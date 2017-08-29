Identifying Risk In BDCs: WhiteHorse Finance

WHF has a portfolio weighted average yield (the yield on investments it owns) of 11.90% compared to the sector average 10.90%. Based on this metric, WHF is riskier than average.

WHF has a last three-year Net Asset Value trend of -9.07% (roughly a loss of 3% a year) where the sector average is a loss of 11.13%.

WHF currently sells at a yield of 9.83% in a sector where the average yield is 10.11%. If you are hungry for yield, WHF starts off looking good.

The purpose of this series on business development companies, or BDCs, is to help you avoid the dividend-declining companies while capturing some much-needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF). This BDC sells at a 32 bps lower than average yield. BDCs with average yields should have average metrics when it comes to safety BDCs. WHF does have a better than average NAV (net asset value) trend. WHF does have a last twelve-month Net Investment Income amount that covers the current dividend. The dividend is covered based on the 2018 consensus analysts earnings projections. Are these positive safety attributes correctly priced into the stock? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 24-point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of WHF's income, show the relative valuations for the sector, and present my assessment of WHF.

My spreadsheet on the last 18 quarters of WHF's key earnings and performance metrics:

WHF has had portfolio losses in 9 out of the last 18 quarters. Compared to other BDCs, that is a superior record. WHF has a +3.44% LTM (last twelve-month) NAV change compared to the sector average of -1.67%. WHF has a last three-year -9.07% NAV change compared to the sector average of -11.13%. NAV took a big hit in the last two quarters of 2015. It has been recovering since that time. The same is true for NII/share.

The percentage of the portfolio in oil and gas loans has fallen to a low level. Non-accrual loans have been low and currently there are none. PIK income is a small percentage of TII. NII and TII are currently very stable numbers.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has a Revolving Credit Facility with an interest charge of LIBOR + 175 bps. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) has a credit facility with a LIBOR + 200 bps. WhiteHorse's LIBOR + 290 is not out of line for smaller BDCs with a good weighting in subordinated loans. The WhiteHorse senior notes (that publicly trade under the ticker WHFBL) were issued at 6.50% in 2013. 2013 was a vintage on BDC notes where the yields were relatively high.

Let's pause and compare WHF's cost of debt to those of the safer BDCs. I want to steer investors towards having a BDC portfolio that is heavily weighted in BDCs with lower risk assessments. Ares Capital Corporation had an average cost of debt of 4.55% in Q2-17, 4.80% in Q1-16, and 4.58% in Q4-16. Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) had an average cost of debt of 4.74% in Q2-17, 3.60% in Q1-16, and 3.52% in Q4-16. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) had an average cost of debt of 4.28% in Q2-17, 4.34% in Q1-16, and 4.06% in Q4-16. TPG Specialty Lending had an average cost of debt of 5.35% in Q2-17 (a quarter with high one-time expenses), 4.54% in Q1-16, and 3.57% in Q4-16. Low PWAY stocks like American Capital Senior Floating (ACSF), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) had Q2-07 average costs of debt at 3.13%, 3.66%, 3.42%, and 3.28%, respectively.

In summation for this point, the 5-ish run rate cost of debt for WHF means that the credit market has assessed that WHF is risky. And, that risk assessment is coming from a very credible source.

The Red Flag Checklist For WHF - where a fail is worse than average and a pass is not always a high threshold achievement.

The needed quality attributes for at least the majority of your BDC holdings:

Has a well covered dividend. WHF has a dividend of $1.42 compared to LTM NII of $1.48, a 2016 actual of $1.48, a 2017 earnings projection of $1.41 (two projections of $1.37 and $1.44) and a 2018 projection of $1.46. I would call the low 2017 projection out of line with the trend - and call the dividend "covered". Grade = Pass. Has a rising LTM NAV - WHF is a pass with a +3.44% LTM NAV change. The three-year NAV change is -9.07% compared to a sector average of -11.13%. Grade = Pass. Has a lower than sector average PWAY or Portfolio (Company) Weighted Average Yield. WHF has a PWAY of 11.9% compared to a sector average of 10.90%. Grade = Fail. Has higher than average income projection accuracy for their annual NII numbers. The 2014 beginning projection was $1.37 compared to an actual of $1.14. The 2015 beginning projection was $1.28 compared to an actual of $1.48. The 2016 beginning projection was $1.44 compared to an actual of $1.47. Grade = Pass. Has lower revenue volatility for their quarterly TII numbers. Any volatility comes from surprises - not disappointments. WHF has only one TII decline in the last four quarters - and that decline was just under 5%. Grade = Superior. Has an average cost of debt that is below 5%. WHF had a Q2-17 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 5.42%, a Q1-17 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 5.09%, a Q4-16 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 4.98%, and a Q3-16 annualized interest expense to debt ratio of 4.81%.

The Q2-17 earnings release notes that there was "an increase in interest expense resulting from higher interest rates" compared to last year. LIBOR rates are rising. WHF's Senior Notes were offered in 2013 at 6.50%. American Capital and Apollo Investment offered notes in 2013 at 6.50% and 6.875%. Thus, part of the reason for WHF's high cost of debt is due to bad timing. WHFBL sells at a premium today - with a calculated yield to maturity of 5.5233%. That makes it one of the lower yielding BDC baby bonds.

