GameStop: Yet Another Frustrating Quarter

Having been quite bullish on GameStop (GME) for some time, it was once again very frustrating to see GameStop release weak financials. There continues to be wide spread apathy from the investment community against any brick-and-mortar retailers, regardless of how cash generative the companies are.

I continue to firmly believe that in time, GameStop's strong cash flow stream will be appreciated by investors, who will reward it with a higher multiple.

GameStop has been struggling to adapt to lower foot traffic through its brick-and-mortar stores. This is why its stock price is deflated. The overall investor sentiment against GameStop is understandable, but I argue that the negativity is overblown. I believe that patient investors who are able to disconnect from the share price, and invest today, might see a profitable return in one or two years' time, once GameStop returns to growth.

While GameStop's Q2 2017 results showed top line growth with sales up 3.4% to $1.69 billion, the company ended the quarter with a significant uptick in SG&A. Although the company had an increase of 2.6% on the gross profit line, this increase in gross profit was not enough to overcome the increase in SG&A of 6.4%. The company's high fixed costs allow it no flexibility.

Collectibles had a gross margin of 35.7% in Q2 2017, down from 38.6% in the same period a year ago. It sounds absurd that GameStop's Collectibles segment should generate so much gross profit. One would have thought that with Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY) and Wal-Mart (WMT), there should no reason for GameStop - the company with the least financial resources of its peer group - to be able to generate so much cash from what is a largely a commoditized business. The analyst in me is extremely curious and ponders: why does this happen? I suspect that the reason is that once customers are inside GameStop's brick-and-mortar stores they end up buying these Collectibles on impulse. However, out of its 7,500 stores around the world, only 99 of them are Collectibles stores, so I find it truly baffling how GameStop manages to consistently punch above its weight off such a small number of retail stores.

Management wants investors to focus on this graph, however, the truth of the matter is that, even in 2019, only 27% of GameStop's operating earnings will be derived from its Technology Brands segments. The bulk of its operating earnings will continue to come from pre-owned and new software, both of which are facing strenuous headwinds. Sadly, GameStop has too much exposure to pre-owned game titles. For a long time, GameStop was unchallenged and had a nice revenue stream in this segment, but times are changing and the forward looking stock market is mighty fearful of GameStop's current business model and too doubtful of current management's capability to successfully navigate in the new economy.

More games are being downloaded either online via gaming websites such as Steam, or directly to customers' iPhones via iTunes (AAPL). As a result, GameStop's business model - as the distributor of physical games - is being squeezed in the middle and becoming less relevant with the passage of time.

On the one hand, it is not all bad, as internationally, GameStop's results in Q2 2017 demonstrated comparable store sales growth of 9.8%. Which was a remarkable feat. On the other hand, looking over GameStop's year end financial results for 2016-2014, at the EBIT level, GameStop only generates approximately 10% of its consolidated EBIT line from international revenue. Which means that slightly more than 85% of its EBIT is generated from the U.S. - once again reinforcing that, however one looks at GameStop's results, one can understand why the shares have so much negativity priced in. However, my argument is that there is just too much pessimism in its share price. It should not be as cheap as it is. My valuation work, which follows below, reinforces this thesis.

In my previous article, a lot of energy in the comments section was spent discussing Steam, an online video game store. Although this is valid, I thought this quote from Forbes' article can help put those comments into perspective:

Newell [Steam's founder] will continue to have it both ways. Despite the media portrayal of Steam as a retail killer, Newell works closely with chains like GameStop. Free weekend game promotions on Steam often lead to sales spikes in stores.

Steam's parent company, Valve, is privately held and as such its financials are difficult to retrieve, which is why I have not included them in the table above.

While Steam is a competitor to GameStop, as I have tried to express in the article, the problems facing GameStop are more nuanced. It is not a winner take all market. GameStop can coexist with other online video game stores, particularly given its diversification into Collectibles and through its Tech Brands stores. The company is just too profitable and is trading at too heavy a discount to what it should be trading, and in spite of the company going through turnaround period, where it is evolving from strictly selling physical games to wireless games and collectibles.

In my DCF analysis, I used the above estimates. However, the important thing to realize is that one does not need to accurately predict what its growth rate will be 5 years out. When a company generates as much solid FCF as GameStop does, the company just needs to prove to investors that its business is here to stay. GameStop has forecast for the full year 2017 that it should generate approximately $300 million in FCF. Since it trades for less than $2 billion market cap, this is an appealing valuation indeed.

The stock is highly shorted, which generally implies that a lot of pessimism is already priced in. However, while shorts are generally considered to be smart money, I do not think that the risk of bankruptcy is a valid concern for its shareholders. Moreover, since investors shorting GameStop are committed to buying the stock at a later date, while the short sellers are hoping to repurchase its shares even lower than the 3-year lows where it currently trades, they are committed nevertheless. If they wrong and GameStop is indeed here to stay, this could cause a near-term reappraisal of GameStop's share price if the company is able to truly demonstrate a strong H2 2017 performance. All in all, while I certainly understand the short thesis, at the price that GME trades, the risk reward lies more on the side of the long term shareholder.

