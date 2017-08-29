Littelfuse Go-Forward With IXYS

IXYS' share price, which had been on a healthy upward incline, slipped immediately. Littelfuse moved. The acquisition of IXYS was announced August 28th.

IXYS reported its fiscal 2018 first quarter results on August 2nd and missed expectations - both its own and those of the lone analyst covering it.

Sometimes there are hidden gems in the rubble of companies that "miss" quarterly estimates. Littelfuse (LFUS) believes it found such a gem.

It's always questionable when a company is punished as it delivers on its own guidance but "misses" the analysts' average estimate. When there are several analysts following the company and working financial models, it holds the average of their estimates should fall in line with the company's guidance. Yet, it doesn't always do so. It's even more quizzical when there are only a handful of analysts (or even just one) and the average differs from the company's guidance. In instances where the company hits its own guidance, it hardly seems reasonable to declare a "miss" or "fail" when the analysts' average estimate is higher.

On the other hand, when analysts offer a projection in line with the company's guidance and it manages to miss both, something is awry. Most likely, an adjustment in stock price will follow and is justified. Littelfuse wisely took advantage of just such an opportunity.

The Miss

IXYS Corporation (IXYS), a Silicon Valley semiconductor company founded in 1983, missed both its own and analyst projections in early August. IXYS is typically "covered" by a single analyst. All too frequently, the company misses its own guidance...and the analyst's estimate as well. In the previous thirteen quarters, IXYS missed its own guidance six times, hit the mark five times and surpassed it twice. In the same time frame, the analyst provided an estimate nine times with eight misses and just one hit.

This most recent double miss, on August 2nd, covered fiscal 2018 first quarter results. In June, when IXYS reported full-year results for fiscal 2017, the company offered its typical style of guidance for the upcoming quarter.

"Therefore, we expect revenues in the June 2017 quarter to increase 2-3% from the March 2017 quarter."

The March 2017 quarter, representing the last quarter of fiscal 2017, delivered revenue of $83.4 million. A 2% to 3% improvement set the first quarter revenue range at $85.07 million to $85.9 million. The analyst's estimate was $85.87 million.

When IXYS reported fiscal 2018 first quarter results, it generated just $83.5 million, basically in-line with the last quarter's revenue. It had, indeed, missed its own guidance. Even more dismaying, the company published the guidance for this June 2017 quarter on June 2, 2017. So, the miss apparently developed in less than a month. To its credit, year-over-year, there was a sales increase of 3.6%.

The market immediately adjusted the company's share price. IXYS' share price had been on a steady incline. From early 2016 to early 2017, IXYS bounced between a range of $10 to $12. In late January, the price broke through the $12 mark and rose to as high as $17.80, a near 50% improvement. After releasing first quarter results, the price fell as much as 14% to close at $15.15 on August 3rd. Since then, the price has managed to break back through the $16 mark several times.

IXYS Corporation

IXYS Corporation is a high performance power semiconductor and semiconductor products company focused on power efficiency, clean energy and improving automation. Though headquartered in California, IXYS operates in more than a dozen locations worldwide. The company serves multiple markets globally - industrial and commercial, communications infrastructure, medical electronics, military and aerospace, transportation and others. It holds upward of 460 patents. Over 3,500 customers, many household names, buy its products.

IXYS operates in a high-demand industry. Yet, its annual revenue has not reflected consistent growth. Its own description of its niche does not emphasize growth.

"We view our competitive advantage as an ability to respond quickly to customer requests for new product development. On the other hand, we rarely consider our company to be among the most aggressive in pricing. We believe that we are one of a limited group of companies focused on the development and marketing of high power, high performance semiconductors capable of performing all of the basic functions of power semiconductor design and manufacture."

The revenue drop in fiscal 2013 was not isolated to IXYS.

"A continued slow growth macroeconomic environment, with the debt crisis in Europe and GDP growth slowdown in Asian countries, has impacted sales across the semiconductor industry."

Industrywide, semiconductor revenue was depressed in 2012 according to the SIA, Semiconductor Industry Association.

"While 2012 started out promising, persistent economic uncertainty plagued the industry, resulting in decreased bookings, billings, and shipment activity beginning in the summer and continuing through the end of the year."

The SIA, however, reported a 3% decline while IXYS reported a 24% decline to $280 million. Interestingly, when the industry bounced back in 2013, IXYS bounced higher than the overall industry - 20% to $336.3 million.

