worldwide, including the Middle East, China, Brazil, Russia, and Europe -- with Menarini, Italy's largest pharmaceutical company, with nearly 17,000 employees. We'll know more about the potential milestones and royalties in the upcoming proxy merger document. Melinta will enjoy several synergies with a merger versus an IPO: the sales force will eventually be selling several drugs that are complimentary in terms of contra-indications, and have similar selling points -- both drugs were developed with the idea of fighting antibiotic resistance, safety, and efficacy in mind. In my view, both drugs will be leaders in their class. There is further synergy in complementary ex-US sales partnerships -- potentially, Baxdela in Japan via Toyama, and solithromycin in Europe via Menarini.

Investors will own an amazing and not-quite-yet-approved blockbuster drug in solithromycin, a close-to-finished Taksta, a great pipeline and IP [1] [2] [3], and an amazing approved drug that is set to go on sale in the fall.

A Discount to Prior Valuation?

One contributor stated that:

It is particularly surprising that the privately held Melinta is in effect selling out at such a steep discount to its invested capital. VC financiers are notoriously reluctant to raise money at a discount to a prior valuation, so the fact that they accepted a price that could result in an immediate loss being recognized on their books speaks volumes about the merger's last-ditch nature.

But:

You cannot compare the valuations of two companies based on how much money they raised. Nor can you equate the value of a company to its market cap, especially in biotech, where stock prices can be up 100% or down 50% on a weekly basis. The market is not efficient. Is Cempra just cash, and is solithromycin worthless? I beg to differ.

This merger does not create an "immediate loss being recognized on their books", because Cempra is not going to buy Melinta for a specific price, but rather shares of Melinta will convert to shares of Cempra.

Valuation of the Antibiotic Space

And again:

#1:

Neither will it go unnoticed that, the resistance crisis notwithstanding, antibiotics is proving to be an extremely difficult area. Barring Merck & Co's $9.5bn takeout of Cubist the field has been mired in doubts about pricing and existential questions over whether it is even commercially viable.

Although we can acknowledge that many smaller antibiotics companies have struggled, this kind of editorializing brings too many facts not in evidence to the table.

It was only one year ago (August 24, 2016) that this article was written by the same author as above regarding Pfizer's acquisition of five antibiotics, where Zinforo NPV was put at 347 million dollars. And what is Zinforo? It is the European version of Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil), a CABP + ABSSSI drug that had US sales of $63.6 million in the first six months of 2017.

Allergan (AGN), which markets Teflaro along with a couple others (Dalvance, Avycaz), and is a relatively small player in the antibiotics space, brought in 123.5 million dollars in the first two quarters of 2017 in its antibiotics segment, an increase from the first-six-months of 2018 of 7.8%. Keep in mind that (1) antibiotics margins are in the 90%+ range, and (2) these sales figures are US-only...

For example: In Japan, where Cempra has its solithromycin deal with Toyama, Meiji Holdings's annual report shows that 2016 antibiotics market had sales of approximately $2.9 billion dollars annually:

What is Baxdela?

Melinta has concluded worldwide commercialization rights for Baxdela in virtually every country around the world, except Japan. (perhaps we will see Toyama acquire those rights?)

Baxdela, per this review, is the safest and most effective quinolone ever developed.

Baxdela has activity against both gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant gram-positive bacteria -- something that ciprofloxacin (which, as a reminder, garnered almost 2B euros in 2001 sales and remains a hospital mainstay) does not have. Baxdela is also especially effective in deep abscesses (i.e.: in ABSSSI) and biofilms due to its heightened efficacy in acidic environments. This property also makes Baxdela suitable in the cUTI and cIAI space:

In infected cells incubated in acidic medium, the relative potency was 10-fold higher than that at neutral pH and the maximal relative efficacy reached a bactericidal effect at 24 h. These results can be explained by a 10-fold increase in delafloxacin accumulation in both bacteria and cells at acidic pH, making delafloxacin one of the most efficient drugs tested in this model.

Due to its likewise efficacy in biofilms for the same reason, Baxdela could finally be an effective solution for diabetic foot infection (typically, Staphylococcus aureus). Some investors may recall that Innocoll (INNL) failed in its Phase 3 trials targeting biofilms in a study of the generic drug gentamicin applied to its collagen matrix.

There is further potential in AECB (acute COPD exacerbations), bone and joint infections, and the treatment of bacteria in the blood caused by Staphylococcal infections (septicemia).



