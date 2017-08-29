Shiloh Industries' (SHLO) CEO Ramzi Hermiz on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 29, 2017 8:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Gary DeThomas - VP, Corporate Controller

Ramzi Hermiz - President and CEO

Jay Potter - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Aileen Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alan Weber - Robotti & Company

George Gaspar - Private Investor

Tom Harenburg - Carl M. Hennig

Gary DeThomas

Good day. Thank you, Operator. And thank you all for participating in Shiloh Industries' third quarter fiscal 2017 results conference call. I'm joined on today's call by Ramzi Hermiz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jay Potter, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will begin by reviewing our legal disclosure regarding forward-looking statements. I would like to remind all participants that certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. Although such statements reflect our current reasonable judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results might differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

You can find information concerning why the actual results might differ from the statements made today and in our management discussion and analysis of financial condition, as well as the results of operations in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 and other filings with the SEC.

Our earnings press release was issued today and has been posted to our Web site at shiloh.com on our Investor Relations page. The press release contains reconciliations of certain non-GAAP numbers presented in the call today, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted earnings per share. Our Form 10-Q will be filed later today with the SEC. A replay of today's call will be available. Instructions for the replay are included in today's press release.

I will now turn the call over to Ramzi Hermiz, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Ramzi?

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Gary. Good day and thank you for joining us on the call. Today we will review our strong third quarter performance, comment on our multi-material products and technology solutions, discuss some of the key drivers of demand for our lightweighting solutions, and comment on our recently completed equity offering.

Our third quarter results are solid and represent a continuation in the trend of year-over-year improvement and profitability. Our gross margin for the third quarter improved 160 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 60 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, some of our customers [pulled] [ph] forward sales in anticipation of planned extended shutdowns, as they retool and launch new vehicles, improving our sales to $257 million. Year-to-date, our gross margin improved 260 basis points and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 180 basis points, compared to the first nine months of 2016.

In fact, if you look at our performance trends under training 12 months basis, you will see that gross margin for the 12 months ended Q3 2017 improved 290 basis points to 10.9%, compared to the prior year, and relatively stable revenue. This is an important trend confirming the positive impact of our product mix shift and improved operating efficiencies are having on the business. I'm pleased with our progress on these key metrics and more encouraged about the opportunities ahead for Shiloh.

As we have evolved from a processing company to a product-focused solutions provider, we have focused our product offerings and applications within body structures, chassis systems, and propulsion systems. Our multi-material, multi-technology solutions provide OEMs with a range of options that set us apart from our competitors. This focus has also provided deeper concentration within our target platforms.

In 2016, we averaged approximately $190 of content on these vehicles, with nearly half of our revenue coming from products on pick-up trucks, SUVs, and CUVs. We estimate that our addressable contents to be approximately $1,500 per vehicle with today's product offerings. We view the focus on content per vehicle opportunity as a leverage to expand our business over time, or to minimize the impact due to a potential dip in annual vehicle production as we move through the various industry cycles.

The global demand for cleaner and safer mobility remains strong. OEMs continue to pursue improved fuel economy and reduced emissions from the vehicle offerings. We expect these market dynamics to continue to drive demand for our lightweight solutions.

The automobile industry is amid one of the most significant transformations, with the shift from the internal combustion engine to hybrid and pure electric vehicles. I believe that we are well-positioned to benefit from this transition as our products are designed to meet the needs of any type of powertrain or propulsion system. And vehicles with internal combustion engines, our lightweighting techniques contributed to the reduction of fuel consumption and emissions. As for vehicles with electric propulsion, our products enhanced vehicles range between charges.

Last month, Volvo announced its commitment to electric vehicles by stating that all new models beginning in 2019 would have available hybrid or electric propulsion options. Volvo was the first OEM to make such a statement. We have a strong and longstanding relationship with Volvo and are excited to play a role in their transformation. Under newest Scalable Product Architecture or SPA platform, we are producing products in steel, aluminum, and magnesium for their S90, V60, and V90 cars, and their XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

Tesla is another customer that has embraced our technology for their electric vehicles across their portfolio. Tesla has outlined plans for significant production ramp up of its recently launched Mono 3, which is one of the first mass produced electric vehicles. We are well-positioned to support our customers as the hybrid electric and electric vehicle market grows. This is important as we designed our product portfolio to have similar content per vehicle for an internal combustion engine or electric vehicles. Each has an addressable content per vehicle of approximately $1,500.

