All That Glitters Might Not Be Golden: A Caution Light Is Lit On This Gaming Operator

"Compared to the much applauded optimism, ornery skepticism and tenacious pessimism are far more reliable guide to sensible decision making." - Anononymous

The Stratosphere Tower: "I'm looking at what?"

Early last May, we took a hard look at Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN). We liked what we saw and called it a buy at $16.

The stock, at the time this was being written, trades at $23.19, tipping toward its 52-week high and up over 30% since our call. Our bullish outlook was based on our appraisal of the company's powerful Nevada and Montana slot machine route business, where the company runs 10,000 locations. We also like their 60 owned and operated taverns that fit the demos of the Las Vegas locals market perfectly, reflecting a savvy selection of locations. (Seven more taverns are planned to open before the end of this year.)

We turned even more bullish upon learning that the company had been OK'd for a tavern slot license in Illinois, which already has an installed base of 25,000 machines liberally salted throughout the state. Many of these slot routes are operated by small companies that, in my view, represent rich potential for acquisition and consolidation by Golden. The company's three locals casinos in Pahrump, Nev., sit near the California border about 63 miles from Las Vegas. They are, in brief, a shrug -- neither a drain nor a growth catalyst for the company. Its fourth casino, in Rocky Gap, Md., sits 363 miles away from Baltimore's Horseshoe, suburban Maryland Live!, and mostly the blockbuster MGM National Harbor properties. It's a smart piece of geography and the property does well.

We also liked Golden's veteran gaming management, headed by Blake Sartini. We also saw the fine hand of its second-largest stockholder, Lyle Berman, a gaming entrepreneur from way back in the day who parlayed a leather company into Grand Casinos (now inactive), which under the Lakes Casinos name ran tribal operations in Minnesota and other properties in Mississippi. Lakes merged into Golden. Berman is also a champion poker player and brings a keen insight into the mentality of the budget and mid-level slot player that serves Golden well. That's why, given the presence of these solid gaming minds, we were puzzled as to what the thinking was when we learned of their acquisition last month of American Casino Entertainment's four Nevada properties for a reported $850 million, most of which was in debt.

There is still much to like about the company. In Q2 2017, it posted a net revenue growth of 7.7% and an increase in EBITDA of 12.8%. The acquisition of ACE, according to CEO Sartini, will produce a portfolio of $850 million in gaming assets pro forma and earn pro forma $180 million in EBITDA. Our concern lies with the premium paid for the four locals properties and their potential to be as accretive to earnings as management believes.

The ACE properties include two Arizona Charlie's locals casinos located within the greater Las Vega metro area. They go head to head with locals powerhouses from Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDQ:RRR) -- aka Stations casinos. This is a bruising competitive atmosphere. All competitors now increasing their presence in the Las Vegas locals market are citing favorable growth demos for Southern Nevada as the igniting force that promises even more growth ahead. I think there is a kernel of truth there, but surveying the realities ahead it might be an overly optimistic take on the potential of that market, given the overall nationally flat to slightly up profile of slot wins since the 2008 financial crisis.

The package also included the Aquarius in Laughlin, Nev., nearly 100 miles from Las Vegas, hugging the Utah border. It was opened in 1990 flying the Flamingo Hilton flag, joining other properties originally built as getaway weekend spots for Las Vegas industry employees, when Bally's late chairman Arthur Goldberg acquired the Hilton gaming properties in a split from their straight hotels. He later bought Caesars World and they, in turn, were bought by Harrah's, which sold the property to Carl Icahn's ACE for $170 million in 2006. He then unloaded the 1,900-room property to Whitehall, a real estate fund controlled by Goldman Sachs. The resort was rechristened "The Aquarius" and bumped along with its Colorado River competitors, just about holding its own. It's a solo facility, but what Golden expects to do with it that Hilton, Harrah's and Icahn couldn't escapes me at the moment. I'm willing to be convinced, but thus far I don't see it as potentially that accretive to Golden's earnings.

