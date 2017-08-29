Christopher & Banks' (CBK) CEO Joel Waller on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE:CBK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 29, 2017 8:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Megan Crudele - Investor Relations, ICR

Joel Waller - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Marc Ungerman - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty and Company

Keith Rosenbloom - Cruiser Capital

John Deysher - Pinnacle Value Fund

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the Christopher & Banks Corporation’s second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Hosting today’s call are Joel Waller, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marc Ungerman, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

This morning’s conference call is in conjunction with the earnings press release the company issued this morning. Today’s earnings release and conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements address the company’s expectations regarding its future performance, including but not limited to its financial conditions, results of operations, business initiatives, growth plans and prospects, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

Please refer to today’s earnings release and the company’s SEC filings for more information on these risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call.

I will now turn the call over to Joel Waller.

Joel Waller

Thank you, Megan. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. I am pleased with the progress we made on our strategic initiatives during the quarter. As we anticipated, we saw sequential improvement in sales with a decrease in net sales of 3.7%, and a comparable sales decrease of 0.6%, compared to 8.9% comparable sales decline in the first quarter.

Importantly, sales and comp trends improved as we progress through the second quarter with a high single digit positive comp in July. This sequential improvement gives us confidence that our new strategy is working. In addition traffic trends improved and we saw an increase in our active customer file for the first time in several years. We believe this illustrates that she is responding well to our new merchandise and our marketing strategies, which is encouraging.

In addition we saw very strong results in our outlet business, including positive sales comps for the quarter which signals to us that our new strategies are resonating well with the consumer. During the quarter, we made progress on each of our key initiatives, which include rebalancing our assortment, slowing more fashion and turning inventories faster, overhauling our outlet channel, driving e-commerce growth, and engaging customers to increase marketing efforts.

Let me walk you through the progress we are making on each of these key initiatives. First, we successfully rebalanced our assortment during the second quarter. We again increased the penetration of fashion assortment, which at the end of August now represents approximately two-thirds of our offering. We believe this updated assortment mix with an emphasis on fashion merchandise is more appropriate for our business and will enable us to introduce newness into the assortment on a more frequent and consistent basis.

Importantly, our teams remain focused on ensuring we have the appropriate product coming in for the back half of the year. I am pleased to say that our first major group of merchandize under this new strategy started to arrive in stores this month and early reactions indicate that we have the product that she’s looking for from us for the fall season.

We believe this assortment is much better positioned in terms of inventory levels and mix between fashion and core products. This gives us continued confidence that we will see improvements in the back half of the year. While we expect to continue to fine tune our assortment in the third quarter, keep in mind that we are up against a difficult comparison as we had a very strong third quarter last year.

In addition, we are also focused on striking the right balance between missy and women's products across all channels, including outlets in e-commerce. We are making good strides on this front, but we will continue leveraging our data and analytics tools to ensure that we have the right assortment of merchandise that satisfies the needs of our entire customer base.

As we look ahead, our holiday deliveries will be the first assortment that fully leverages our new inventory planning tool, which improves our ability to make more accurate buys by size, product type, channel, and store volume group. We expect that this will be the key to driving improvements in the business going forward.

We’re also seeing encouraging performance from our cash stores where sales growth outpaced the overall store base by nearly 25% in July. We have seen customers respond very well to the increased fashion options in these locations and we are increasing the number of stores that are included in this test group going forward.

Second, we float more fashion and newness into our assortment during the quarter. As I mentioned, rebalancing the assortment enables us to flow merchandise on a more frequent basis. At the end of the second quarter, our inventories were very clean and more relevant with approximately 50% off our inventory representing July and August receipts, compared to approximately 30% at this time last year.

Third, we have seen significant improvements in the performance of our outlet locations. This is one of the first areas that we focused on. Given the outlets have been struggling for some time. We have put a dedicated outlet team in place earlier this year and we’re able to quickly institute a more effective merchandising strategy for our outlet stores. This includes ensuring that we had the appropriate levels of clearance and fashion items.

