Independent News & Media As A Possible Takeover Candidate - Projected Annual Profit Of €30m Makes INM Look Cheap

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as INNZF and INNZY. International News & Media's listing in London offers stronger liquidity.)

In my previous articles, I recommended INM as a strong buy under €0.12 or even €0.13. The stock traded at €0.116 on the date of publication of my first review of INM, being 5th December 2016. Today the stock trades at the very same level, €0.116, following a see-saw journey over the past 8 months.

Recent Profit Warning

The 2016 annual report published in March 2017 showed revenues of €323.4m and operating profit of €41.8m. Things looked steady and poised to move higher.

But in a dramatic trading update on 19th July last, INM announced a “material reduction in its expectation for full year Profit Before Tax to below market consensus driven by the challenges the media industry and INM continue to face”. The stock fell 30% in 2 trading days, before recovering about half of that within another 2-3 days.

The actual H1 results for 2017 look pretty grim in the context of the previous financial periods. But in overall terms, INM is still profitable, cash generating, debt-free and cash rich.

H1 - 2017 Revenues €148.1m Operating Profit €14.9m Gross Margin 9.8% EPS €0.01 Cash Surplus €95.7m

Revenues dropped fairly dramatically, and represented a 8.4% drop on the previous year. Digital revenues did not grow at the level expected, and therefore could not offset to decline in print revenue. That digital growth has propped up INM’s figures in past years’ financial periods. Last week’s AGM brought the simmering dispute between the CEO and Chairman to full public view, with the CEO refusing to vote in favour of the re-election of the Chairman. That is undoubtedly a drag on the stock price.

Remainder of 2017

The guidance included within the results was for the remainder of the year to be in line with the reduced expectation, following the profit warning. No specific EPS or revenue guidance was given (as this is not ever given).

On that basis, even at the reduced level, operating profit for 2017 should come in at approximately €30 million. That would constitute a drop of 25% from the entire of 2016.

The total cash generated in H1 2017 from operating activities was €12.7 million. This will likely result in free cash flow of approximately €25 million for the entire of 2017.

Return of the Dividend?

Despite the declaration of a dividend being an obvious boost to the underperforming stock price and being well within INM’s financial capacity, a dividend was specifically refused for 2017.

INM has historically been a dividend stock, until the arrival of the financial crisis. In the years up to 2008, INM had a dividend payout ratio of nearly 100%, and many shareholders have been holding tough for a return to those days.

I had anticipated earlier this year that the H1 2017 results could see the introduction of a dividend. But that turned out to be incorrect.

Why is that the case? Should it worry investors that a company with solid cash reserves and healthy free cash flow will not declare a dividend? Is this an indication that a takeover by the largest shareholder may be on the horizon? The Board has indicated at the AGM that the reserves are required to fund acquisitions and to fund INM's pension deficit. INM recently agreed a deal with its pension fund which will involved INM continuing to fund the pension in the coming years. But the ongoing pension costs were specifically not mentioned in the recent profit warning, despite the warning being quite broad.

Takeover Rumours

Commentary about a takeover of INM by the main shareholder, Denis O’Brien, have been circulating in national Irish media for the past few weeks.

Is this a realistic scenario?

Financially, a takeover seems to make perfect sense. The current market cap of INM is €160.8m, which looks like a significant undervalue to true value in the context of the H1 2017 financials. INM has cash reserves of €95.7 million, which constitute 59.5% of the entire market cap, any takeover could be funded heavily from the cash reserves. In fact, after subtracting the cash reserves, the actual trading value of INM's business is €65.1m. And INM does not have any debt.

As outlined above, based on the in-line guidance, INM should have free cash flow of approximately €25 million for 2017. Therefore, using free cash flow, any takeover could be paid in just over two years. As such, INM seems to be a very attractive takeover candidate.

The recent stake-building by INM's third largest shareholder, hedge fund Farringdon Capital, gives credence to this theory.

By Who?

Whilst it seems to be a very simple decision for the largest shareholder, I am skeptical that a takeover will actually happen. There would be all sorts of legal and political challenges to any takeover by the largest shareholder, including the fact that competition clearance would be required given that it would constitute a media merger. INM has already had an acquisition of a small regional newspaper group collapse due to parliamentary hearings and a report from the relevant minister. Any takeover of the entire company would attract significant political attention in a small economy such as Ireland. INM is the largest media company in Ireland, and “media plurality” is a hot topic in Ireland at the moment. The largest shareholder already owns a number of other media businesses, and a 100% ownership stake in the largest media company in Ireland may be a step too far.

That being said, it seems to me that there is too much value in INM for this not to happen at some point, be it Mr. O’Brien or a third party.

It may well be the case that a third party buyer could force Mr. O’Brien’s hand by making a takeover bid.

Valuation on a Takeover

I believe that any buyout could not take place at a stock price less than €0.18, which would represent a 55% uplift on today’s value. That would value INM at €250m.

That is a conservative valuation on any takeover, and a stock price of €0.20 could easily be justified if there is more than one bidder. That would value INM at €277m. After subtraction of the cash reserves, the value of the actual trading business in that scenario would be €182m, which is a multiple of approximately 6 times projected 2017 profit.

Conclusion

Whilst I am not convinced that a takeover will occur, it does seem to be a possibility.

That aside, I believe that any number of events could cause INM to move upwards. These could include the declaration of a dividend, a push from an activist investor or indeed further moves around a takeover. Alternatively, if the Board could resolve the bitter dispute between the CEO and the Chairman, INM could find its true value.

Therefore, I believe that INM remains a buy.