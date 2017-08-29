For Tesla, Social And Political Considerations Are Greatest Impediment To Electric Trucks

Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3 is still at the early production ramp-up stage, with only 30 units delivered last month, and Elon Musk already is busy offering the next big EV concept. This time it is literally a big concept because it has nothing to do with personal passenger vehicles but rather with freight transport. According to Reuters, Tesla is set to unveil a long-haul semi truck, except the long-hauling aspect of it is only a technical label in this case. It will only be able to go up to 200-300 miles on a charge. In all fairness, it is not the only one looking to get into this business, while only offering rather limited range. Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) also is launching an electric truck next year, with a range of only 100-200 kilometers, which is just over 120 miles maximum, with a payload capacity of 9,400 pounds. The limiting factor in this regard is battery cost, of course. It is estimated that the battery cost alone is similar to the $120,000 price one would pay for a diesel truck, when considering the 200-300 mile range that Tesla wants to offer. It is expected that battery costs will continue to go down, but at this point it is still unclear whether any capacity that is higher than the current range will ever be economical.

Potentially uneconomical even when factoring in future battery cost reductions.

Going by the assumption that a battery for such as truck will cost about $120,000, the proposed truck would be uneconomical even if Tesla were to be able to drive down the cost of the battery to $60,000. Some estimates put the loss per Model 3 vehicle to about $2,800 per unit when sold at base price of $35,000. That is with a battery cost of about $6,800, meaning that the rest of the car takes about $31,000 to produce, even with the expanded mass-production facilities in place. In other words, the cost of producing a Tesla Model 3, not including the cost of the battery, is higher than the retail price of most top-selling mid-size sedans on the market today. It is impossible to tell how much it would cost to produce the rest of the truck, but it will certainly be far more than it will cost to produce the Model 3 midsize sedan.

As far as the shorter range costs of new conventional diesel trucks goes, they can be bought for a price range of $50,000-$120,000. It is true that an electric truck could bring in extra savings in lower maintenance as well as lower fuel costs. For instance the Mercedes Benz Atego has a fuel efficiency average of about 13 MPG. Assuming a daily round trip of 300 miles and current average diesel prices, it would cost about $60 per day to fuel the truck. But with a cost of $150,000, adding the fuel costs, it would cost about $370,000 to buy and operate for 10 years. Given the current estimated cost of a battery needed for Tesla's new proposed truck of about $120,000, it is likely that the cost of producing such a truck might currently be in the same price range of buying and operating the Atego, not including the maintenance costs. Reducing the battery cost by half will still lead to a significant price disadvantage in my view, even when compared to the Atego which is a more expensive option in the regional freight category. Then an electric truck also will come with fuel costs, which would likely be significantly cheaper, but not insignificant by any means. Most estimates for current EVs are for fuel costs being about half that of gasoline, but we have no way of knowing whether that also is valid for a much heavier vehicle. We can still assume however that within the current energy price environment an electric truck will be cheaper to run compared with its diesel counterparts.

Limited in use.

It is estimated that as many as 30% of US trucking jobs are for regional trips of about 100-200 miles. With a maximum round trip capacity of 150 miles, Tesla's truck would meet a large chunk of such needs for most companies. Problem is that such a truck would be limited in exclusively servicing such hauling needs. As we know, businesses often need to change, adapt, get new contracts. It would be quite a loss in operating flexibility to invest in a truck fleet which cannot service a wider radius of operations than a maximum of 150 miles. For instance, a company may lose a contract close to home, but may have the opportunity to gain a new one just a little past the operating radius of its new electric trucks. With no charging facilities in place, which would be inconvenient to do anyway, assuming that the charge time for the much larger batteries also would be much longer compared with Tesla's current quick charge, a company would potentially be forced to forego new opportunities and be limited to a narrow radius of operations. That narrow radius may be alright for some companies, at certain points in time, but things change and companies may find that it is all the sudden not convenient to be constrained in this respect.

Given the prohibitive costs of extending the range of such trucks by increasing battery size, a solution to this range problem, which in reality is far more severe compared with the passenger EVs, most of which are driven far shorter distances on a daily basis, is not likely to be forthcoming any time soon. Furthermore, it is currently unclear how long it would take to re-charge these cars. But having re-charge stations along to way might not be feasible either, if it will take significantly longer to re-charge than it currently does for current EV quick charge times, which is about 40 minutes for an 80% charge. If it ends up taking hours to re-charge a truck, most trips extended beyond the maximum 150-mile radius would be prohibitively costly, because the truck driver would in effect have to be paid while waiting for the truck to be re-charged. Perhaps in time, if charge time for a truck can be brought down to less than an hour, it will be feasible to use them for longer range hauling. But currently, such ambitions will have to wait.