We are encouraged that the comps and our outlet channels were up high single digits during the second quarter and we are more than double that for the month of July. We have also seen improvement in our margins in this channel. Importantly, we believe that the successes we have seen in our outlet locations signals that our overall store strategy is starting to take hold and that we can drive customers to our locations by having the right merchandise and offers that entice her.

Fourth, we were able to quickly address the opportunities in our e-commerce business to position new inventory in the channel, which led to a sales increase of 22.1% on top of a 10.8% increase last year. This was driven by traffic and conversion gains, as well as growth in our paid and direct marketing.

In addition, we remain focused on optimizing our customers experience through our customer first initiative. New personalization capabilities have launched this month and we are on track to make additional improvements in our e-commerce site this quarter, which we believe will lead to improved conversion. We also plan to test omni-channel fulfillment later this year board ship to and pick up in-store.

Fifth, we continue to leverage our strong marketing programs. The second quarter marked the first increase in our active customer trial in four years as she responded well to the new assortments we brought in, as well as our direct marketing and unique in-store events, which we believe drove her to our locations.

Our signature events such as our style shows remain key drivers of excitement, and she continues to respond well to new events such as the summer social and girls night out parties were held during the quarter.

Additionally, the investments we were making in our visually impactful window presentations are capturing the attention of existing and new customers. This is especially important as it shows us that traffic in our stores is not solely dependent on the traffic trends that malls and strip centers are facing. This is a positive reinforcement of all of the hard work that we're doing in order to do the have the right assortments and ensure that we consistently engage her.

While Marc will review the financials in more detail shortly, I want to note that the decline we saw in our gross margin during the quarter was primarily related to the anticipated impact of our efforts to work through slow-moving inventory that did not reflect our go forward strategy. This impact was even more pronounced than in the first quarter, given the second quarter's end of season markdowns. That said, we believe this impact is largely behind us as our margins are currently trending up sequentially in August.

In addition, as a reminder September will mark the first time that our assortment largely reflects our go forward strategy. Overall, we are pleased with the continued progress we are making as we rebalance our merchandised offering, saw additional newness to our assortments over all our outlet business, drive e-commerce growth, and engage customers through marketing strategy.

We are on track with our plan and expect to see further sequential improvements throughout the back half of the year. I look forward to updating you on our next call.

With that I will turn the call over to Marc to review our financial performance for the quarter.

Marc Ungerman

Thank you, Joel. Good morning everyone. My financial review today will cover the second quarter ended July 29, 2017 compared to the second quarter ended July 30, 2016. Net sales in the second quarter fiscal 2017 were $86.6 million, a decrease of 3.7%, compared to $89.9 million in last year's second quarter. We operated in average of 7% fewer stores and comparable sales decreased 0.6% in the quarter.

As Joel mentioned, we are pleased not only with the sequential improvement in our comps for the first quarter to the second quarter, but we also continue to see improvement throughout the second quarter with comps turning positive in the high single digits in July. Average dollar sales was down 6.8%, reflecting a 7.6% decrease in average unit retail, partially offset by 0.9% increase in units per transaction.

Total transaction volume for the quarter improved 3.7%, including an increase in transactions per store of 8.6%. The decrease in AUR was largely promotionally driven as we cleared older merchandise and responded to the competitive marketplace. Gross margin decreased to 28.4% of net sales, a decline of 510 basis points, compared to last year's second quarter. The decline is primarily due to 440 basis point decrease in merchandise margin as we continue to move through non-go forward product and address wholesalers more quickly through markdowns.

We took swift action to improve the assortment in our outlet stores, which led to improved comps in margins. We believe this trend in outlets is a leading indicator that we are moving in the right direction and we anticipate our new merchandise strategies will lead to continued comp gains and contribute to improved margins for the back half of the year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $29.2 million, compared to $30.6 million in last year's second quarter. The decrease in SG&A dollars was largely the result of our efforts to reduce expenses. As a percent of net sales, SG&A improved approximately 40 basis points to 33.7%. We have saved approximately $2 billion during the second quarter under our cost reduction plan and we remain on track to achieve approximately $5 million to $7 million in annualized savings in fiscal 2017.