So far this year, we have booked new business with an estimated life of contract value of $449 million for production in Europe and North America with leading global OEMs such as FCA, GM, Scania, Subaru, Tesla, Volvo, as well as our Tier 1 partners. These bookings contributed nicely to our robust pipeline of new business awards, and support the continued evolution of our product portfolio as we launch this backlog of value-added and higher margin programs. Some of this backlog of new awards began launching in 2017 with the majority still yet to come in 2018 and 2019.

We are developing stronger relationships with our key customer partners to develop this market-disrupting, cutting-edge solutions with new technology in lightweighting. As you may have seen in one of our recent press releases, Shiloh engineers used our proprietary leading casting technology to reduce the part weight of a traditional cast iron rear beam axle housing by 40%, creating one of the lightest pick-up truck solid beam axle housings in the industry. This innovative design also reduces secondary machining operations, saving production time and cost without compromising strength or performance. This product will be available on a 2018 vehicle launch.

In addition to our improved product offering, we expect that our competitive positioning will help us meet our goals of expanding our global presence. We have grown our international business from approximately 6% of revenue in 2012 to more than 18% as of today. In North America, our team is currently installing the state-of-the-art process technology and production equipment in our new magnesium manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tennessee. We will have our first machine runoffs there in the coming days, and plan to ship sample parts to our customers in the fourth quarter.

In addition, the new construction of our Nantong China casting facility remains on track. Equipment needs to be installed in late fall with initial machine trials expected by the end of the calendar year with an opening ceremony in early 2018. Our strong and growing product offering within our refined products strategy coupled with our competitive advantages and our ability to partner with our customers to develop valuable solutions continues to position Shiloh to benefit from industry production dynamics and lightweighting trends across the globe.

Before I turn the call over to Jay to speak to our financial results, I wanted to take a minute to touch on our equity offering completed in July. As you may know, we raised approximately $43 million from the offering. The purposes for the transaction to fortify our capital structure allow Shiloh to accelerate debt reduction and provide additional flexibility, while also providing protection in the event of the cyclical downturn. The reduced debt levels associated with the offering support our product line growth and technology expansion and for potential acquisitions. Completing the offering also improve the floater in our stock and has brought equity research coverage. I'd like to welcome our new shareholders that participated in the offering as we look forward to building a productive and positive relationship.

With that, I'll turn it over to Jay. Thank you.

Jay Potter

Thank you, Ramzi. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 was $256.8 million. Increased revenue in the quarter was due to some overhead production by our customers into Q3 as they retool certain of their plants and production lines. While we were pleased with the solid revenue during the third quarter, we continue to expect our full year sales to moderate slightly, compared to a year ago period as we focus on high margin opportunities and manage through customer production shutdowns, as well as some model sunsetting.

Regionally, Europe continue to be strong as we grew our automotive sales by 37%, compared to the light vehicle market, which improved by 3.5%. Our outperformance was driven by launches from our new business awards with leading European OEMs for products such as magnesium, cross-car beams, and IP structures.

Additionally, our business performance in North America was up nearly 2%, compared to a flat light vehicle market. Gross profit increased by 21% to $28.9 million, compared to $23.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross margin expanded by 160 basis points to 11.2%, compared to 9.6% a year ago, benefiting from the favorable product mix and operational efficiencies. We are encouraged by achieving this level of year-over-year improvement, and we remain focused on our goal of expanding our overall gross margin to the low-teens assuming similar market conditions.

As a matter of course, we continually evaluate our global tax position. Specific to Mexico, our operation has certain net operating loss carry-forwards and related deferred tax assets expiring over the next decade. With the uncertainty surrounding trade policies and future production mix in Mexico, we determine it prudent to establish at $3.6 million evaluation allowance against these prior year deferred tax assets during the third quarter.

Net income was a loss of $2 million or $0.11 per share, reflecting the $3.6 million reserve. Adjusted earnings per share excludes the impact of this reserve plus other items, and was a positive $0.07 in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $0.03 in the year ago quarter. Year-to-date, adjusted earnings per share have improved almost four times to $0.39 per share, compared to our $0.10 per share in year ago period.

For the third quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $18.4 million, compared to $16.5 million in the year ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 60 basis points to 7.2% versus 6.6% in the third quarter of 2016, driven by our improved operating performance and product mix.

