Alphabet Earnings Risk

If you dig in, there are a few issues building with Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Search is showing some weakness. YouTube isn't the big driver, not yet. When you map out what's driving earnings, it spells earnings risk ahead.

First, let's get YouTube out of the way.

YouTube Is Not A Major Earnings Driver... Not Yet

When we do work on a company we want to see what businesses will be meaningful to revenue and earnings growth. Most important is earnings growth because stocks are valued on earnings. We don't mind looking out to 2018 at this point, but we want to know what's going to drive earnings so we can figure out a valuation.

As for YouTube, we agree it's a big opportunity in a few years. For now the company said that YouTube has 1.5B users that use YouTube on average 60 minutes per day. The potential is enormous. But it's not a big driver to earnings yet as we'll show.

We think earnings over the next 9, 12, 15 months drive stocks. Know what are earnings going to do in that time and you can have an idea where stocks can go in that time.

We don't think YouTube is the driver in that time frame for Alphabet.

What really matters for Alphabet earnings and so Alphabet shares is search, as we'll show.

As for YouTube, usually when a company has 10% of their revenues from a particular business, they'll break it out for you. Alphabet has yet to break out YouTube as a separate business which tells us it may not be 10% of revenues. Street estimates say it could be over $10B. With revenues for the total company at $99B over the last four quarters, it may be close to $10B.

YouTube Is Lower Margins Than Search

This is from Alphabet's 10-K,

"As interactions between users and advertisers change, we continue to expand and evolve our product offerings to serve their changing needs. Over time, we expect our monetization trends to fluctuate. For example, we have seen an increase in YouTube engagement ads, which monetize at a lower rate than traditional desktop search ads... These trends will continue to affect our revenues and margins in the future."

We think YouTube ads are lower margin than typical search ads. If YouTube is growing faster than overall search, then the overall margins will come down.

Q2's gross margins and operating margin rates declined year over year. Alphabet is getting its growth from lower margin properties.

YouTube Is Slowing

We went through each earnings transcript of the company. You tell us if YouTube growth is picking up or slowing.

Here's how they described growth each quarter.

Q2 2017: "Strong"

Q1 2017: "Significant"

Q4 2016: "Very Significant"

Q3 2016: "Very Significant"

Remember the company has yet to officially break out YouTube revenues. So we can only look what they're saying qualitatively.

YouTube in three quarters has slowed from "Very Significant" growth to "Significant" to "Strong." We'd argue strong is slower than significant.

Also keep in mind the "sell-side" was climbing all over Alphabet about how great YouTube on last quarter was. No doubt it's great, just a slower great.

Let's Wrap YouTube Up

I know you love YouTube. It's greatly driving a new form of usage. It's a great asset. But it's not so big, it has lower margins, and it's slowing.... But still great.

Let's focus on what matters to Alphabet earnings over the next year and a half which is what the stock probably cares about most; search.

Search Is Really What Matters To Alphabet's Earnings And Stock Price

We're about to show you something that is pretty obvious to all but we'd guess search makes up about 100% of profits.

Here's our guesstimates based on last quarter so we'll back into how important search is. Then later on we'll discuss what's going on with search.

Above is Q2. If we assume (round numbers) that other revenues (which includes DoubleClick) and YouTube together make up 20% of revenues and let's be aggressive and say they make up 20% of profits, the rest of Ad related profits would be search.

When we reverse the loss of Other bets, we get "Total Ad Related Op Profits."

We can now figure out search profits. We're guesstimating it's 80% of "Total Ad Related Op Profits" and you get $6.27B in profits from core-search.

Compare that to the total company operating profits of $6.13B and you see that core-search advertising makes up over 100% of company profits.

Not a shocker, but when we're analyzing a company we want to know what's driving the earnings. It's search by far, bar none. So let's focus on search and based on that decide where earnings are going. That will give you some visibility around the stock price.

So How's Search Doing?

We'd argue search is struggling. Struggling for Alphabet would probably be doing amazing for most traditional companies, so let's keep things in perspective. They are still doing amazing but, for Alphabet, struggling.

Here's volume and price (economics class 101).

Pricing is "cost per click" and volume is "paid clicks." Total revenue growth looks decent and has been picking up. But at what cost? Pricing (cost per click) has been accelerating on the downside.

Pricing since Q2 2016 went from -7% to -15% to last quarter's -23%.

If you were following retail stocks and you heard that your favorite retailer was increasing discounting each quarter, what would that tell you? Sure, some of that is a negative mix shift to mobile. But we'd argue some of that is pricing.

We've seen Google's Adwords sending coupons to users to drive trial and usage.

Here's Alphabet's overall gross margins where this would show up.

If you run these type of slowing gross margin trends out into the future, you'll probably get lower earnings than the Street (*Our model link is below).

When you compare it to Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) pricing trends, Alphabet doesn't look so good.

Here's Facebook's pricing. It's moving up.

2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Price Per Ad Change 21% 5% 9% 6% 3% 14% 24%

Facebook's ad rates are accelerating on the upside while Google's rates are decreasing at a faster rate.

The market isn't seeing weak pricing. Google is seeing weak pricing.

How Defensible Is Google's Search Position?

Let's switch gears a little bit.

Google had to pay Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) each $3B-plus to be the designated search engine or over $6B. That's huge relative to Alphabet's net income in the last four quarters of $13B.

Alphabet needed to give away roughly one-third of annual profits to keep their select positioning on mobile. Having to pay to play is not such a defensible position.

We're probably going to hear it on this one, but what if (oh I don't know) Facebook or Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) search engine Bing decided they wanted to be iPhone's search engine.

They would stroll on over to Apple with a pile of cash more than Google and say, "This year we're gonna' be iPhone's search engine." It can't happen?

In fact, we saw Apple looking to hire people in "search" themselves. Maybe they up and decide one day, "Wait a minute here, why can't we do search."

Good idea. They better figure out something while that's still in your pocket. What an amazing opportunity. Take advantage of it more than just phones, right? (Sorry off on a tangent, don't get me going.)

Google may have the best search engine but someone else couldn't come along with more cash to be that search engine?

It's a problem which is probably one reason Alphabet's racing to figure out the next big thing in their "other bets."

In comparison, Facebook's positioning is defensible because of the social networked affect of their mass of users. Who wants to leave Facebook? Nobody.

Sure Google's search is amazing, but our point is how defensible is it? If they have to pay, in the end how much will they have to pay? It's a risk.

Conclusion

Alphabet is an amazing company with incredible assets. We're earnings focused and based on the trends something's up. Gross margins keep deteriorating driven by pricing which is getting worse. Search needs to turn because that is the earnings story for Alphabet right now. There are realistic competitive risks out there too. Our EPS are lower than the Street for this year which probably means risk to the shares.

