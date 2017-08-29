Yes, Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Is Doomed

A bit over a year ago, I published an article discussing SHOS and its potential as an investment. Since then, three articles have been published discussing Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) as a great deep-value play. The basic premise of the two non-pro articles I was able to read is that SHOS is undervalued relative to its asset values.

Given its poor operating history and severely negative investor sentiment, it was noted that any change in fortune for the company would cause a dramatic increase in price towards 'fair-value'. Since then, the market capitalization of the firm has decreased by approximately 70%, and we are left with the question of whether the company is cheaper now and thus a better investment, or if it will continue to wither away.

While I respect the authors who wrote those articles, and while I agree that on average, such 'cheap' companies will do quite well in a basket, I believe SHOS still presents significant risks that cannot be ignored. I will attempt to present the facts as they exist to help further our discussion of this potential investment and explain why I do not believe the company is 'cheap' relative to intrinsic value.

Those who 'basket' deep-value investments may not care about such details (and on average they may be right to ignore them); however, the business truly is doomed in my opinion and I see no reason for it to continue operations. Although I agree that any reversal in fortune would cause a swift increase in the stock price of SHOS, I do not believe that any reversal of fortune will come.

Before I continue, let me just say that the management of this firm cannot be blamed for this performance. I doubt the best of managers would be able to turn around this shrinking retailer, and it is no insult to their abilities.

In 2017, total sales decreased 9.5% and comparable store sales decreased 4.4%. Gross margin decreased from 22.7% to 19.7%. Operating losses decreased from $42.2m to $47.7m. Total net loss increased to $131.9m from $27.3m. Total change in cash was -$4m, after including a $25.2m gain on sale of property.

Total equity in 2017 dropped from around $400m to around $270m. That's a drop of $130m, or -32.5%. They closed 140 net stores for a drop from 1,160 to 1,020.

So the number of stores decreased along with total and comparable sales, and losses increased - very similar to the process Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SHLD) has been enduring over the last 10 years with continually increasing losses. I expect that as stores continue to be closed, sales will decrease and earnings will be impossible to find. Shrinking to profitability is not an option - if the firm were to close all but its 100 most profitable stores, it would still lose money.

The problem is not the number of stores, but rather the stores themselves. I doubt that many of them are profitable - demand for the firm's products is the issue. This is the reason I believe the firm will not gain demand for its products or increase operating earnings. As a result, the only thing to do is close stores, sell off assets, and decrease in size.

Looking quickly at 2017 Q1 results, comparable store sales decreased at a faster rate - about 7% for all stores. Total sales decreased about 16%. Tough to say whether this is a permanent trend in the acceleration of sales declines or just a quarterly bump, but either way, sales continue on a linear (maybe exponential if they keep closing more stores every year) decline.

The company discontinued franchising in 2015, and it continues to close more stores every year. Those remaining stores are experiencing accelerating declines in same-store sales. If you cut, you simply have fewer stores. It seems highly unlikely that earnings will ever appear from such a scenario.

So how does one value a company in permanent decline and which may never experience operating earnings again? Since there will be no free cash flows from true operations, the cash flows will come from liquidating assets and shrinking equity. These flows may look like FCF on the statement of cash flows, but they cannot be valued in perpetuity, as it is effectively the process of a slow liquidation. Unlike a quick, one-time and total liquidation however, a slow liquidation drains the company's resources over time and allows it to increase operating losses, thus wasting any potential value those assets once had.

So when we think about SHOS as an investment, we should think of it as a liquidation given its inability to create earnings from operations. The market cap is at $42m now, versus total equity of $250m. Looks cheap right? It might be, or it might not be - depends on the liquidation value of inventory and how long the firm decides to rack up losses and waste equity.

Firstly, as has been stated in previous articles, 90% of the company's total asset value is comprised of inventory. What you are buying with your money is the inventory SHOS currently sells. I will not attempt to value that or place some % value of its book value in cash, which may be generated in liquidation, but there are two important things to note here:

1. It will not sell for book value in liquidation, so you will have to decrease that value by some amount. If it's mostly heavy appliances (I haven't been able to check that claim), it's possible that the value of that inventory is higher- I do not know for sure.

2. The book value of that inventory, and thus the total equity of the company, is rapidly declining (again, equity declined 35% last year).

So given both of these effects, one must firstly value SHOS's equity at much less than book, and secondly, must be aware that it will rapidly decline each year as operating losses mount.

So in summary, the merit of an investment in SHOS really depends on how long SHOS continues to operate. If it were to shut down its doors right now, it is possible that shareholders would receive a decent return (if operating leases could be canceled without payment, if this is not the case then no chance). If on the other hand, SHOS continues to do what it's been doing, the equity of the firm may decline to 0 over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aaron J. Saunders is the Owner and Manager of Comus Investment, LLC., a Registered Investment Adviser with the state of Washington. Aaron J. Saunders, Comus Investment, LLC., and/or its clients may hold positions in the stock(s), and/or any investment asset mentioned above. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.