As of July 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were $14.3 million. Year-to-date, we generated strong operating cash flow of $69.5 million after deducting capital expenditures of $32.6 million, realizing $36.9 million of free cash flow. Coupled with the proceeds from the equity raise, we reduced our debt to 178.7 million, bringing our trailing 12-month leverage from an adjusted EBTIDA to 2.3 times, compared to five times last year. We are pleased with our ability to generate cash and deploy that capital efficiently, and our equity offerings help to meaningfully improve the strength of our balance sheet. We expect to see our leverage ratio maintained at these lower levels, especially as our new profitable awards launch. Our effort to improve efficiency allowed us to free up and redeploy capacity to bring more of our key products and technologies to the market, while optimizing capital expenditure requirements.

Our investments in CapEx of $14.6 million for the quarter and $32.6 million for the first nine months of the year support our backlog of new business awards. We anticipate total CapEx of approximately $45 million for the year, which is in line with our belief that annual capital investments in the 4% to 5% range is reasonable to support our current product wins and infrastructure needs.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Ramzi, for commentary on our outlook and some summary remarks.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Jay. Our results for the third quarter of 2017 and for the past several quarters demonstrate the progress for strategic transformation. We are confident in our ability to deliver improved profitability and long-term growth. We anticipate further improvement as we continue to introduce higher value-add and technology-driven products, and the new business wins from the last two years generate a more profitable revenue stream compared to some of our legacy commodity type products, which are purposely and simultaneously sunsetting.

We do see a number of positive drivers for our business as we look forward, such as the continued evolution of our portfolio as we convert our backlog of value-add and higher margin product wins, the opportunity to increase our content per vehicle from $190 by working with and developing new technologies with our existing customers, ongoing lightweighting demand, driven by the regulatory targets for emissions and fuel economy, the increasing demand for trucks and SUVs, which typically leads to added pressure on average fuel efficiency which increases demand for new technologies. This demand becomes an opportunity for Shiloh due to our balanced and well-positioned portfolio with approximately half of revenue coming from SUVs and pick-up trucks.

In addition to the positive business effects stemming from these drivers, we expect the same drivers to put us in a solid position should the industry production volume soften. To ramp up, our strategy to transform Shiloh is delivering results. We are building upon the excellent progress we have made for the past two years. And I'm excited about the accomplishments the team has made in enhancing our product offering, the strengthening of our customer relationships, and of course improving our profitability. We are well-positioned to succeed.

Operator, we are now ready to go to Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Aileen Smith

Good morning, guys. This is Aileen Smith on for John. Your commentary at the beginning of the call indicated that you experienced a pull forward in sales ahead of some production downtime to be taken at the back half of the year, which I think compares to total North American production which was down about 3% in the quarter. At this point, it appears that IHS is forecasting a year-over-year decline in total North American production into [age in] [ph] the low-to-mid single digit range. Is it fair to assume that your customer mix might drive production down greater than the rest of the industry in the back half of the year, particularly as inventory levels at some of your customers remain bloated?

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, Aileen. This is Ramzi. When we look at the -- I will say the first half versus the second half, we were down ourselves roughly about 3% on year-over-year in the first half of 2017. Overall, we feel that trend or that balance -- we'll see equal balance between first half and second half on a decline basis. So they had -- I think you will see that that would be pretty consistent with the overall market positioning. Simultaneously, we have talked about in previous discussions, we are also -- as we are bringing on new products, we are sunsetting some of commodity type business. So they [have the] [ph] mix also comes into play, but overall, your assessment I would say is fairly accurate.

Aileen Smith

Okay, great. And then on that commentary about the margins, can you give us some of the puts and takes around your improved gross margin performance in the quarter, how much of it would you attribute to the sort of ongoing reorientation of your product portfolio to higher margin products versus what might be a drag on your margins from production declining in the quarter, or automaker price downs or the like?