Depreciation and amortization was $3.2 million, compared to $3 million in last year's second quarter. For the second quarter, we recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $93,000 related to assets held at one store location. Our second quarter net loss was $7.9 million or a loss of $0.21 per share. Last year's second quarter net loss was $3.9 million or a loss of $0.11 per share.

As more fully explained in the financial schedules in our press release, the adjusted net loss for the quarter was a loss of $7.6 million or an adjusted net loss of $0.20 per share. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $200,000 in the same period last year and adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure and excludes certain discretionary items.

Now, turning to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with approximately $22.6 million of cash and cash equivalents. Our cash position was unfavorably impacted by nonrecurring cash outlay of $2 million consisting of $1.5 million in connection with the legal settlement and $0.5 million in lease termination fees. And we expect the portion of the legal settlement to refer to the company later this year.

One should also note that the second quarter typically represents a period of higher cash outlays to acquire inventory for the fall season. Total inventory was $41.9 million as of the end of second quarter of 2017, compared to $50.1 million at the end of last year's second quarter, a decrease of 16.3%. The lower level of inventory is a reflection of our strategy to turn inventory faster by focusing on a larger offering of fashion versus core merchandise.

Heading into the third quarter, we believe our inventory is well positioned and more fully reflects our go forward merchandise strategy. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2017 were $1 million compared to $3.1 million in last year's second quarter. Reduction year-over-year in CapEx reflects lower store capital, as well as lower investments in technology as we finished building our omni-channel foundation in fiscal 2016.

We had no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility for the second quarter and have not drawn on the facility other than to open letters of credit in the course of business. During the quarter, we closed three outlets. We also closed five Christopher & Banks and five CJ Banks stores and converted them into five MPW stores.

Retail square feet decreased by 5.6%, compared to the second quarter of last year. We operated on average 474 stores consisting of 320 MPW stores, 79 outlet stores, 38 CB stores, and 36 CJ stores compared to 509 stores last year.

That concludes our prepared remarks and we’ll now open the call to questions.

Jeremy Hamblin

Hi good morning guys. Congratulations on the progress you're making here on the turnaround. I wanted to get into some thoughts on Q3 trends, I know it’s relatively early in the quarter, but I also believe that you saw positive same-store sales in each month of Q3 a year ago, including August. So, I wanted to just get a sense if some of that momentum that you are seeing in July, you called out high single digits improvement in comps in July, I don't expect something that strong, but what are you seeing in terms of trends quarter to date?

Joel Waller

Jeremy I’m not going to comment directly on third quarter because as we have said earlier in the year we’re not going to give guidance. I stand by what we said before. We have a plan in place that we are executing to that I believe will have us up for the back half of the year. We are very pleased with the way the new merchandise is selling, half of our September deliveries are in the stores, and have just arrived the last couple of weeks, the other half is on the way to the stores or coming to the distribution centre.

This week we are extremely pleased with the way the new outfitting is selling in the stores, but it’s really too early, it is only in the store for half a week and everybody gets excited about a few things that fell, but I am very positive about - again remember this September merchandise is really the - we have gone from July where we probably affected 40% of the merchandise to a week from now where we will be up probably in - where we want to be for the year.

I think the other thing to remember is, we did something very different in the third quarter. July, which has become a wear now month for clothing, we made a decision to hold one window not for sale, but for fashion merchandise, and we were extremely pleased with that group that we put in the windows.

So for example, one of the decisions we made based on that going into Labor Day weekend we will kind of mere that the same effect, one window is hard sale $5, $10. $20 last chance kind of thing and the other window is some of our newest fashion that we’re excited about how it’s already selling before we put it in the window. So, we think it’s important to let the customer know that we are different and we are looking different and she’s responding differently. Sorry for the long response, but I hope I have answered some of your questions.