Self-driving tech to the rescue?

One of the main impediments to having electric trucks involved in longer distance freight is the time it takes to re-charge, which is unlikely to be resolved any time soon. In the case of longer distance freight transport needs, a company could easily end up spending money on hours of labor costs while employees would be waiting for the batteries to be re-charged. One obvious potential solution to this would be to replace truck drivers with self-driving technology. Technologically speaking, this is getting to be closer to reality. Tesla is one of the leading companies in the field of self-driving technology. Politically and socially speaking, I believe we are still very far away from self-driving trucks. Social considerations rather than technological limitations may end up being the main impediment in this respect.

A recent proposed bill, which the US Congress is likely to take up for consideration in regard to self-driving technology use on public roads had all references to freight transport removed when considering the legal facilitation of self-driving vehicles on US roads. The Teamsters Union praised the move, given that they believe the technology is a direct threat to as many as three million truck driver jobs in the US. We should keep in mind that these are mostly solid middle class jobs that we are talking about, which have been in short supply lately.

The median household income table above is a testament to just how the US middle class is doing. As we can see, since 1999 median household incomes have been bellow the peak, sometimes by a relatively significant margin. In other words, more than half of all families in the US are constantly worse off than they were in 1999. I personally believe that this is not even a very accurate representation, because certain factors such as the way that inflation is calculated does not really capture the effect it is having on the middle and lower class households in particular. Inflation gauges capture the increase of costs in the overall economy, but depending on spending patterns the effect may be out sized for many families. Essential things that such families tend to spend a higher proportion of their income on, such as housing, healthcare, food, energy and so on have increased in price at a much faster pace compared with many other goods that are not as essential. I think it will be very hard for politicians to agree to allow for such technologies to endanger millions of increasingly precious middle class jobs under current economic and social conditions. The application of self-driving technology to commercial transport may end up being seen to be socially harmful, just as it is the case with many other goods that are prohibited or limited.

As is the case with most technological advancements, self-driving technology for commercial use will eventually be accepted. In the end, it all comes down to economics, and more specifically competitiveness. In this regard, the adoption of self-driving technologies in freight transport will depend on only one country deciding it will allow it, at which point it will automatically lead to pressure being put on everyone else to adopt its use. It goes without saying that the technology is likely to improve transport competitiveness, therefore overall economic competitiveness a great deal for countries and companies that will adopt the technology. It is a similar situation as we saw with outsourcing, where one company manufacturing its products in places where labor and other costs were cheaper, automatically created pressure on all of its peers to do the same, or risk being out-competed. While self-driving technology will eventually most likely combine with EV technology to make the widespread use of electric freight transport use feasible and eventually perhaps even dominant, the road that will take us there will be hard not only technologically speaking, but also in terms of social and economic issues.

Tesla may be a leader in EV and self-driving technology, which on its own may suggest that the trend of increased government and social demand for more eco-friendly technology, as well as the constant search for innovation that increases productivity and competitiveness would make Tesla's Semi an obvious reason to be bullish on the company. Fact remains however that electric trucks, without combining it with self-driving technology, which would compensate for the higher truck cost by making up for it in labor cost savings, are simply not economical. Self-driving trucks however are a major social issue in today's world. It potentially threatens tens of millions of relatively well-paying jobs worldwide. Well-paying jobs already are in short supply, therefore it will be very hard to sell this technology from a political point of view. In a world where we now have PhDs in medical research and other higher education fields often earning less than long-haul freight drivers, any policy that will allow for those truck driver jobs to be endangered will be a very hard sell to the public. With jobs in other fields such as manufacturing also disappearing due to outsourcing, as well as technological change and a college education increasingly not paying for itself anymore, there is nothing more dangerous than to cut the few avenues to a middle class existence that are still left. For this reason, I believe that unlike the passenger EV, which is currently in the process of exiting niche market status, the electric truck, including Tesla's Semi, is likely to spend a very long time in niche-market territory.