Finish Line: Simply Mindblowing

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has just set fire to its shares in an effort to protect shareholders. As we all know the athletic apparel and footwear sector has gotten crushed, and Finish Line continues to make new lows. As you know this company has been, in my opinion, a third tier sporting apparel company, well behind other names such as Nike (NYSE:NKE), and my top choice in the athletic footwear sector, Foot Locker (NYSE:FL). Of course, with the decimation in the sector we are taking a bath on the latter. However, anyone paying attention knows that the retailers in this sector, and frankly ALL of retail, have been decimated, with just a few exceptions. Today, Finish Line shares are crashing on the back of very unexpected news.

Basically, the company has issued a warning about their Q2, which should come as no surprise following Foot Locker's massacre. But it also adopted a shareholder rights plan to protect the company from activists, or a hostile takeover on the open market as shares are seeing new recent all-time lows while management tries to fix the company. This warning is good enough for a 27% decline today although shares are rebounding as we pen this column. So, what is going on?

First let's discuss the shareholder rights plan which the Board of Directors unanimously adopted. Again, this was done to "protect the best interests of Finish Line shareholders". As alluded above they are doing this to reduce the probability that any person or group would try to take control of the company through open market accumulation or a hostile takeover. Glenn S. Lyon, Chairman of Finish Line stated:

"The board believes that it is in the best interests of Finish Line and our shareholders to adopt a shareholder rights plan given the current market conditions and recent share accumulations. The plan is designed to ensure that the Company's board of directors is able to appropriately consider whether proposals, if any, are in the best interests of all our shareholders. The Company remains positioned to fully capture the opportunities we foresee to optimize value for all our shareholders."

So how did the company do this? Well with the adoption of this new plan the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of one preferred stock purchase 'right' for each and every outstanding common share. This special dividend will go out to shareholders of record on September 11, 2017. What this preferred stock will do is entitle the holder to one ten-thousandth of a share of a newly-created series of preferred stock at a price of $26.00 in the event the 'rights' become exercisable. So, what does that mean? Basically to prevent someone or some group from becoming too powerful the rights will become exercisable someone accumulates 12.5% or more of the outstanding common stock. It is a preventative measure. Anyone with 12.5% or more of the outstanding company common stock prior to the announcement of the plan will not trigger the rights to be exercisable. This plan goes through until August 28, 2020, or earlier if shareholder approval of the plan is not voted affirmative at the 2018 annual meeting.

Now this plan isn't necessarily what is driving shares lower. We have said that Finish Line is our least preferred athletic footwear name. This is because performance has been rather dismal. In conjunction with this plan announcement the company also had announced preliminary Q2 results that were disastrous. For the second quarter, consolidated net sales were $469.4 million, down 3.3% versus last year. This decline was driven by a 4.6% decrease in Finish Line comparable sales. Comp sales are one of the most important indicators and they were negative for Foot Locker, contributing to its massacre. With this sales decline pressure on gross margin from increased markdowns and promotions, the company expects to report second quarter earnings per share in the range of $0.08 to $0.12. That is absolutely disgusting. Why? Sales were expected to be $478 million, but earnings were expected to be at $0.37. What a disaster. For the year, Finish Line comparable sales to decrease 3% to 5% n increase in the low-single digit range which was previously expected. Ouch. Adjusted earnings per share will be $0.50 to $0.60 for the year versus $1.12 to $1.23 that was previously guided. Are you keeping score? That means profit is going to be cut in half versus expectations.

Bottom line? Don't touch this one.

