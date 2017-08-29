Adomani CFO: Can't Support Valuation

Ten-cent-per-share options for over 21 million shares plus cheap warrants loom. The chief financial officer says people would probably exercise those at these levels if lockup restrictions didn't exist.

The chief financial officer says he can't support Adomani's valuation, though he added that the "green" factor may be part of the attraction.

In an interview with TheStreetSweeper, the chief financial officer says in five years, Adomani has sold no conversion kits and only two buses, the most valuable worth $68K.

The one thing as shocking as Adomani’s electrifying ride to today’s valuation may be the chief financial officer’s reaction to that valuation.

The stock has doubled its market cap in a couple of weeks, giving Adomani a nearly $900 million valuation.

But Adomani (ADOM) is essentially a service technician that installs drivetrains to electrify buses. Over five years of operations, the company sold one bus for $68,000 in its best year. It lost $10.7 million (page III-1) in the process.

No meaningful sales, $5.15 million in 9% promissory notes secured by all company assets, and auditors’ warnings that the company might be forced to halt operations (pages 11, 75, 7) had Adomani sputtering like an Edsel by October.

Underwriters filed for Regulation A+ and pushed through 10 separate Reg A filings before one worked and Adomani dashed out into the public market. (Reg A filings here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here) The stock landed on the Nasdaq in mid-June, brushed itself off and soon took off.

Though Adomani has had no production in years, it has released announcements that, in our view, lack substance and appear designed to make investors think the company is moving forward.

Here is TheStreetSweeper’s transcript of our mid-July telephone interview with Adomani’s CFO Michael Menerey.

Q: How many full-time employees does Adomani have?

A: Ten at the moment.

Q: Where do they work out of?

A: (Laughter) We have the office in Newport, which is not a complete office. It’s basically a single office in an office-suites environment.

Most of the rest of us are working from home.

There’s a small office in Los Altos, where two guys are in.

We just last night received our lease agreement on some space we’ve been negotiating on for a while. And with … typical delays, we probably will not be under one roof until early October. But the end is in sight.

Right now we’re pretty spread out. We have two guys in northern California and about eight of us in southern California that are pretty much working from home.

Q: The internet shows Newport Center as a virtual office. (the virtual office ad is here)



A: It’s not. It’s a physical location and Jim, our CEO, is there four or five days a week when he’s not traveling for bell-ringing ceremonies or for trade shows in Reno where he was at for the first three days of this week. But he does go in almost daily.

I’m down there periodically for meetings but not on any sort of regular basis.

And the rest of us are pretty much working from home.

Q: I’m curious about those people who have options that are 10 cents (page 17 shows vested options for 21+ million shares, page 22 also shows warrants for 350,000 shares exercisable at $5, while the stock trades around $13).

Now that the market cap is so high, what are they doing?

A: Well, if they hadn’t all signed lockup agreements, I’m sure they’d be exercising left and right. But they can’t.

Boustead Securities, rightly so, insisted on lockups for all the existing shareholders and the option holders and warrant holders, et cetera. There were a few people released from their lockups. But we still have, I believe it’s in excess of 95, 96 percent of the entire pre-IPO group of shareholders that are locked up for a minimum of six months and more likely for closer to a year.

And all of us that are officers are locked up for a year. Period, end of story. And most of those big option holders are officers.

And after that, we’re obviously subject to all the SEC restrictions regarding insider trading and black-out periods and all that good stuff.

But I do believe that after the lockups expire, a number of the existing shareholders will be eager to sell their stock.

And we’re anticipating that and we’re trying to address it by lining up more institutional type investors to be ready to buy those shares when they become available.

Q. Yes, I noticed the institutional interest is nothing.

A. Yes, most interest in the IPO was at the retail level. So we’ve got some work to do. But we’re working on it right now on the institutional side. I think long-term we need to have those folks in.

Q. Has the company ever sold any buses or trucks?

A. Yes, but only a couple.

There was a school bus sold to the Gilroy school district a few years ago. There was a shuttle bus that was sold to a travel firm in Alaska. We got their deposit in 2015. Delivered the vehicle in ‘16 and recognized a whopping $68,000 in revenue in June of ’16. Otherwise it’s all been R&D and overhead.

Q. Have you been paid to install any conversion kits?

A. The short answer is no. We are aggressively looking both at new vehicle sales as well as selling conversion kits.

A lot of the potential customers for new vehicles also already have existing fleets that they would like to convert over some period of time. They’re obviously not going to do them all at once.

