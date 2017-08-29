Zimmer Biomet Needs An Experienced Leader

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) finds itself at a crossroads and in need of a new CEO with strong operational experience in the medical device industry. On July 27, Zimmer Biomet announced second quarter EPS of $0.90 and adjusted EPS of $2.08, which fell short of analyst estimates. Although the Company reported a 1.1% increase in revenue versus the same period last year, 2.4% of sales was attributed to the addition of LDR Holding Corporation.

The results were short of expectations due in part to production delays, which caused the Company to revise their 2017 EPS guidance from $4.68 to $4.88 down to $4.15 to $4.35. The earnings disappointment came two weeks after David Dvorak stepped down as CEO of the company. CFO Daniel Florin is currently serving as interim CEO while Zimmer Biomet carries out a search for a permanent replacement.

Recent Troubles

Although he led the Company through a series of acquisitions that led to substantial growth, Dvorak's departure followed a string of recent bad news for the Company. In November of last year, the FDA issued an extensive Form 483 that detailed what the inspector felt were deficiencies in Zimmer Biomet's processes. These findings resulted in delayed shipment of certain products during Q4 of last year. The Company has two manufacturing facilities, in Puerto Rico and Montreal, with FDA warning letters that remain pending.

The Company issued a recall in December for one of their shoulder implant systems, which covered 3,662 devices, due to a higher risk of fracture. Zimmer Biomet faced another recall earlier this year for a spinal fusion stimulator that contained potentially unacceptable levels of cytotoxic chemicals. Fortunately, this recall only impacted 33 devices in the U.S.

In January, Zimmer Biomet paid $17.4 million to settle Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges levied by the U.S. Justice Department and paid $13 million to the S.E.C. in related proceedings. A long-running patent infringement suit against Zimmer finally reached a conclusion in July, resulting in a $248.7 million verdict in favor of Stryker. More recently, the Company received a subpoena from the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services regarding professional consulting arrangements. Zimmer Biomet paid physicians $134.5 million last year, 15% of which fell under the consulting/other category. Overall, the last year has been very difficult for Zimmer Biomet

Strong Underlying Business

The next CEO will take over a company with a diversified portfolio that is in a good position to achieve sustained success. The Americas represented 62.5% of Zimmer Biomet sales revenue in 2016, with Europe 22.5%, and Asia Pacific 15%. Revenues grew by 71.8% from 2012 to 2016, resulting in a compounded growth rate of 14.5%. Knees (35.8%), Hips (24.3%), and S.E.T. (21.4%) represented the largest product categories by revenues in 2016, with Spine & CMF (8.6%), Dental (5.6%), and Other (4.3%) accounting for the rest of sales. S.E.T. is comprised of Sports Medicine, Surgical, Extremities, Trauma, Biologics, and Foot & Ankle products. Zimmer Biomet experienced double digit sales growth across all categories and geographies in 2016, aided by a full year of contributions from Biomet. The Company has doubled revenue over the last decade and posted record operating cash flow of $1.63 billion for 2016.

Value

Zimmer Biomet's return on invested capital has been substantially lower since the two companies merged in 2015. Even prior to the merger, Zimmer's ROIC was lower than Stryker's ROIC, having averaged 9.6% over the last decade versus 14.2% for Stryker over the same period. The Company states in their 2016 Annual report that they aim to have their gross debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 2.5 by the end of 2018, which should help bring back up their ROIC in the coming years.



Zimmer had higher operating margins than Stryker prior to the merger and Zimmer Biomet's operating margins have just started to recover in the past year. Clearing up the outstanding FDA manufacturing issues should help the Company to increase shipments and drive further operating margin expansion.

Zimmer Biomet's next dividend of $0.24 per share is scheduled for October 27, 2017 for shareholders of record on September 22, 2017. Shares are trading at a current price to free cash flow of just under 20, which is lower than it has been in the last three years.

The Company faces similar risks to those I previously outlined for Stryker, including pricing pressures. The shares appear to be overpriced given the existing performance issues and risks, but there could be significant upside if the next CEO is able to improve operational execution.

Conclusions

Zimmer Biomet has faced a string of bad news in the past year. The exit of CEO David Dvorak gives the Company an opportunity to redirect their focus on operational execution after a decade of acquisition fueled growth. Investors should remain cautious when considering Zimmer Biomet given their recent struggles, but a new CEO with a proven track record could serve as a near-term catalyst for the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate discussion and further research and should not be considered investment advice.