Ramzi Hermiz

From a new technology standpoint, with that we've been able to continue to say holding, I will say question to start with the back end of your question, pressure from price downs, a lot of our technology is new and it's innovative. So that helps balance some of that pressure on that front. When you look at launching new technology versus I will say sunsetting, I would say product mix is driving a large part of the margin gain, but also operating efficiencies in some of our -- I will say traditional businesses as we are very focused still on the operational efficiencies within our facilities and driven in part by how we are also managing I'll say a more balanced approach on capital equipment and CapEx, because there is more we can increase operating efficiencies, the less capital we need to spend for our business going forward. So it's really a combination of product mix and operational efficiencies that are driving increased margins. So, while we are still -- we are not a portfolio, we'll say, as in transition, we are not giving up or we are not backing off on trying to drive efficiency improvement on a commodity type of product.

Aileen Smith

Great, that's very helpful. And then, one final housekeeping question; apologies if I missed this in the press release or in your commentary earlier, but is your expectation for 2017 EBITDA still $74 million to $78 million?

Ramzi Hermiz

When we look at -- you know, I was expecting that question; when we look at guidance, as you know, we launched guidance for the first time in quarter two, and which is available on our Web site, and as we look at how we are going to operate going forward between quarter-to-quarter guidance, really how we look at it is we are not going to update on guidance unless there is a significant event or market pressures that we feel that we should readdress guidance. That being said, we will be coming out with guidance in 2018, for 2018 guidance in our quarter four earnings release. So, I'm really going to point you to our Q2 press release and leave it at that.

Aileen Smith

Okay, thank you. That's been very helpful.

Ramzi Hermiz

Okay, great.

Alan Weber

Good morning. Good morning, Ramzi.

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, Alan.

Alan Weber

Hi. Can you talk about -- as you talk about the sunsetting of products, I know you have this new backlog of business wins, can you talk about when you see revenues actually starting to increase as the new business wins coming on more than offset the sunsetting as you call it?

Ramzi Hermiz

Yes, good question. I mean, one way I look at it, and I have described this in couple different settings as thrown it in from baseball season, thrown it in the baseball analogy, and basically what I've described, let's call it and we are in the third inning of the game, basically saying we are currently, I'll say, sunsetting and launching simultaneously. And that's -- and right now that's where you see this flat, I'll say, revenue line. If you look at trailing 12 months and both in '16 trailing-12 to '16 trailing-12 and '17, you see that $1 billion plus type of revenue. And we do see that continuing for the next couple years. And so that would give that while we are still driving margin growth, there's really this transition that will be a core occurring. So, again, putting it in the baseball analogy, we are in the third innings. We have a little -- we have some more time in front of us. We still see operational to Aileen's first question, we still see product mix opportunities, we still see operational efficiency opportunities to continue to drive margin expansion in the business.

Any other questions, Alan?

Alan Weber

Sure. When the gross profit margin increased obviously in the quarter and nine months, and the SG&A as a percent of revenues is also higher, can you anyway kind of break out how much of that SG&A is really geared towards these future wins that you are bidding on, or not really -- not contributing to revenues at this point?

Ramzi Hermiz

Alan, I'll tell you a strong portion or good portion of that is associated to the new business and the product wins. Obviously, making that shift from a process company to a product company, from a process company when you are build to print you are not doing the engineering, you are not doing the development work; when you are a product company, you are doing that the upfront engineering work, working out two, three years in advance before that revenue stream comes in. So, the investment in SG&A is primarily associated to, I'll say, our engineering, our program management, our launch type of activities to support higher margin business. And that's obviously the clear expectation. If you are investing in something and it has more cost, you would expect in our case required a higher threshold, a higher return on that investment.

Any question? I mean, does that answer the question for you, Alan, anything else on that…

Alan Weber

Yes, it does. Thank you very much.

Ramzi Hermiz

Okay, great. Thank you, Alan.

George Gaspar

Good morning.

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, George.

George Gaspar

First question would relate to what [characters] [ph] did you take in the quarter for your -- for your offering, were they in there actually or not?

Ramzi Hermiz

It's on that, George.

George Gaspar

Okay. So, it doesn't -- it didn't effectively impact the quarter there?

Jay Potter

It does not impact earnings, George.

George Gaspar

It -- I'm sorry, what is it?

Jay Potter

It does not impact earnings.

George Gaspar

Okay. All right, fine. And secondly, you mentioned this content being at sort of $190 per vehicle, could you reiterate again your expectation from what -- where you were last year, where you are now on that content, and what you expect in 2018 and 2019 models? Could you give us those numbers again?

