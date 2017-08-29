Helen Of Troy: Explaining The Decimation

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares are getting pummeled today on what looks like little to no news on the ticker. However, doing some due diligence on your behalf, the normally on the ball news team has seemingly missed a key coverage initiation, at least based on the ticker homepage. This name, which we have called simply beautiful, was initiated at Bank of America with an underperform rating and an $87 price target, which is below the current share price of just over $90 per share. We believe that Bank of America may be correct in the short-term. This is because of the pain we have seen in a somewhat relevant stock that is Ulta Beauty (ULTA), which seemingly has no bottom in sight. While the two are not exactly direct competitors, they are in a similar niche. But why might this initiation be appropriate?

While we have been bullish on the name, all of retail anything has been crushed. Make no mistake, we have been bullish on the name. We still think the name has work to do, but there is value here. Of course, we are going to want to see the next round of earnings before making any rash decisions. If earnings absolutely tank, we will change our tune, but right now we stand by our call to buy the stock when and if it dips under $90. Previous earnings were rather strong and nothing in guidance made us overly nervous about our stance.

When it recently put out earnings, it reported a beautiful set of results. You We had upgraded this specialty beauty company back in January from a hold to a buy. While the company's recent performance has been rather solid over the years, it has not been without blemishes. Helen of Troy has been a name that can be traded successfully, and we feel the buy under $90 is appropriate given valuation and expectations. To Bank of America's credit, one weak point in recent reports were sales. They had been flat to down in recent reports. In its most recent quarter, net sales came in at $359.1 million. This was a beautiful number, beating consensus analyst estimates by $1.2 million but more importantly, this was an improvement of 3.4% year-over-year. The core business saw organic improvement of 2.2%. Houseware sales were up a strong 16%, while health and home segment sales jumped 2.7%. With some pressure was expected, beauty sales fell slightly, by 2.2%. Nutritional supplements continue to be a burden, with sales falling 12%. Gross profit was strong but has been narrowing thanks to increased promotional spending.

What about profit? Well this is impacted of course by costs to generate sales. One measure of expenses, expenses as a percent of sales, continues to be under 60%. While they rose to 56.5%, versus 56.2% last year, this remains a solid gross margin. One strong positive indicator was that the selling, general and administrative expenses were just 34.4% of sales versus 35.1% of last year. Profit is what matters, and earnings were solid in the quarter. The company delivered a strong bottom line beat of $0.11. Adjusted net income came in at $1.37 per share, well ahead of expectations.

So why is the name still a buy in our mind under $90? Barring any catastrophe here in Q2, and we are waiting to see results, the most quarter was quite strong. In addition, sales are still expected to grow versus 2017. The company is repurchasing shares to help increase shareholder value, as well as turning its attention to digital sales. Guiding for fiscal 2018, it sees earnings up to $6.90. If this outlook doesn't change, that means under $90 the stock will be priced at just 14 times forward earnings on the low end of expectations and 13 times earnings at the high end. This is well below industry peers, including Ulta.

What do you think? Is Bank of America right? Will Q2 results be the deciding factor? Let us know below.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to get "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.