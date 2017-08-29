Wyndham Worldwide Spin-Off Creates Compelling Investment

Hotel and vacation rental giant Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) is something I've been in and out of. I recommended it back in mid-2016 when I felt shares were well undervalued. I later recommended investors take some chips off the table on Feb. 23 of this year. I felt that shares had risen significantly, and at $84 per share I felt that it was time to lighten up.

That call wasn't a good one. Shares went on to pass the $100 mark midway through this year, and today sit at $97. This is a name I probably should have stuck with longer.

In any case, Wyndham Worldwide is now reorganizing itself into two separate companies: A vacation rental and timeshare company, and a brand hotel holding company to be named Wyndham Hotel Group. I am mostly interested in the latter for a few reasons: The pro-forma hotel company would be the largest hotel company in the world. It has four of the top five economy hotel brands in the U.S., plus the top mid-scale hotel brand in the U.S. Overall, the pro-forma hotel company will altogether hold 8,000 hotels with nearly 700,000 rooms, with nineteen well-known hotel brands. The pro-forma hotel company will also have some pretty good revenue and EBITDA momentum. The spin-off should be completed by early 2018.

Overall, I believe Wyndham's pro-forma hotel company will have a very strong competitive position with excellent name brands, with particular strength in economy hotels, which I believe will do well if consumers feel an increasing need to trade down.

One of the prevailing themes of our day, an unfortunate but undeniable one, is the "barbell economy," where the ranks of very high income earnings and very low income earners both grow at the expense of the middle. As that happens, more consumers will feel the need to save money here and there, including in travel plans. For that, Wyndham Worldwide has four of the five top economy hotel brands in the country.

This article looks at Wyndham Worldwide, particularly at its pro-forma hotel business, which I believe could prove to be a compelling investment thesis for income investors.

Unparalleled brands

This infographic shows all of Wyndham's hotel brands. I particularly like Wyndham's concentration in economy brands. Although these hotels don't fetch the same Revenue Per Average Room as the higher names do, I believe they will do well as working class and middle income consumers see their purchasing power come under increasing pressure.

Recent quarterly results in Wyndham's hotel business were pretty good. EBITDA increased 6% on a constant-currency basis year on year, and revenue per average room climbed another 3.3% in constant currency. Compared to last year there are 3.3% more rooms in operation, with another 1,230 hotels in the pipeline, representing an 18.8% increase. Fifty seven percent of that pipeline is international, and 67% of the pipeline are new constructions.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that Wyndham will soon add a 19th brand name to its list: AmericInn. AmericInn is a mid-range, limited service hotel chain mostly in Minnesota and Wisconsin. It operates just over 200 hotels, mostly in the upper Midwest. We don't know the price or the multiple for this acquisition, but from a strictly strategic vantage point, I like it.

As you'll see, much of Wyndham Hotels' expansion is international. AmericInn is a pure-play in the midwestern U.S., which is highly insulated and linked to the domestic U.S. economy, which outperforms Europe and much of Asia. Also, although AmericInn is billed as a mid-range hotel, a quick look at room availability shows that rooms tend to go for between $80 and $100 per night, which is still not too costly.

Overall there seems to be a decent runway for growth ahead for the pro-forma hotel group. Pair that with a strong competitive advantage from four of the five best economy brands, and I believe we have a stock that long-term, income-minded investors can really consider.

But at what price?

Of course, whether income investors should hop into Wynham's coming hotel spin-off depends upon the price we can get for it and the dividend offered. Outgoing management already confirmed that they both spin-offs will continue to pursue a progressive dividend policy with share buybacks when they make sense. That is exactly what income investors should be looking for.

I believe investors will get a decent valuation in Wyndham's hotel business because I don't believe it's initial offering will be much of a "hot" event that will generate much buzz, although I could definitely be wrong. Given where bonds and the current stock market is, anything below 17 times earnings would be reasonable. I wouldn't be surprised to see a dividend yield of somewhere around 2.5% when the dust settles. If so, I would strongly consider buying this one when available, depending upon other factors.