Jeremy Hamblin

I think that’s getting towards it. I wanted to follow-up on that for a second Joel. And we saw some changes that have been made in particular in denim, I think you’ve added some denim with some additional endorsements and so forth, and we have seen those kind of - some of the newer goods starting to hit those windows, could you specific - comment maybe specifically on those items and what you’re seeing, what kind of trends you’re seeing on those items that you’re presenting in those windows, on the updated assortments?

Joel Waller

We are extremely pleased with our fashion denim sales. We expected what we call everyday denim to slow down a little bit, but the newness that’s coming in we’re seeing I call it decorated denim, some of it is embroidered, some of it has shine on it, not just on the pockets, but on the legs, on the front pockets we have seen that new merchandise working well. We think that embroidered is going to be a major fashion statement this third quarter.

So, we’re excited about that and we’re seeing that work well on denim. We’ve probably seen a little slow down or kind of a trade off in our everyday denim, but we expected that, we plan for it, we had reduced our inventories in those categories and we’re going to continue to flow fashion denim into the stores as we go through September.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. The other thing that really stuck out here is the improvement that you saw in outlet. Obviously, I think that was probably the biggest source spot in 2016, and I think what you indicated was maybe the best opportunity or the lowest hanging fruit, can you just give us a few more specifics about what you were doing in that particular format of location that’s driving such strong results?

Joel Waller

Clearly, we are treating it like an outlet store and so we made a decision that we’re going to carry about a third of the inventory in the stores should be clearance, whether it’s clearance from the base stores that we’re moving in there or whether it’s manufactured clearance where we actually go out and make goods to fit into that category, which we like doing because it helps our margins. It’s not just something we - a slow mover from the base stores that we are moving through.

The second thing is that we have increased the amount of made for clearance for outlet merchandise because we have the ability to do that now that that we have a team in place to focus on that. Some of the merchandise in the stores is the same merchandise that we carry in the base, but it’s around 25%, 30%. So that’s kind of three categories that we focused on. We were able to, again because it was only I think it’s now 78 stores, it was 81. We were able to focus on acquiring merchandise for much quicker than we could the larger base.

So that really helped the business and we have - we are also excited about the fact that we have been able to manage our margins in there. We are a very excited about our margins. We have managed it the way an outlet channel should be managed, whereas we, if we take a little hit on margins, I expect my sales to go up threefold. So, we’re very pleased with - we put the strategy in place last February, so we had a big runway to go at it and we’ve seen the results very quickly.

Jeremy Hamblin

Right. And then just in terms of the old inventory, you mentioned on the call that I think 50% of your goods have been receipts that came in July and August, how much of the old goods, I don't know, I'm not sure how you’d like to term it, but the old inventory, the non-go-forward inventory is still left in the stores today.

Joel Waller

We’re very pleased where we stand with that. I can tell you, I don't have a percent of the top of my head I can get it for you, but here is what I do know. A year ago, right about this time they started to markdown goods that received February, March and April. We have no goods in the store to date unless we have missed something by accident from April, May, and June that has not been addressed. Every slow mover has been promoted and every slow mover out there that slowed down has gone to clearance.

So - and that’s why we have such an inventory that’s arrived so close in. So, I’m very, very pleased with where we stand. I don't like the way our margins ended up for the quarter, but I think it was the right decision and it was just merchandise that didn't fit our strategy and I didn't want to have it being a hangover with the new merchandise that’s coming in as we speak.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. As a follow-up to that then, are you expecting to see a little more full price selling in the quarter? I mean can you speak to the environment, we know there is lot of discounting out there, but in terms of I think sometimes when you have so much discounted out there like you had in Q2 it’s almost hard to get some of the fuller price selling done in the store, but it’s easier when the rest of the store looks cleaner, can you maybe speak to that a little bit?

Joel Waller

I would tell you that if you go into the mall stores today you will see very little clearance in the stores. In fact, we think it’s a problem, we think we got a little too aggressive in moving clearance over to the outlet channel. So, I look at my margins, I can tell you, how am I going to say this, I really don't want to, I am extremely pleased with where our margins are trending to, I guess that’s the best way to say.

Jeremy Hamblin

Got you.

Joel Waller

Marc’s poking at me here.