But the real blinker in this caution light comes from the Stratosphere, whose erratic history goes way back to the early 1970s when it began life as a property called Vegas World, run by a flamboyant entrepreneur named Bob Stupak. Sitting in what is charitably best described as not among the garden spot neighborhoods of Las Vegas, he was an energetic promoter of tournaments, hard-hitting price chopping promotions and, above all, an ambition to build the world's tallest tower as an iconic feature of the town to compete with the Eiffel Tower and other global spires in order to provide a viewing experience for customers. Stupak's dream didn't come true in his era, but the property, in a continuing game of financial musical chairs, entered into a spotty ownership history.

There's the basic question that has still not been answered even today: What is the basic marketing model of a large casino hotel in a bad location that has been passed from Stupak to the aforementioned Berman, who bought 33% of Vegas World in 1993, saw it go bankrupt and where our old, familiar friend in such circumstances Carl Icahn picked it up in an $82 million bottom-fish? He then later dumped the same four property package to Whitehall and its Goldman Sachs parent for $1.3 billion. Good for him. Now we have the same package once more marching toward new ownership, which will have as job one the challenge of solving this sphinx-like riddle of the Stratosphere: What is its reason to be?

I've been up in the tower and thought to myself, "What am I seeing that was worth my time and money to get up here?" If I go to the top of the Eiffel, I get to see Paris. If I zoom up the 100-plus floors of the Empire State Building, I get an aerial view of New York's incredible skyline and a living museum of the town's nearly 400-year history. At the top of the Stratosphere I get a "so what?" I see the Las Vegas strip and surrounding low-rise landscape, views I can see from any number of other locations around town. So what if you can look at the great forest of blinking neon, the snaking, impossible trail of car headlights stuck in traffic. I always quote a fellow viewer in the tower, a visitor from the U.S. Midwest who shrugged and said, "So what am I supposed to be seeing here?"

Good question. Here are some other good ones:

1. Whether Golden overpaid or not is less the issue than what is it that they might need to do to justify their confidence that both the Las Vegas locals market as well as the Stratosphere and Laughlin outliers have a viable reason to exist.

2. One of the prime negatives of the Stratosphere from day one has been location. A customer opting to walk to fairly nearby downtown Vegas needs to traverse some sketchy real estate. Moving down toward the center strip is a very marginal walking distance, and it's more likely they'll need to cab it during the worst traffic stalls imaginable at peak times. You can't pick up the building and physically move it. The tower and budget pricing of rooms, food and other amenities have never solved the location problem.

3. Looking back on the history of the Stratosphere with its tower ultimately rising over Las Vegas Boulevard -- expanded, upgraded and aimed at the bottom budget customer -- we see a succession of failures, buffeted by a perpetual willingness of new owners to see potential that their predecessors did not. I suspect, as I always did, that the rationale was fundamentally that it was the spiral of bottom fishing and, to some extent, an expression of the greater fool theory. Yet the Golden guys aren't fools. Unlike Whitehall, Icahn or even Stupak, the company in general has made savvy asset allocation decisions.

4. Stupak was an aggressive promoter and he couldn't solve the issue, and neither could Hilton or Harrah's. So what we are left with is this: Did Golden make this buy because, in their view and given their internal projections, it was a bargain? If you look at the package in terms of total rooms, casino space, and amenities the replacement value runs in the billions. That could well be the case.

Only time will tell if the real pros of Golden have found gold in a hidden, abandoned mine, just like the daughter of the prospector does in old Western movies. Or have they fallen into the same trap as their predecessors, believing they possess the secret sauce that can turn these four properties into solid moneymakers?

At this point, I'm willing to be shown how. Meanwhile, I'd say that, at best, Golden is now a hold and "wait and see" stock. It's not a buy until we can get a hold of the secret map that shows the location of the hidden gold mine, just as we've seen in the old Western movies.

Golden has had a nice run and deservedly so. But it's time to wait for the guys in the white horses to ride into town, guns blazing and ready to rescue the miner's daughter.

Author Note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid any conflict of interest with gaming clients past, present and future. Golden is not, nor has ever been a client of our consulting business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.