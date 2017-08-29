Deep Drilling Insights 'Ride Along' Service Launched

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Deep Drilling Insights "Ride Along," a new Marketplace service by Donovan Shafer).

This month marks the launch of Deep Drilling Insights' (DDI) “Ride Along” service, where investors can ride along with us and see our thought process as we uncover red flags, break down the arcana of reserve reports, untangle the inconsistencies, and make informed conjectures all leading up to a deep grasp of each E&P analyzed.

Why Ride?

It’s easy to think of E&P as just another sector. But companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing (NYSE:BA), and J.C. Penny (NYSE:JCP) can physically touch and tally their inventory. E&Ps have never had this luxury. At best they can tell you how many barrels they think they have in the ground today, but to be perfectly blunt and honest about it, no one is going to know the true accuracy of those estimates for another 50 years or so. (Some wells have been producing their reserves for over 100 years!) This presents a unique challenge for E&P investors and is why the SEC has special disclosure requirements designed specifically for E&Ps.

Deep Drilling Insights (DDI) founder, Donovan Schafer, has worked in every nook and cranny in E&P, from drilling, completions, production, reservoir engineering, geology and even marketing (thanks to a generous rotation program where he earned his stripes). Like any species in an ecosystem, the E&P company has its own unique anatomy and characteristics designed to help it thrive in its own unique niche. At DDI, we believe that if you want to place bets on which E&Ps will thrive and which will flounder, you first need to study the species and learn how to think (for better or worse) like an E&P.

With Ride Along, you will join us as we think through, dissect, and obtain a thorough, down-to-the-bone understanding of specific E&Ps one by one. Along the way, you will learn immensely about the company but also about the species as a whole and how to analyze them.

Ride Along is for long-term investors looking to buy E&Ps today or who plan to come and go from the space at various times over the course of their investment lifetimes. In either case, someone who has been a Ride Along subscriber for a handful of cases will never approach investing in E&Ps the same. Equipped with new perspectives, shown in action, they will enter the E&P arena with a distinct advantage over those who haven’t.

Process

We will be covering one E&P per month as a four-part series (one article per week).

Part 1: Each series will start with an overview article designed to build context and get our bearings. This is the investment equivalent of a detective pinning clues up on a corkboard where he or she can take in all the key details at once to look for connections, inconsistencies, and other insights that would not come from picking up and putting down each piece of evidence one by one in isolation.

Here, we are building the mental context that we will conscientiously keep “alive” and active in our minds as we work through the essential questions and issues in search of answers. This will be available to both subscribers and nonsubscribers such that even non-subscribers will know what to look for, what questions to ask, and what items or issues we feel deserve further investigation.

Part 2: The second article in each analysis will be a subscriber-only article that describes how we are going about building a valuation model for the specific E&P under consideration. We will use the model-building/tailoring process as an iterative back-and-forth process to help guide us in asking questions and seeking out answers. As many craftsmen will attest, it is often when you roll up your sleeves and dive into the creation process that you begin to realize what it is that you really will need in order to finish your creation.

Part 3: The third article will narrow on reserve reports filed by the company over the past few years, including both U.S. and Canadian filings where available and an analysis of the back-and-forth if there have been any comment letters filed by the regulators. This will be a play-by-play walk-though of how to take in this reserves-focused information and what other pieces of information this should be paired with to ferret out inconsistencies, potential problems, and/or potential or latent undisclosed opportunities.

Special consideration will be given where a specific company analysis can help illuminate the key differences between U.S. and Canadian reserve reporting requirements and the different meanings and implications that result.

Part 4: The fourth article in each analysis will be a subscriber-only article and will focus on integrating everything covered in the previous articles into a coherent whole suitable for making an intelligent investment decision. Non-subscribers will have access to an abridged summary that shares the conclusion in broader terms, but they will not have access to the multiple scenario analyses performed, nor will they have access to our full elucidation of the how and why that makes, in our view, the conclusion fully validated.

The difference here will be like the difference between merely knowing what conclusion Sherlock Holmes has reached versus knowing what skills, methods, and resources he used to reach his conclusions. Subscribers will have access to the model used as well as scenario analyses performed to bracket the uncertainties involved.

Voting Rights

To give our subscribers maximum value, all subscribers will be given voting rights that allow them to vote on which E&Ps will be selected for future analysis. The first 50 subscribers will get 3x voting power for life (so long as their subscription remains active). The next 100 subscribers will get 2x voting power, and all subscribers thereafter will get 1x voting power.

Voting will take place in the subscriber-only chat room, where subscribers will be free to barter and negotiate however they want to use (or coordinate the use of) their voting rights. Non-subscribers (who will have access to the 1st and 3rd posts of the month) will have no voting power.

A Sampling of Depth

For a sampling of what we mean by “deep insights,” here are some of our past Seeking Alpha articles where such insights would have saved investors from costly mistakes:

The Unstated Case For Long-Term Low Oil Prices (Parts 1-3): On Dec. 2nd, 2014 (10 days before WTI fell below $60/bbl for the first time in 5 years), we argued that investors and forecasters were grossly underappreciating the factors that could lead to a prolonged (5-10 year) slump in oil prices. This was at a time when forecasters across the board were expecting oil prices to quickly bounce back to the $100/bbl range where it seemed to have stabilized in the preceding years. Admittedly, our “unofficial long-range projection” of a trading range between $60 and $80 failed to anticipate just how far oil prices would fall. However, the conviction we shared that $100/bbl would not be returning would have saved many investors from the E&Ps that were depending on such a recovery for their own survival.

Bare Bones Bellatrix (Parts 1-3): In these three articles, spread over 20 days, we broke down our analysis of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) into the key questions and considerations that would need to be resolved in order for BXE’s Jan. 3, 2017 closing price of $6.40 CAD per share to be valid. We ultimately concluded that BXE’s assets were not sufficiently valuable to cover its debt load. BXE’s share price has since fallen more than 50% to $3.12 CAD per share in a span of seven months.

LOE-Down: In this three-part series for RBN Energy, we drilled down into the narrow and essential (but poorly understood) topic of “lease operating expenses” (LOEs). This should give those interested in our Ride Along service a sense of just how deep we are really talking about and what they can expect to see illustrated in action through our specific company analyses.

Don't Wait - Ride Along

If you care about E&P, why wait to plug all your knowledge gaps? The sooner you learn, the greater the dividends you can reap down the road. And if you're one of the first 150 subscribers, you'll have increased voting power for life when it comes to which E&Ps we'll turn to next!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.