If the purpose of this checkpoint was to weed out higher expense BDCs, the grade would be a fail. But the purpose is to generate a risk assessment. For that reason, my assessment is that the Grade = incomplete. Has a run rate NII based on "Portfolio times PWAY + Average Fee Income" that supports the NII projection. My run rate number (using portfolio times PWAY) suggests a much lower NII than projected. WHF has a TII/Portfolio ratio in the high 12s or low 13s for the last six quarters. I need better earnings reporting transparency to explain this. Grade = incomplete. Has a dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY for BDCs with PWAYs over 10. WHF's dividend/NAV is 10.3% compared to a PWAY of 11.9 - only a 160 bps spread. WHF's TII/Portfolio ratio in Q2-17 was 13.2% - giving a 290 bps spread. Grade = nebulous pass. Has more than 50 portfolio company investments. WHF's number of portfolio companies is growing. The current number is 39. Grade = Fail. Has a debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. The Q2-17 ratio was 74.5%. The ratio has only been above 80% once in the last 14 quarters. Grade = Pass. Has a NII/TII ratio over 50%. For the last four quarters, the ratios have been 48.5%, 48.0%, 47.8% and 51.8%. Grade = Fail. Has a better than sector average trend in "portfolio gains". WHF has had portfolio gains in 9 out of the last 18 quarters. This is much better than sector average. The NAV trend is above sector average. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in structured products (a.k.a. CLOs). Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% in income that comes from PIK ("payment in kind") income. Grade = Pass. Has less than 5% of the portfolio in energy loans. Grade = Pass since Q3-15. Has an acceptable market cap (or liquidity) that results in a "beta" under 1.0. WHF had a beta from MarketWatch in June of 0.46 - which appears to be better than sector average. The market cap of $296 million is relatively small. Grade = Pass. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same PWAY - given the degree of dividend coverage. The average yield of BDCs with PWAYS "between 11% and 12%" is 10.32% compared to WHF at 9.83%. BDCs with smaller dividend coverage sell at a yield that is 80 bps below their PWAY. The WHF spread is (11.90 - 9.83) 207 bps. WHF is over valued on this metric. Grade = Fail. Support data can be found here. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage. The average yield for BDCs with "Q3-17 Dividend/EPS ratios of more than 100% but had 2018 Dividend/EPS ratios under 100%" is 9.87%. WHF is roughly equal to that yield. Grade = Pass. Supporting data can be found here. Has a yield that is OK compared to BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. The average yield for BDCs with positive NAV trends is 8.89%. Grade = Pass. Reports weighted average Debt/EBITDA and weighted average interest coverage ratio numbers for its portfolio companies. WHF reported a leverage number in Q4-16. I have not seen the data at any other time. Grade = Fail. Has transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments - so TII jumps or declines are explained. Unlike many BDCs that reports prepayment fees as investment income, WHF reports them as fee income. Due to this reporting, "interest income" is significantly more stable than average. I still need to explain why the TII/Portfolio is 100 bps higher than the PWAY. WHF does not provide the data to do this. Grade = nebulous Pass. Has never had a secondary offering below NAV and will not in the future. The 2017 equity raise was "supported by the BDC manager so that there was no dilution to NAV associated with the offering." I could not find an SEC filing concerning an approval to sell stock below the NAV. Grade = Pass. Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Fail.

WHF fails on (3, 9, 11, 17, 19, 20, 23) 7 of the 23 points while having "incomplete" assessments on 2 points. Bad BDCs have fails or red flags in the mid-teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits. Eight red flags (I gave half a flag for an incomplete) is an somewhere between bad and good rating. Let say it is towards the top of the average zone (high single-digit to low double-digit red flags). A 9.83% yield is also in the average zone.

When it comes to the "Never Tests" (Never buy and uncovered dividend. Never buy a falling NAV) - WHF is a pass (using the LTM NAV trend). It is unusual to find a BDC passing the Never Tests with a yield this close to average.

WHF's price is up 18.65% in a sector (using numbers from my coverage universe) that is down 3.41% year to date in 2017. WHF's price was up 6.01% in a sector that was up 6.58% in 2016. WHF was down 0.61% in a sector that was down 12.90% in 2015. WHF's price was down 30.82% in a sector that was down 15.53% in 2014. WHF had a 'high enough' weighting in Oil and Gas to be punished that year.

Showing the math for point 7:

WHF is one of the few BDCs where I have doubts about the PWAY. I wanted to show the math using both the PWAY times portfolio and TII/portfolio ratio times the portfolio.

Showing the math for point 8:

There is an appearance of dividend safety due to the TII/Portfolio ratio being 13.2% while the dividend/NAV ratio being 10.5%. A safe dividend has at least a 200 bps spread. WHF has a 270 bps spread.

Here are the year-to-date numbers and valuations used to make my assessment of WHF. Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q3-17 "regular" dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price, price plus dividends, consensus analysts' earnings projections, and price target YTD. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-16 dividend; the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-16; the percentage change in the Q3-17 dividend from the Q3-14 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q3-17 and Q3-14. Special dividends are not included in this data.

It is my strong suggestion that you minimize your exposure to risky BDCs. Be at least heavily weighted in lower risk BDCs. An ideal portfolio would avoid them entirely. But if you are reading this on WHF, you are probably needing yield in the here and now to the point that you are willing to live with the long-term consequences. Risky BDCs tend to have falling dividends.

My assessment of WHF

WHF is a stock for those who need yield in the here and now at the cost of optimizing long-term total returns. It is a buy in small weightings only. WHF is a less risky BDC than average - but that is really faint praise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.