Ramzi Hermiz

Yes, I'll talk about '16 and '17, and we will touch into that, but let's start first with when I'm describing the content per vehicle. When we looked at it, I'd say a critical set of a vehicle population, we actually look into what's our content on that vehicle? It's simultaneously we look at what is the content opportunity in if we were to sell every part of our portfolio on a particular vehicle. And that number is roughly $1,500. So, if we had every -- the whole portfolio that Shiloh manufactures, if we had that content on a vehicle, what does it total out? And that's roughly $1,500; approximately $1,500.

One of the things that we've articulated is the strength of our product mix, or our product portfolio is actually in internal combustion engine, in a hybrid electric vehicle or a pure electric vehicle, that content mix is actually relatively stable. So, when we talk about technology shifts or the shift to electrical propulsion, it's not a threat to Shiloh, it's actually an opportunity. So, when we look at going forward that content per vehicle independent of what propulsion system, direction it goes, we are comfortable and confident in our product mix and our portfolio.

To put that as a backdrop, now more specific to your question, when you look at where we were '16 verses '17, we see roughly about a 10th on the their target set of vehicles, we see roughly approximately 7% to 8% increase in content per vehicle. When we look going forward, part of that margin opportunity is increasing the content per vehicle and said vehicles, and that said population. And so, we do see that our new business wins are going to impact and increase that content vehicle. We are not articulating what that is going forward. That's something we speak to more in the current, but I will say, part of their margin expansion is with the increasing content per vehicle on what we sell, and obviously what's driving and also protects us, I'll say, a little bit from [indiscernible] is that we are adding -- while the market may move a couple few percent, our content per vehicle is holding -- is strong or increasing.

George Gaspar

Could do a follow-up, your comments on Europe and the growth was impressive. Could you elaborate on how much of that volume potentially coming out of Poland plant is going to China at this point in time? And what's the elaboration for the opportunity as you are moving forward with the opening of the China plant as to what that means for the European operations directed there to China?

Ramzi Hermiz

Actually, very little if anything, George, is going from Poland to China. We really are focused on manufacturing in a region for a region. So, the growth in Europe is for content expansion in Europe. When you look at what we've launched in Poland with our structural cross car beams and IP structures; that growth is really targeted in for consumption in the continent with companies like Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, are obviously fast-growing customers for us. So that's where that content is focused.

When you look at the China activities and the launching of casting operation, that hit will have -- obviously has a limited revenue impact in 2017 since we are building the plant, and in 2018, revenue was really still in the launch phase. So, we don't see significant revenue in the China activity for casting. Obviously, our China business on our ShilohCore dash panel, that part of the business is strong, and the China team is performing well. So, China for us is still a -- it's an emerging market opportunity, we are excited about the plant in Hong Kong, we mentioned that we will have our opening ceremony in that facility in January of 2018. So again, we primarily focused our manufacturing in a region for the region as a strategy.

George Gaspar

To extend that Poland question; back to Tennessee, what's the integration of technology coming out of Poland into the Tennessee plant facility?

Ramzi Hermiz

This is a perfect example of, I'll say, global platforms, global customer management and selling our technology globally, part of the whole transition and transformation of Shiloh. So, when you look at what we have launched in our Poland facility and the technology driven by our European team is -- we develop some unique products with the relationship in -- keep in mind, what Clarksville, Tennessee facility will be supporting customers such as -- launching with customer such as BMW and Mercedes, that product has been developed, designed, validated in our -- in Europe and working closely with BMW and Mercedes. And we've launched and developed the process and the tune validations in our facility while we are simultaneously building the facility in Clarksville. So, that same equipment, same design, same equipment design, so it helps ensure more efficient launch, and the team from Poland is class training people from the States. We have people in the U.S. also training in Poland. And so, their type of approach of launching in a region and then expanding that globally is also what we are doing with the business that's in current, let's say, change subject if you look at what we are doing on the nine-speed, 10-speed transmissions for our [smaller] [ph] retainer products is, it's launching in the U.S., it's been validated in U.S., it will be running the U.S. as the customer globalizes that. The same China team is training in the U.S. It's almost the exact opposite; in this case Clarksville, the U.S. team is the receiving plant and Poland is the quarterback, so to speak, and for our launch in China on our technology and the casting side for retainers. China is the receiving plant and North America is the quarterback in that case, and that allows that there is redundancy, a safety net back draft in brining launch assurance to the business. So, it is about leveraging that global platform basically what our customers are trying to achieve, and so we are also trying to achieve that same type of benefit in the business.

