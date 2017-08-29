Intel's Moat Is No Joke, And AMD Should Be Worried

Intel has missed out on the rally seen by peers such as Nvidia and AMD, but is this necessarily entirely fair?

It has been an infuriating couple of years for Intel (INTC) shareholders. As its stock and product lineup stagnated, Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) have roared. With that said, the company has not been sitting on their hands during this time and has far and away the most advanced CPU architecture in the world. While the market has been swooning over AMD's Ryzen architecture, it only touches Intel's 2014 architecture in key metrics. They've fired their BB gun and Intel is getting into their tank. With very little margin compression, Intel can repeat the process that crushed AMD in the CPU market for half a decade. Considering Intel's attractive multiples and valuation, I have recently nibbled on the stock.

Intel CEO: Brian Krzanich

A rundown of the CPU industry

I tend to purchase AMD (AMD) stock leading up to any new architecture launch, either on their CPU or GPU side. This time around, the market has seemed to forget how cyclic AMD stock is around new CPU launches in particular. I'll coin this as the 'AMD Cycle' and break it down below:

Market a new CPU architecture years before it launches, in an attempt to lure customers in the CPU market away from purchasing Intel chips. AMD teased and marketed their Bulldozer lineup of CPUs well over a year launch, and was sued for false advertising. Launch the new architecture to much hype and fanfare. The CPU offers a relatively compelling value at launch. Maintain the same CPU architecture, with only minor iterations over the next half decade, while Intel iterates major architectural advancements every year. Rinse and repeat

We're headed for step 3

I saw this cycle back in 2011 and I see it reappearing in 2017. Back in 2011 Intel launched their biggest architectural advancement in recent memory with 'Sandy Bridge' in anticipation of AMD 'Bulldozer'. The chips added more cores and much higher IPC (instructions per clock, how many calculations the chip can compute per GHz), and remained objectively a better architecture than AMD's best chip through Ryzen's 2017 launch. Intel 2011> AMD 2016.

Here's where we are in 2017. Intel's 6/7th generation Skylake based architecture is far ahead of AMD's architecture in single core performance and IPC. AMD, in fact, bragged that their CPU's are tying Intel's 4th/5th (similar IPC in those generations) generation Haswell and Broadwell architectures (2014/2015) in terms of single core IPC, while clocks. Where they excel (as they did in 2011) is the number of CPU cores for the money. Back then and even today, you can buy a CPU containing double the number of cores from AMD for about the same money. That's not going to be true for long though. Meet Intel's answer to Ryzen, Coffeelake. Intel is combing a much more advanced architecture with the number of cores necessary to take on AMD in multithreaded performance.

Source: Intel

Intel has already launched some of their 8th generation CPUs, in their 15w ULV line (a market AMD barely competes), and as expected, they re-skinned the existing Skylake architecture. Where things begin to get interesting is on the desktop. Intel is about to lose their core disadvantage.

Source: WCCFTech

While this is not confirmed; however reports this late in a product development cycle tend to be fairly accurate. Let's break down each SKU in the product lineup and rate how competitive they are.

Core I3-8XXX: These chips are now essentially Core I5s. Intel is moving from a dual core with hyper-threading (parallelization technology to make software view a single core as two processing threads) to a true quad core chip. This makes the chips incredibly competitive with AMD Ryzen, offering the same number of cores with higher IPC and core clock.

Source: WCCFTech

The performance of Intel's next-gen I3 chip is within striking distance of the I7-6700k, which is about equivalent to a I7-7700k. This would make the chip an unreal value proposition and blow a hole in AMD's value proposition.

Core I5-8XXX: These chips are moving to true 6 cores, from their previous 4. These end up in an interesting part of the market. They'll compete with AMD's R5 lineup, which are also 6 cores, but carry SMT (AMD's hyper-threading equivalent). Considering the higher IPC, higher clocks, better power efficiency etc, these could be a heck of a value as well.

Core I7-8XXX: These chips will kill AMD's high-end consumer lineup. Intel is moving from 4 cores and 8 threads to 6 cores and 12 threads, once only available on their HEDT platforms (which cost a pretty penny). These will compete with AMD's 8 Core R7 lineup (it will likely compete with the R7 1700). Between higher IPC and core clocks, Intel will like regain the value, multi-threaded performance, and single-threaded performance clock.

Source: CustomPCReview

This should be terrifying for AMD. This shows single and multithreaded performance in the brand agnostic Geekbench benchmark. Not only is Intel ~25-50% faster in single threaded, their I5-8400 is beating out or tying Ryzen 7! The new I5 chip should be over $100 cheaper than the R7 1700. This is making me regret my R7 1700 purchase quite a bit!

What's concerning about this for AMD is they have nothing to fire back with. They've put 16 cores on a chip to win the high-end, Intel put 18 faster ones. They simply don't have the R&D budget to keep up. AMD will be stuck with the Ryzen architecture for the next ~5 years, while Intel can and will continue to iterate, making 10-15% IPC gains per year.

But, why buy Intel?

I see this same sort of market worries every few years when AMD launches a new CPU architecture. The market forgets Intel's competitive moat, as proven above. The past 6 years of Intel's CPU launches had nothing to do with them losing their edge, it was them getting complacent. In the meantime, as Intel stock sits flat, they've made investments bound to secure their future competitive nature.

Investments like the purchase of Mobileye give Intel a commanding position in autonomous drive. Pair that with Intel's massive FCF generation, at it gives them a heck of a competitive edge. Intel is able to buy back swathes of inexpensive stock while making intelligent acquisitions to grow EPS down the road.

INTC data by YCharts

While continuing to grow and churn out free cash, the company carries a bulletproof 3.1% yield. On top of this, Intel trades at under 12x forward earnings, with only terminally challenged tech firms like IBM (IBM) trading at similar multiples.

Conclusion

Intel has missed the rally seen by its peers, entirely. The market forgets its competitive moat given its size, free cash flow generation, and consumer mind share. While sexier stocks like Nvidia and AMD catch the market's attention, Intel most definitely makes the safer long term pick. While Intel investors are worried about AMD's Ryzen CPUs stealing market share, it should actually be the other way around. AMD fired their pellet gun, and Intel just hopped in their tank.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed the article, please scroll up and click the "follow" button next to my name to receive future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will consider purchasing AMD stock, depending on how far it corrects after Intel launches Coffeelake.