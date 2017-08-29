Finish Line: Nowhere But Down

Finish Line (FINL) stock is tanking towards fresh 8-year lows after the company reported dismal preliminary second quarter results while also substantially cutting its full-year guide. It is clear by now that the athletic retail landscape is undergoing significant changes, and that tomorrow's athletic retail world will look a lot different that today's athletic retail world. Unfortunately, we don't see FINL as being a critical player in tomorrow's athletic retail world, and believe this stock can and will head even lower.

FINL data by YCharts

Not too long ago, we were bullish on FINL stock. Athletic retail had largely proven to be Amazon (AMZN) proof because athletic gear is the sort of stuff that consumers like to try on in store before purchasing.

But our bullishness faded when we saw that FINL's biggest threat wasn't Amazon, but rather the big athletic brands like Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), Skechers (SKX), and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). The big athletic brands are really starting to push DTC, and the writing is now on the wall for traditional athletic apparel wholesale retailers to comprise a smaller and smaller piece of the athletic retail pie in the foreseeable future.

Alongside FINL, Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Hibbett Sports (HIBB), and Foot Locker (FL) all saw growth slow meaningfully last quarter. Meanwhile, Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Skechers (SKX), and Under Armour (UAA) all reported rather "OK" sales numbers this past quarter.

And the growth was all from the DTC channel.

At Nike, Nike Brand wholesale revenue rose 5% last quarter, while DTC revenues grew 18%. At Skechers, domestic wholesale revenue rose 6%, while company-owned global retail sales rose 28%. At Under Armour, wholesale revenue rose 3% while DTC revenue rose 20%.

This shift to DTC means that tomorrow's athletic retail world will look a lot different than today's athletic retail world. At the core, there will be less traditional sports retail stores, and more Nike-branded and Skechers-branded retail locations.

The biggest losers in this transition are the athletic sports retailers without significant brand awareness and a unique value prop. Unfortunately, we believe FINL is one of those sports retailers which will be in the "biggest losers" category. The company has very little brand awareness relative to direct comp Foot Locker, and a big part of this is the fact that Foot Locker has partnerships with big-time athletes while Finish Line is lacking in that area. Finish Line also isn't known as the go-to destination for premium athletic footwear. That's Foot Locker, which is both bigger and more well known.

Consequently, when the traditional sports retail pie shrinks as it inevitably will over the next several years, FINL will get squeezed the most. But the valuation still has room to fall to catch up to that reality. FINL is trading at 15.5x management's updated guide for fiscal 2018 earnings. Meanwhile, FL is trading at just 8.9x fiscal 2018 earnings estimates.

That doesn't make much sense, and it implies that FINL stock can and will head lower over the next several quarters. At some point, this is a "buy the dip" opportunity, but not here and not now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, FL, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.