Jeremy Hamblin

And then well I have got a question for Marc. Marc in terms of looking at the breakdown you had, gross margins were down about 500 basis points here in Q2, how much of that was merch margin versus deleverage on sales? Could you just give us maybe the breakdown of composition on that 500 basis points year-over-year?

Marc Ungerman

Out of the 510 basis points, 440 basis points related to the merch margin rate decline, I mean that was the vast majority of it Jeremy. Sales deleverage played a bit of a roll, but that is the main story line.

Jeremy Hamblin

And was there anything else in terms of shipping or so forth that other distribution cost or anything that kind of flowed into that?

Marc Ungerman

No. I mean this was really a play to manage our assortments and get to the assortment in place that represents our go forward strategy.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. And on the cost side, you guys did a phenomenal job, as promised in tightly managing cost, your SG&A was down, I think almost $1.5 million year-over-year. As we look into Q3 and Q4 and think about costs, are you still ringing out cost here moving forward, I mean should we expect your SG&A on an absolute basis to be down in Q3 and moving forward?

Marc Ungerman

Jeremy we are going to need to manage those costs relative to the sales volumes that we’re trending to. To reiterate, I mean we still have plans to realize the $5 million to $7 million in cost reductions that I outlined in my script. We are well on our way to achieving that. Approximately half of that is realized through COGS and the other half is realized through SG&A.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. But any commentary on whether you do - we should be modeling SG&A to be - should be down slightly on a year-over-year basis in Q3?

Marc Ungerman

I would say if anything Jeremy, I mean just due to our average store count is down roughly 7%. I mean, we expect a little bit of decrease attributed to that.

Jeremy Hamblin

Alright perfect that’s very helpful. And then, the other thing Marc is, I was just hoping to get a little more clarification on the cash impact that you noted on this legal settlement that was kind of new to me. I think you indicated there was maybe a couple million dollars, you expected to recuperate that, is that through insurance claim that you are expecting to get back or can you just give us a little more detail behind that because quite frankly your cash balance came in much, much higher than we anticipated?

Marc Ungerman

There is a portion of that settlement Jeremy that - if certain claims are not made on those, money is made available that it reverts back to the company and so if anything is left, we expect to see that in the fourth quarter of this year.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, can you give me that dollars and cents, are we talking about $2 million and…

Marc Ungerman

The original outlay was $1.5 million in terms of the amount that we expect back. We can't comment on that at this time because the optimum period is still open.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. I will hop out of the queue, but congratulations on the progress being made guys. Well done. Thanks.

Joel Waller

Thanks.

Marc Ungerman

Thank you.

Joel Waller

Appreciate your support.

Keith Rosenbloom

Thanks. It’s Keith Rosenbloom with Cruiser Capital.

Joel Waller

Hi Keith.

Keith Rosenbloom

Hi Joel, how are you doing?

Joel Waller

Good.

Keith Rosenbloom

The headlines are confusing for a company of your size where I think the working capital now exceeds your enterprise value, but maybe you could speak to why you are so confident about the back half of the year and the turnaround a little bit more, because the headlines obviously with fewer stores show lower revenue and some of the headlines are saying it is a comp miss on EPS, and some are saying it’s a comp increase blah, blah, blah, but with regard to the business, maybe just spend a couple of more minutes talking about why you are so confident in the turn and maybe as a part of that, could you give us some color on your leases that are coming due and some of the renegotiations that you have been doing or negotiations that you have been doing on your leases?

Joel Waller

So the reason I am more confident today than I was six months ago about improving this business in the back half of the year is the reaction I have seen to the changes we’ve made. Those that we put in place and those that we just started to put in place whether it be marketing strategies or through merchandise fashion, more fashion merchandise. So the thing that gives me the confidence is that if you look looked at their business last year, and they had a good third quarter, but at the end of the third quarter it fell apart and it fell apart because they had a lot of good things going for them and they had a lot of good fashion merchandise, but cancelled off a lot of merchandising - what they had to cancel.