On Safety

(1) Unlike other fluoroquinolones and many other drugs being sold today, Baxdela has shown to cause zero QT prolongation (abnormally slow beats):

The effect on QT prolongation was investigated using a single therapeutic (300 mg) or supratherapeutic (900 mg i.v.) dose of delafloxacin in comparison to moxifloxacin in 52 healthy subjects. There were no signals of clinically relevant effect on RR, PR, QT and QRS intervals in the delafloxacin arm, while moxifloxacin demonstrated predicted effects on corrected QT interval duration.

QT prolongation is a concern for older people in the population, and those older are, in this author's opinion, likely to make up a significant proportion of initial sales in ABSSSI, given that the more critical nature of their infections and their more fragile health would be more appropriately met by a more effective (and more expensive) drug.

(2) The fact that Baxdela does not inhibit cytochrome P450 (which many other drugs do) thus makes it again more likely for doctors to prescribe Baxdela to older people, who often are on many medications at once.

Baxdela would thus compete in the market against all of three major Allergan non-generic antibiotics mentioned above: against Teflaro in CABP, ABSSSI, against Dalvance in ABSSSI, and against Avycaz in cUTI and cIAI.

Let's say that Zinforo -- basically just EU sales of Teflaro -- is valued at 347 million dollars. With US sales somewhat higher, combined with sales from Japan and the rest of the world, we could then extend this valuation to 1 billion dollars. Yet some suggest that Melinta's cash on hand, pipeline, company employees, and Baxdela is worth less than $200m, or one-fifth of his Zinforo valuation, even though Baxdela would have a wider range of indications and potentially higher efficacy in the worst ABSSSI cases.

And now allow me to address that elephant in the room, which some may suggest could precludes a comparison to drugs like Teflaro: the FDA's tendon rupture black box warning that has been applied to all fluoroquinolones.

Tendon Rupture

Here is the FDA's warning page regarding tendon rupture after fluoroquinolone use.

FDA has determined that fluoroquinolones should be reserved for use in patients who have no other treatment options for acute bacterial sinusitis, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections because the risk of these serious side effects generally outweighs the benefits in these patients. For some serious bacterial infections the benefits of fluoroquinolones outweigh the risks, and it is appropriate for them to remain available as a therapeutic option.

Well, good thing that ABSSSI, CABP, and cUTI, and cIAI, etc. are not "acute bacterial sinusitis, acute exacerbation of chronic bronchitis, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections". So yes, while it is correct that the FDA considers fluoroquinolones as second-line treatment options in some indications, they are not second-line treatment options in Baxdela's target indications of ABSSSI, CABP, cUTI, and cIAI.

But let us dissect this a little further. The user retiredpharma on SA wrote a few days ago that [lightly edited]:

I sold ciprofloxacin and moxifloxacin, which competed against levofloxacin in one of the largest AB markets in the USA. After calling on thousands of docs from ciprofloxacin launch in 1987 till I retired, I had maybe one or two reported tendon ruptures. I remember one case was a marathon runner with a bad case of pyelonephritis [inflammation of the kidney due to a bacterial infection]. C. difficile infection was very rare. I heard many more reports of GI intolerance and that's because it was mainly used orally.

The FDA's findings on the rate of tendon rupture are based on literature surveys conducted through 2015. As described on page 125 here,

These studies suggest that, relative to other subjects, fluoroquinolone-exposed subjects have 2.7 times the risk of tendinopathy (tendon rupture and tendinitis); 1.2 to 11.0 times the risk of tendon rupture; and 2.1 times the risk of tendinitis.

One example of the low magnitude of effect: the FDA cited van der Linden et al. (2002), which shows the rate as 7.74 "incidence densities" per 100,000 days, compared to 3.27 "incidence densities" on other drugs. The studies could not agree which fluoroquinolone is "worse", as many studies' confidence intervals for the individual fluoroquinolones were much greater than the number of cases themselves, simply due to the low number of incidents on record.

The tendon rupture side-effect of fluoroquinolones remains very infrequent as shown in page 25 of the FDA's briefing documents on the matter:

According to the graph above, there were 21 reports of FQAD (fluoroquinolone-associated disability) in 2014. (See p. 29 for the definition of FQAD.) In that same year, there were 32.8 million prescriptions of oral fluoroquinolones (see p. 31 here).

The mechanism of action for tendon rupture is not definitively known, although various mechanisms have been examined in animal models. For example, one idea is that, through various mechanisms,

...ciprofloxacin might delay a tendon healing process that may be the cause of FQ-associated tendon injury.