George Gaspar

Great, excellent opportunity to expand. And look forward to your comments tomorrow at the IDS Midwest conference in Chicago. Thank you.

Ramzi Hermiz

Yes, George that was -- and I was at conference you asked us to see if we wanted to participate, so we did, the team followed up with that. So, myself and Tom Dugan will be there tomorrow. So, we do look forward to that.

George Gaspar

Thank you.

Ramzi Hermiz

One thing before, you know, if there is any further questions, I do want to -- I know we are all thinking about what's going on in Texas. So, from the standpoint of the devastation from the Storm Harvey in Shiloh, obviously we have customers in Texas, we put our thoughts and credits after those in the region and ask them really to help anywhere you are, we can't.

With that, Operator, any further questions?

Ramzi Hermiz

Okay, it looks like there are no further questions. Once again, I appreciate -- oh, I see that -- I guess, there is one more, please go ahead.

Operator

Yes, that's coming from the line of Tom Harenburg with Carl M. Hennig. Please go ahead with your question.

Tom Harenburg

Hi. Yes, it's Thomas. Thanks for taking my call. One time you had a position in Valassis, I think it was about 600,000 shares. I believe you sold a part of it. Do you still hold a position in that company, or not?

Ramzi Hermiz

We do hold a small position in that company. One of the things that we did, as we look at the whole Valassis scenario in the oil and gas type of market, we've evaluated what the market opportunity is with Valassis and in that segment. And based off of this, we look at priorities that we are -- that uses capital best resources, we have actually chosen not to pursue that relationship with Valassis, we are exiting that. And it's not necessarily Valassis itself, a strong company, you know, good product, good technology, so it's no issue unless one. It's back to prioritization of the company when you look at where is the best uses of our resources, and resources in this case is not just only capital resources, but our engineering resources and creating certain growth opportunities. We see better return opportunities in others. So, from a standpoint of Valassis, we have mark-to-market our shares to that as we look at exiting that business.

Any further follow-up on that?

Tom Harenburg

No, but secondly, can you address the equity offering and the reasoning behind brining it at the price you did when roughly 90 days earlier it was selling at approximately twice what you got for the secondary offering? As a long-term shareholder, I just feel that those shareholders got rate by the offering?

Ramzi Hermiz

Well, again, let's go back and talk about wise, and what was the purpose of the offering. First, it was to fortify our capital structure. It was to accelerate that reduction. We are looking forward in a way to provide additional flexibility for the business. It provides protection in a cyclical downturn. It does allow us -- sort of support additional product line growth opportunities or technology expansion, and it improved our [indiscernible], it increased -- it actually added equity coverage from our business. By reducing debt level similar to our peers, which does have evaluation, future evaluation impact, positive impact, we reduced interest expense, we improved our bank covenants, it set the stage for future financing structures.

And of course, when a customer -- when a company in many cases issues stock, there was a dilution impact, and as a long-term shareholder as in my case, I'm as well, and I'm and -- the Board are actually some of the most significant shareholders in the company. We too felt an impact on that evaluation, but when you look at as a long-term decision, listing the large number of benefits that would -- it brings us, we feel that's the right foundation for the business, the right foundation, and right decision for the business going forward.

When you also look at -- in other way, you can always pick times -- point to time in the window if you look at Alaska 52 weeks even at the current level our share price is approximately a 30% increase. So, a snapshot in time, I appreciate it, but as a long-term shareholder and a significant shareholder with the Board and myself, we feel very confident in the decision for long-term benefit of the business, for a large number of reasons as I articulated; [positive reasons] [ph].

Any follow-up to that? Any other questions? No, no.

Ramzi Hermiz

Okay. With that, everyone, again I appreciate your time on the call today. We had a solid financial performance for the quarter. I'm still excited about future opportunities. There was not necessarily a direct sharp question, I still feel that the industry has some -- while there is headwinds, there is also tailwinds; each customer has a different opportunity. I'm excited about our portfolio. I'm excited about the accomplishments the team is making as we continue to expand and strengthen Shiloh for the long-term. So, I appreciate everybody's participation today, and look forward to seeing you some at the conference tomorrow. If not, I will speak to you soon. Thanks very much everyone. Have a great day. And again, thoughts and prayers for those in Texas.