The only thing they could cancel wars fashion merchandise and it dramatically hurt their business. So, as I see fashion today, yesterday, last week all this new fashion coming in and I see that it’s working. It gives me added confidence that if we get this fashion merchandise before the customer at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter where it was missing last year that we’re going to have a very strong fourth quarter and good second half. It’s a soft answer, but I feel very confident about it.

Keith Rosenbloom

Thanks. And can you give us some color on what you’re seeing on the leases?

Marc Ungerman

Yes. This is Marc. I would say, a good portion of the targeted cost reductions the $5 million to $7 million range, a good portion of that comes out of rent savings. We have approximately 7 to 8 stores that are - we've negotiated rent reductions and expect to continue to partner with our landlords to seek further rent reductions out. Specifically to address your question there are 86 leases in fiscal 2017 that have lease expirations coming up.

Joel Waller

One of the things we've signed Keith is that when we have the ability to - at least when you are negotiating a reduction in your rent it’s a hard discussion to have if you have a lease with a lot of term on it, but where we have leases that are coming to the end of the term where we have [indiscernible] it gives us a pretty strong hand in negotiating and our people have being very successful in negotiating rent reductions, especially at the end of term.

Keith Rosenbloom

That's helpful.

Joel Waller

And our strategy, we have talked about it before was those deals is to go in and renew, but renew on a short-term basis, you know six months on one-year or two-year lease depending on the store and profitability of the store.

Keith Rosenbloom

That's great, thank you guys.

Joel Waller

Thanks Keith.

Marc Ungerman

Thanks Keith.

John Deysher

Good morning everyone.

Joel Waller

Good morning

John Deysher

Joel, I was just curious from a big picture standpoint, we are reading a lot about stores closing specifically JCPenney, Macy’s, Rue21 etcetera, and I was just wondering in your markets, have any of those stores closed yet and what impact that’s having? I think on a prior call you indicated that JCPenney for example had 90 stores in your market that were targeted to close. I guess have they closed yet and if they haven't, do you expect them to close or what impact that might have on your business?

Joel Waller

We have not seen a major effect on our business from a Penney’s closing and we have some stores that that are - I was in a store a month ago that was 120 yards from a Penney’s that’s closing, actually it has closed I believe, and we’ve done a lot of marketing around that and we think we’re able to drive a customer. It’s going to have some effect on us, but not a major effect at all.

If you talk to my store people and I’ve talked to a number of them they thought I was actually going to help their business because in smaller communities and as you know we have a lot of stores in smaller communities. There is three fashion stores, there is ourselves, sometimes that is a Maurice's, right, and then there is JCPenney's. And when Penny closes there is no place else to shop except Maurice's or us. So, they think our business is going to go up, I don't necessarily agree with that, but I like the fact that my people believe that.

John Deysher

Okay. So it’s a possibility, but no clear impact yet.

Joel Waller

No major effect on us.

John Deysher

Okay, good. And if I heard you correctly Joel, you indicated that by September all the merchandise that you touched so to speak will be in the stores, is that correct?

Joel Waller

What I really said is, we own September, and it’s not only - half of it is already in the stores it has arrived in the last two weeks and by September 2015 the other half will be in the stores. So, I mean it will start to flow goods after that. So September for us is the key month. We have, in the next two months we have two major events that drive our business. One is our fashion event. I believe it is right around the middle of the month of 2015.

So, we come out of Labor Day and it gives us about 10 days to get ready for that fashion event; and then at the end of October, we have our friends and family and those two events have a disproportionate amount of our business in the quarter and we’re ready for - we’re locked and loaded as they say in North Dakota.

John Deysher

All right that’s good to hear. And I guess finally in terms of the $5 million to $7 million annual cost savings, we’re halfway through the year now, how much of that has been realized so far?

Marc Ungerman

I would say about one half of it has been realized at this point.

John Deysher

50%. Okay. So the balance is going to be realized in the second half?

Marc Ungerman

Yes. The remainder - we are on track to achieve savings within that range.

John Deysher

Okay. Very good. Good luck.

Joel Waller

Thank you.

Joel Waller

I want to thank all of you for supporting us and look forward to speaking to you in the future.