There are a number of government subsidies available for the conversion kits as well as available for new vehicles.

One of the things we bring to the table because of the experience of Jim and our sales force, is to help those people access those various government programs and help contribute towards the purchase price.

Q: I understand they’re having issues with some of those … disappearing or expiring at both the federal and state level.

A: A lot of the stuff that expires gets re-approved. That’s not my area of focus, I’m the CFO so I’m worried about other things. It’s Jim and the sales guys who are intimately involved in that stuff and they’re not expressing concerns to me. I think if there are things expiring they’re not significant in terms of the effect on us and our customers.

Q: I read that you’re hoping to get some facilities set up and ready to go with third parties.

A: Where did you read that? I’m not sure what kind of facilities you’re referring to.

Q: Like plants, in your SEC filings…

A: We have no intention of going into the manufacturing business directly anytime soon. We could down the road but .. I’m not quite sure what you read or who wrote it but we are not, at the moment, looking at manufacturing facilities. What I described to you in the early part of the conversation was appropriate office space.

Q: It’s in your SEC filings.

A: Yeh, from the standpoint that we might, in the risk factors. But there’s not a statement in there that we’re going to, in the short-term, be doing anything in that regard.

(Author's note: Adomani announced 3 ½ weeks later that CEO Jim Reynolds and business development VP Kevin Kanning met with three gentlemen from China to discuss setting up a drivetrain plant. The release appears promotional because it contains no time-frame, size, cost or other details.

Adomani has chipped away at $9.2 million in IPO money until only about $4.5 million is left. How would it build and run a multi-multi-million-dollar plant? Probably by trying for convertible debt or attempting to sell more stock with the potential to water down current stockholders.)

Q: What’s the relationship with Blue Bird?

A: Jim, our CEO, has known the folks at Blue Bird for years. He formerly was the CEO of AZ Bus Sales in Colton, California. And AZ was the largest distributor of Blue Bird buses in the country. So he’s known them for quite some time. And we’re pretty excited about that announcement that came out this week.

(Author's note: Adomani’s July 13 announcement states Blue Bird Corp. unveiled an electric school bus to “rapturous applause” July 11 at a Reno, Nevada student transportation trade show.)

Q: What does that announcement really mean?

A: We’re still talking to them about it. I couldn’t disclose it anyway but it will be very significant for us.

Q. Adomani has no patents of its own?

A: We do have patents of our own.

Q: How many?

A: Six at the moment, including a couple in China that were pending but I just got notification the other day that they’ve been approved. I think it’s six. I think it’s four domestic and two in China.

Q: And they’re all approved?

A: Yes. I mean, look, the patent process is very complicated. I’m not totally conversant in it. But they’ve been approved, there’s still some period of time on things on the regulatory side to take place.

But they’ve been conditionally approved. Well, the original two should have been approved because they were issued in 2012, but the second two domestic and the two in China are approved but not file-filed. They’re as good as approved, in layman’s terms.

Q: I know the company has existed for five years and to be honest it sounds like you really haven’t accomplished very much and it’s a pretty iffy space right now. I wondered, as the company stands today, what do you think it’s worth?

How do you justify a $1 billion market cap?

A: I don’t. And I don’t control the stock market. We went out at $5, which was around a $350 million valuation. So.

We are in a hot space, a very hot industry, which is obviously working in our favor.

I can’t come up with a valuation that supports that as I sit here, right this second.

Q: Are you shocked about that valuation?

A: I’m surprised, yes.

Mr. Menerey called TheStreetSweeper later in the day to make an additional comment:

A: One other thing some guys are focused on and I think it helps in our quest to attract institutional investors - - A lot of pension funds and university endowment funds and things want to be more green in their investing and not be as invested in coal and oil and some things they’ve done in the past. I really think that’s part of the attraction. That’s part of why the stock price has gone up so much, because we’re a green opportunity for them to invest in.

**

It’s no surprise that the chief financial officer can’t justify the lofty valuation for this non-revenue company. Even more so when the company admits material weaknesses, flaunts pre-IPO revenue projections rising from $68,000 to $70 million ... and also recently released this misleading headline for which we are formally seeking a retraction or clarification: “Adomani Sees $2.9 Billion in Settlement Funds, from Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, As Unprecedented Product Funding Opportunity in its Goal to “Help Yellow Go Green!”

We believe the stock is virtually worthless and expect a 35% initial drop … later followed by a decline to less than $1.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ADOM.

Business relationship disclosure: The author is employed to write articles. The author personally does not hold a position in this stock and has no plans to take a position.