Given that the number of prescriptions for fluoroquinolones, both oral and IV, remain in the dozens of millions in the US, it does not look like previous FDA measures or the latest the black box warning, applied to all fluoroquinolones, has really crimped sales.

What's more, a drug that does not have QT prolongation and does not potentially cause tendon rupture (however small the chance) could capture a large share of the fluoroquinolone market, and be highly-prescribable in less severe cases of infection. If a clean safety profile can be shown with large numbers of patients, it remains possible that over time, Baxdela's black box warning can be removed. Van Bambeke notes that:

Fluoroquinolones present a large panel of adverse effects, some of which have been related to specific structural characteristics [12]. Yet, except for the halogen in position 8, which has been related to a risk of phototoxicity, the substituents present in delafloxacin are not found in other fluoroquinolones. No report has been published regarding the safety of the molecule in animal models and human data are limited to those collected in Phase II and ongoing Phase III studies.

I have so far identified 8 indications for Baxdela: (1) ABSSSI (approved), (2) CABP (trial in progress), (3) cUTI, (4) cIAI, (5) AECB, (6) bone and joint infections, (7) septicemia, and (8) diabetic foot infection. A future article will examine Baxdela's competitive advantage in each of these indications in more detail.

What's Next?

Cempra/Melinta is set to start its first sales in the fall of this year. As is typical, we have to expect a ramp-up period as sales people gain accounts and begin familiarizing doctors with the drug. We may also see doctor surveys generated both inside and outside the company to give investors a hint of future sales. Within 2 quarters, I would say that investors will have a good idea of where the sales are headed.

Stifel

Stifel, in their August 9 note, stated that Baxdela's value was "limited in scope". Yeah, sure -- it is limited. Everything has a limited value. There is not a single thing in the world that has an unlimited value. The statement is meaningless by itself.

It's admirable that someone is still covering Cempra -- that someone being Stifel sell-side analysts. But, Stifel wrote a note a couple weeks ago that stated their thesis remains unchanged, writing, as mentioned, that Baxdela's value is "limited". Ominous, to say the least. Because the report is not public, some investors may be left with the impression that a reputable company like Stifel did some analysis to come to this conclusion. However, Having read the report myself, I do not believe that Stifel analysts really spent more than a couple of hours on it, and I will explain why I think so below.

Here is Stifel's report summary:

While the company has been able to streamline the development approach required to address the solithromycin safety concerns outlined in FDA’s Complete Response Letter [CRL], we view the ROI associated with running a $75M, 7200-patient (initially), 2-3 year study – even if on someone else’s dime – as relatively low given the stringent product labeling likely to accompany any future approval is likely to limit physician adoption in the community setting. The Melinta merger adds a FDA-approved product (Baxdela) to the equation and diversifies the earlier stage product portfolio. However, we believe the commercial prospects for a next-generation fluoroquinolone (FQ) in both ABSSSI (approved) and CABP (in P3 development) are likely limited in scope – with Cempra itself having already spent a great deal of time counter-detailing the utility of FQs in CABP over the past few years. There still remain a lot of unknowns here and our thesis remains unchanged. [my emphasis]

I have gone through (and discredited) some of Stifel's points already, and will go through the rest after I to examine Stifel's analysis of Cempra's sales and earnings. Note that Stifel has so far made no mention of Baxdela sales in its earnings model, so the numbers below are just about Cempra's current products. Given zero effort on Stifel's part to understand the value of Melinta or its products, I question Stifel's credibility when they state that their "thesis remains unchanged".

Here is a portion of Stifel's estimate. Note that for reasons of clarity and legal considerations, only the relevant portion of the earnings model is included. In the estimate, Stifel has zeroed out all commercial sales before year-end 2020:

Blank in the US and Europe

As we can see, solithromycin sales in the US and Europe are totally blank. Stifel brings no consideration to the idea that 7,200 patients might be enough to achieve solithromycin approval and remove the "stringent product labeling" based on a future advisory committee meeting, and likewise in Europe.

This is extremely narrow-minded thinking:

Cempra was ill-prepared -- with the CEO asking adcom members to read a paper as an answer to a question.

We know that the FDA engaged in CYA politics in CRLing solithromycin despite the majority opinion (8-5) that approval should be granted. ("I think that the perspective that others could vote for no for this question is not necessarily a vote for no for recommending approval. That's not what this question asked..." -- Demetre Daskalakis)

We know the FDA initially issued a 9,000-sized safety study "recommendation" despite many of those voting "no" on the question of safety suggested a couple thousand patients per arm.