"The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and design, today announced that worldwide semiconductor sales for 2013 reached $305.6 billion, the industry's highest-ever annual total and an increase of 4.8 percent from the 2012 total of $291.6 billion." (emphasis added)

One contributor to the IXYS bounce is attributed to its acquisition of a microcontroller product line from Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) in June 2013. This line did add revenue for three quarters in fiscal 2014. However, it was not wholly credited for IXYS' outperformance.

"While the acquisition of a 4-bit and 8-bit microcontroller product line, or the Acquired MCU Business, from the Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. boosted our IC sales to the consumer products market in the Asia Pacific area, we experienced growth in sales to our major country markets, except the United Kingdom, and major application markets from year to year."

Revenue & Backlog

Evaluating IXYS' revenue trend should help put into context one statement from IXYS' latest earnings report.

"Our backlog rose to $114 million, a level we haven't witnessed since March 2012."

Source: Author-created from company data

IXYS defines backlog as the existing customer orders expected to be shipped within the next 12 months. The company further shared its book-to-bill ratio in the quarter was 1.2. Assuming the ratio continues, $95 million of the backlog should eventually register as revenue.

IXYS has experienced seasonal revenue trends.

"Over the years, we have experienced a pattern, although not consistently, in our September and December quarters of reduced revenues or reduced growth in revenues from quarter to sequential quarter because of summer vacation and year-end holiday schedules in our and our customers' facilities, particularly in our European operations."

It is, therefore, noticeable that IXYS offered optimistic guidance for the September quarter.

"With this in mind, we expect revenues in the September 2017 quarter to increase 4% to 6% from the June quarter."

At the midpoint, this equates to revenue of approximately $87.7 million. Considering a 4% to 6% bump is atypical for the September quarter, one could easily surmise the "miss" in the June quarter may have been related to order timing. This possibility was not specifically spelled out but does seem reasonable especially when considering one explanation for the company's swelling inventory.

"Number two is certainly what you pointed to, it is a timing issue."

Should the company reach the $87.7 million mark, it would be the highest quarterly revenue total since the first quarter of fiscal 2015. For a fiscal second quarter, it would be the best quarter since the September 2011 quarter of fiscal 2012.

As well, reaching the mark will set first half revenue at $171.2 million for a full year run rate of $342.4 million. Based on the quarter alone, the run rate increases to $350.8 million. Breaking back through the $350 million mark would have been significant for IXYS. The lone analyst covering the stock projected that would not happen until fiscal 2019.

Bottom Line

The improvement in IXYS' annual revenue is notable because its product prices have been decreasing. Nearly 70% of its revenue is derived from the sale of power semiconductors. From fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017, the average selling price in this category declined nearly 20%.

As important as top line improvement is, the bottom line can't be overlooked. Net income in fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2012 was $36.6 million and $30.3 million respectively. IXYS has not reached those levels since. The net income trend line has been even choppier than the revenue trend line.

Source: Author-created from company data

To stabilize net income, IXYS had to focus on margins and controlling costs.

"The first line or the first word was investing to improve efficiencies inside the company." "We're focusing and improving our efficiency to improve our margins."

And, there's evidence of success in the effort. For fiscal 2017, gross profit margin improved to 32.8%, the highest rate in the past six fiscal years. It did slip to 31.8% in the fiscal 2018 first quarter. Despite the slip, it is comforting to realize the 31.8% rate also surpassed the marks set from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2016.

Source: Author-created from company data

However, IXYS' profit margin has been slower to adjust. It is directly impacted by IXYS' research and development expense which varies from year to year based on customer demand. It is imperative to understand R&D expense may not yield profit for up to two years.

"The time from initiation of design to volume production of new semiconductors often takes 18 months or longer. We first work with customers to achieve a design win, which may take nine months or longer. Our customers then complete the design, testing and evaluation process and begin to ramp up production, a period that may last an additional nine months or longer."

With that in mind, an uptick in R&D should signal uptick in future revenue. Although it impacts profitability in the current year, it helps stabilize revenue potential in future years.

"While the time from initiation of design to volume production of new semiconductors often takes 18 months or longer, our power semiconductors typically have a product life of several years."

Source: Author-created from company data

Industry Position

There's little question IXYS Corporation serves rapidly growing industries. According to WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics), growth in the world semiconductor market is likely to reach 17% this year. WSTS projects revenue will reach $397 billion in 2017 and $414 billion in 2018.

Global operation is mandatory for IXYS' prosperity. Nearly ¾ of its sales are derived outside North America. The majority originate in Asia. International demand is simply stronger than domestic demand.

"The strength as we see......is not necessarily North America-based."

IXYS pinned the lag in North America on familiar topics - infrastructure and manufacturing.

