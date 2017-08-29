Bank Of America: A Bottom-Up Bank Position

The key do's and dont's of investing in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) involve knowing why you own it and remembering where its alpha will come from, and not seeing it mainly as a receptacle of Trump policy success relative to expectations.

Why does this matter? A high percentage of articles on Seeking Alpha discuss BAC mainly in terms of external variables like the yield curve, Trumpeconomics, and regulatory change. While these can all affect BAC (it's a bank!), they aren't factors that BAC controls. And expectations opposite these variables can change rapidly, wrongfooting overt bets on them moving one way or another.

You need to have a better reason to own BAC than it being a beneficiary of, say, measured monetary tightening, ongoing growth in the economy, a "pro-bank/business" policy nexus (Trump, Cohn) and moves over time to moderate some post crisis regulatory stringency. Sure, if you have a strongly negative view on any of these, you might want to sell. Such a view is not consensus so if you are right BAC will see downgrades and share price weakness regardless of the starting valuation. But this would apply to most any bank in the US. So it's not a reason to sell BAC in particular.

BAC transcends the macro and broad sector reasons to own the stock by virtue of its self improvement path. This should generate profit growth that many bank names don't have, as they are operating at a reasonably "optimal" position anyway and their valuations are advanced beyond the point of BAC's.

The confusion of many is to think that because BAC's improvement goals are quite well known, being the subject of much public discussion at conferences and on earnings calls, they "must be in the price" and aren't something to own it for. This isn't the case. Just as a merger arb spread will close over time as the completion date for the deal nears, so a medium term gain in, say, operating leverage will be subject to some discounting for risk until its completion is at hand. Look at how Citigroup (NYSE:C) has recently performed strongly after emerging from its restructuring phase. That's a response to something that Citigroup investors have been expecting for at least two years. BAC is the same species of opportunity.

Bloomberg

So if we look at valuation, all this is visible in the following sample of large bank PE ratios (2017-18). BAC (and its self improvement cousin Citi) can expect to re-rate from their lower forward PE ratios if they continue to deliver on their operating strategies. JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) is a good benchmark for BAC and it is materially richer in terms of PE out in 2018.

FIG Ideas estimates

Both businesses are growing revenues at pretty modest mid single digit rates and will continue to do so, though rate hikes might give them positive step changes along the way.

Where BAC stands out is in its cost reduction program, that envisages $53bn of operating costs in 2018, down from $55bn in 2016-17. That $2bn gain, on the slate for next year, means that BAC is looking at growing its operating margin (operating revenues less operating costs) at 16-18% in 2018 and it's this that drives the bottom line to higher growth than JPM, which will be in the 9-10% range.

BAC is achieving the reduction through branch closures, staff attrition, increased work density in existing offices and on ongoing comb through of its investment banking and trading operations on a unit cost productivity basis.

These charts from the 2Q17 presentation of BAC show a gentle rise in headcount with business growth but also that staff cost growth in absolute terms is very well contained (2Q 17 is the same number as 2Q and 3Q16). This gives confidence that the bank can hit its 2018 absolute cost target and achieve that step up in operating margin.

What if for some reason this doesn't happen? Not too bad! It's likely to look like JPM in terms of PE.

Conclusion

There's no reason the market should price in BAC's improvement in operating leverage before it happens, but there's little question that the bank is on course for what it is talking about and should it deliver this, there is value there that isn't "in the price". This gives you a strong reason to own BAC independent of the moving parts in the macro.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.