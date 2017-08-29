Microsoft's Project Brainwave Might Be Better Than Google's Cloud TPU

The cloud computing/deep learning showdown between Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is trending in favor of the former. Microsoft is second only to Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS in cloud IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service). Microsoft also is the overall leader in enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service).

Azure’s lead over Google Cloud is likely going to grow further because of Microsoft’s Project Brainwave platform. Project Brainwave is Microsoft’s real-time software/hardware platform for real-time artificial intelligence (AI). It competes with the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) of Google Cloud. Azure already is the fastest-growing cloud computing infrastructure service provider. Project Brainwave could provide more boost.

The firm with the better platform for deep learning and AI acceleration will eventually benefit the most from the rising demand for cloud AI services. AI, deep learning, and machine learning tasks could boost the overall cloud computing industry. Tractica estimates that artificial intelligence software revenue alone could reach $59.8 billion by 2025.

IDC’s hardware/software revenue estimate for AI is $40 billion by 2020. All cloud computing firms, therefore, have compelling economic reasons to bet big on cloud AI/deep learning services. Some of the top 10 tech giants investing in artificial intelligence also are leaders in IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, and hosted private cloud.

Why Project Brainwave Is More Attractive Than Google’s TPU

Future customers of deep learning/artificial intelligence cloud computing services might find Project Brainwave more attractive. The downside with Google’s ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) Cloud TPU is that it is not as flexible as Project Brainwave. Project Brainwave is based on Intel’s (INTC) Stratix 10 FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays).

Below is Microsoft’s Project Brainwave accelerator board for real-time artificial intelligence applications. While Google likes ASIC, Microsoft has been deploying Altera FPGA accelerators to power its Azure and data center server farms since 2011. Microsoft’s long-term love for FPGA accelerators is likely why Intel paid $16.7 billion to acquire Altera.

Google doesn’t specify the specific floating-point reference it used but it claimed its second generation ASIC TPU can do 180 Teraflops. Microsoft’s early tests showed its Stratix 10 FPGA-based deep neural network processor (DNN) could do sustained 39.5 Teraflops under its customized FP8 settings. Later improvements could boost the FP8 performance of Stratix 10.

It doesn’t matter if an ASIC-based Tensor Processing Unit has a better floating-point performance than a FPGA-based accelerator like Microsoft’s Catapult 2 for Project Brainwave. Cloud computing firms/subscribers need the best value for their hard-earned money. An ASIC hardware is designed to do just one thing fast. A FPGA processor can be re-programmed multiple times to do other things after using it for another application/implementation.

In other words, a very pricey ASIC Tensor Processing Unit server rack design could become useless junk after its initial fixed application programming becomes non-profitable/redundant. Microsoft’s Project Brainwave board can first be used as a deep learning inference accelerator. After which, it could still be re-programmed to accelerate legacy data center tasks like payroll, accounting, HRM and CRM.

Google is currently the only one that’s using/promoting ASIC Tensor Processor Units. As far as I know, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and other internet giants have not voiced support for ASIC TPUs for deep learning/data center applications. The inflexibility of ASIC is probably why China’s search engine giant Baidu (BIDU) also heeded Microsoft’s choice of FPGA for cloud computing. Baidu’s 256-core XPU also uses FPGAs. Unlike Microsoft’s Intel-powered Project Brainwave, Baidu decided to use Xilinx (XLNX) FPGAs.

The OpenPower ecosystem of International Business Machines (IBM) also only endorsed hyperscale server designs with GPU or FPGA accelerators. IBM did not mention ASIC-based server designs. Google could become a one-man show on ASIC for AI. Most of its peers are all rooting for FPGAs.

Conclusion

MSFT is a buy. Project Brainwave as a real-time artificial intelligence platform could notably boost Microsoft Azure. FPGA-based data center and deep learning inference accelerators can help Azure catch-up with AWS. It can also keep the ASIC-loving Google Cloud at bay.

Bing is never going to be as popular as Google’s search engine. However, Microsoft could make up for that by becoming the king of cloud computing infrastructure. AWS has not announced any new data center accelerators. Amazon is content in renting out Nvidia (NVDA) GPU-based deep learning platforms.

A FPGA-based accelerator also could help Microsoft attract more active third-party websites to use its web servers. The June 2017 Netcraft survey pointed out that Google has overtaken Microsoft in terms of the number of active websites serviced. Anything that could help Microsoft beat Google is important to MSFT investors. Renting out servers to website operators is part of the IaaS industry, and Google is beating Microsoft on this segment.