"We hope that it will turnaround in the next six months, where major U.S. corporations upgrade their electrical grid, upgrade their factories, upgrade their equipment, because we've seen some manufacturing coming back to the U.S."

IXYS is dependent on being included in customers' projects at the design stage. And, the competition for design wins is intense. When pressed during the last earnings call, IXYS touted its expertise in "higher" power requirements where longevity and durability are mandatory.

"In a nutshell, we are experts in high-voltage power semiconductors and high-voltage integrated circuits that are being deployed in the power industry - the higher power area, something that I would say about 500 watts."

In 2005, the company earned a spot on Power Electronics Technology magazine's Top 30. But by 2016, it was no longer on Power Electronics' Top 30 list. IXYS is a niche player, a relatively small fish traversing very large oceans. Most of its competitors are simply larger and have greater resources:

Microsemi (MSCC) with revenue just under $2 billion,

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) with revenue just over $2 billion,

On Semiconductor (ON) with revenue of approximately $5 billion,

Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) with revenue over $6 billion,

Fuji Electric (OTCPK:FELTY), STMicroelectronics (STM) and Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) with revenues nearing $8 billion,

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY) with revenue nearing $40 billion,

Toshiba(OTCPK:TOSYY) with revenue nearing $45 billion,

Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) with revenue nearing $85 billion,

Powerex owned by General Electric (GE) and Mitsubishi Electric,

and privately-owned, internationally-operated SEMIKRON.

These factors made IXYS a prime M&A target.

The Proposal

Littelfuse is offering approximately $750 million in stock and cash for IXYS for a price-to-sales ratio just greater than 2X. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

"Under the terms of the agreement, each IXYS stockholder will be entitled to elect to receive, per IXYS share, either $23.00 in cash or 0.1265 of a share of Littelfuse common stock, subject to proration. In total, 50% of IXYS stock will be converted into the cash election option and 50% into the stock election option."

Littelfuse' shares closed at $178.26 on Friday, August 25th but dropped over 5% on the news.

Littelfuse, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, generated revenue of $1.16 billion in the preceding twelve months. The acquisition should propel revenue through the $1.5 billion mark in 2018. On the bottom line, through synergies, Littelfuse expects to generate savings of $30 million annually within two years.

In 2012, Littelfuse set out to double its business by 2017 and become a global leader in power control and sensing. Since then, it has delivered 5% of organic growth and 10% growth through acquisitions each year. Revenue in 2012 was $668 million. By year-end 2016, it had increased to $1.05 billion. The IXYS acquisition will easily propel Littelfuse through the doubling mark of $1.34 billion.

In December 2016, Littelfuse detailed a Go-Forward strategy through 2021. "Accelerating" its power control business was one of three key factors. Strategic acquisitions would continue to be necessary contributors. The acquisition of IXYS fits squarely into its strategy.

Source

The company intends to deliver double-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth annually for the next four years. It also increased its target for returning free cash flow to shareholders from 35% to 40%.

Options

IXYS shareholders would have little reason to spurn the acquisition. Yet, they, too, have to decide a go-forward strategy. The decision worth fretting over is whether to opt for cash or shares.

Littelfuse typically trades above the market's average P/E ratio which may be disconcerting. Should shares go through an adjustment cycle, it would "pay while you wait" with dividends. Littelfuse also has an active share repurchase authorization it can use should its share price vacillate. In fact, the additional 5% of free cash flow targeted for shareholder return is projected to be used for share buybacks.

Littelfuse does have a seven-year track record of healthy dividend increases. In fact since its 2012 goal-setting, the dividend rate has more than doubled. From $0.72 in early 2012, Littelfuse's last bump on August 21st increased the dividend rate to $1.48. And, yet, at any price above $148, the yield falls below 1%. For stringent income investors, Littelfuse may not kindle much enthusiasm.

The third option for current IXYS shareholders would be to divest now. The company has not paid a dividend since the summer of 2016. With acquisition approval, there will be a lid on share price appreciation. Therefore, those seeking income might be better served by divesting before the transaction closes and reinvesting in a healthy dividend payer.

My investment club owns shares in IXYS. We invested because of its ties to drone manufacturing, its share price growth opportunities and because it was a dividend payer. Since that investment, we have adopted and honed a more refined dividend growth investing strategy. Neither IXYS or Littelfuse would now filter through our GRAVY ("GR"owth "A"bility, "V"aluation and "Y"ield) criteria. With two of the original three reasons for investing vanished and by employing our GRAVY model, the third option of divestiture seems to be the best go-forward strategy for my investment club.

Nevertheless, it certainly seems Littelfuse has unearthed a gem that will fit nicely in its own portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IXYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in IXYS.