We know that the FDA bungled their own summary of the transcript.

To put it mildly, the Cempra approval process was a catastrophe.

Clear thinking by career bureaucrat and DAIP director Sumathi Nambiar would have not achieved this outcome. Should we always believe that the FDA, adcom members, and drug sponsor (i.e.: Cempra) will always be so inept/incompetent?

One counter-example to consider is Dynavax, which is on track to be approved on or before November, after an excellent presentation by the company, a balanced view by the FDA, and reasoned discussion by the committee.

The FDA's balanced view was clearly seen in the briefing documents, but many sell-side analysts decided to ignore it. RBC switched analysts and upgraded its price target from $7 to $26 after the meeting. No rational investor can trust this kind of narrow-minded analysis, such as RBC's before the Dynavax adcom vote, and, I submit, Stifel's today.

And yet again we see a lack of critical analysis when Stifel simply blindly repeats the CEO's assertion that a 6,000 patient CABP trial would take 24-36 months. No analysis by these analysts -- just repetition. When asked for clarification, John Bluth replied to me that it's 2-3 seasons, instead.

You'd think Stifel (and Steven Willey, the chief Stifel analyst on Cempra) would ask these kinds of questions before writing their report.

Japan and Taksta

We also see that Stifel, without any factual basis, puts both Japan (Toyama) and Taksta sales in 2020. Stifel also puts first-year Japan sales at 1.1% of a 2016 Japanese antibiotic market of ~$2.9B, as per the Meiji Group presentation that I mentioned previously in this article. This is an interesting number for me, because Toyama estimates that the market size for solithromycin is 68 billion yen in its December 2016 investor presentation... at a $1 to 109 yen exchange rate, that is 623.8 million dollars. That's about 20 times bigger than Stifel's year sales estimate of 31.92 million. Who is right? One even wonders whether Stifel knows what indications Toyama will have. The Phase 3 study design shows a trial against respiratory and ear, nose, and throat infections, which is very similar to the indication for the very widely-prescribed azithromycin.

Going back to timing, Stifel says that solithromycin in Japan will start sales in 2020. That's just very interesting, very interesting. Where did they get this number? There is scant evidence of a timeline for approval. Fujifilm's (Toyama Chemical is Fujifilm's drug development subsidiary) July 2017 presentation states that the company aims to launch "new drugs" in 2018. There are only two new drugs that are close to approval: (1) T-4288, or solithromycin, and (2) T-705 (AVIGAN), an anti-flu drug (already recently approved in Japan):

Approval in Japan takes typically takes 9-12 months. Make your own conclusions about this one.

Finally, to Taksta

Given Taksta's first Phase 3 ran from December 2015, with results in February 2016, Stifel's 2020 date is again somewhat suspect. If Cempra initiates the second Phase 3 in the next few months, even at the glacial pace that Cempra ran its first Phase 3 study (we need to remember that Cempra's focus was at the time solithromycin), the readout should be in perhaps November 2018, with an NDA in early 2019 and a PDUFA in mid-2019 (6 months after submission given QIDP designation).

Stifel: Taking Money And Giving Nothing Back

Stifel is noted in Cempra SEC filings as an advisor to the Cempra/Melinta deal. In other words, Cempra gave them money for advice. Even though the investment/advisory and sell-side arms are separate entities, Stifel management should have at least waited for the proxy documents to be released, allowing the sell-side arm of Stifel to make a thorough analysis. Instead, Stifel management shamefully let analyst Stephen Willey, along with Prakhar Verma [PhD] and Philomena Kamya [PhD] put out a note which probably only took a few minutes to write, bashing the stock with nothing but suppositions. This helped set the tone for a 45% decrease in share price since the pre-market high of $4.99. At least Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have been holding back, but not Stifel. This is how Stifel does business: take lots of money, then mislead the shareholders of the company that just gave you lots of money. What a life.

Conclusion

This is an introductory article to likely future pieces about Cempra and Melinta's merger. There will be further details to the ideas written about here, including market calculations. This piece has been mainly written to correct the record. I believe that both lazy and intentional misreporting of facts is unethical (at best) and an extreme disservice to the investor community. Unfortunately, it takes reams of hard evidence to counter a single lazy mis-statement, hence the delay in response and the article size.

I hope that the data points in this article can help readers better understand and make sense of the current value of Cempra, Melinta, and the potential synergies of their merger.

