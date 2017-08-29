What to expect over the next nine and a half weeks, as well as the unexpected.

The next nine and a half weeks are setting up to be tumultuous for capital markets.

“How does it feel like to be out of control?”

--John, 9 ½ Weeks, 1986

It is shaping up to be a tumultuous nine and a half weeks ahead for capital markets in general and the U.S. stock market in particular. From now until the end of October, a variety of events are set to unfold place that could send recently complacent investors spiraling by the time the calendar turns to early November.

Volatility – Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself

It has been a long time since U.S. stock market (IVV) investors have felt out of control.

Volatility remains on the rise for the U.S. stock market (DIA). After bottoming on July 26 at a remarkable all-time low of 8.84 – any reading below 10 is extraordinary in its own right – S&P 500 Index (SPY) volatility has been steadily on the rise.

Of course, this is not a usual affair at this time of year. For example, over the past three calendar years, volatility starting rising in the July to August time period, soon accompanied by at least some measure of a stock market correction.

In 2014, a rise in volatility starting in late June ultimately led to a short-term -10% correction in the S&P 500 Index (VOO) through mid-October.

In 2015, a rise in volatility in early August was accompanied by an intermediate-term -15% correction in U.S. stocks (QQQ) that stretched through early the next year in February 2016.

In 2016, a rise in volatility in early August was accompanied by a more modest -5% correction that lasted up until Election Day in early November.

Put simply, this time of year is one that has traditionally been more turbulent for the U.S. stock market. So the fact that volatility has once again been on the rise since late July suggests that this boisterous pattern may continue once again in 2017.

Central Bankers – BTW, I’m Gonna Need That Scarf Back

One of the first “known” set of appointments scheduled to take place starting next week is the gathering of central bankers. These are the same folks, of course, that have been providing the adrenaline that has helped propelled the stock market skyward throughout the post crisis period.

First up is the European Central Bank, which meets next Thursday, September 7. It is anticipated that ECB President Mario Draghi may lay out plans to begin tapering the stimulus program that has more than doubled the amount of assets on the ECB balance sheet since the start of 2015 to nearly $5 trillion.

Less than two weeks later on September 19-20, the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold their latest Open Market Committee meeting where they are widely expected to announce the launch of Quantitative Tightening (QT), which involves the gradual shrinking of assets on the Fed’s balance sheet that has been holding steady in the $4.5 trillion range for the past three years.

It will be interesting to see how the monetary policy tango is performed between these two central banks over the coming weeks. It is almost certain that they have collaborated closely in coordinating their next major policy steps given that they just broke bread together for a few days in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. And the fact that both were conspicuously quiet in discussing their respective next moves further suggests that something is coming soon.

Here is my take.

The folks at the Fed are eager to get QT underway, but recognize that a declining stock market will get in their way of doing so. This may help explain, beyond the fact that August is vacation season, why Fed speakers have been so notably quiet as of late, as their bias remains toward tightening but they do not want to roil the markets between now and September 19-20.

This is where what the ECB does on September 7 becomes complicated. For if Draghi comes off as too aggressive, he may undermine what the Fed wants to do less than two weeks later. Conversely, if he comes off as too soft, he may undermine his own agenda to get the markets oriented to the fact that the ECB is ready to taper. As a result, it would not be surprising to see the ECB conduct a two-0step where they spread the messaging over their next two meetings on September 7 and October 26.

Then there’s the next interest rate hike from the Fed. The Fed is definitely not hiking by a quarter point in September. But if the market hasn’t completely rolled off a cliff by early November, the prospects for another quarter point hike at their December 12-13 meeting is very much on the table. And while the odds are roughly one-in-three at 36% for another 25 basis points coming out of the December meeting, I offer the following basic thought for consideration. Is Janet Yellen, who has spent her entire tenure as Fed Chair gradually and painstakingly tightening monetary from the billions of asset purchases she inherited as part of QE3 to having raised interest rates an unprecedented four times off of the zero bound and likely to launch QT in less than a month, going to take a pass on her last opportunity to raise interest rates one more time in December before someone else potentially takes the reins at the Fed in early 2018 and possibly moves to undo all of her work? Unless the U.S. stock market is reeling come mid-December, I think not.

The Overlooked Central Banker

The PBOC has been shrinking their balance sheet since early 2015, so that’s old news (although it has spiked higher in recent months, which is a notable development against the global central banker tide worth monitoring).

But the forgotten central banker as of late is the Bank of Japan and its governor Haruhiko Kuroda. The BOJ is also set to meet next on September 21 and then on Halloween. And while it is expected that nothing more in the way of further stimulus is likely to come from the BOJ, neither is any shift toward tightening. Perhaps the more important news related to Japanese monetary policy is the fading prospects for Abenomics in general and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in particular, whose political prospects are deteriorating following what has been a scandal filled past several months that has hampered his public approval.

Thus, the events unfolding in Japan are worth watching not specifically from a monetary perspective but more broadly from a policy perspective.

Unpredictable

Another overhang for financial markets over the coming nine and a half weeks and beyond is the ongoing tensions with North Korea. The provocations continue to escalate with North Korea firing a missile over Japan, and it appears likely that the sabre rattling between the U.S. and North Korea could intensify further before reaching its end.

Even if it does not have a prolonged impact on financial markets, the lingering threat of global nuclear conflict has the potential to cause unexpected spurts of short-term volatility on any given trading day. And if the situation starts to get out of control, it could have a more sustaining short-term effect on risk assets that could last for days if not weeks or longer.

Corporate Earnings: Do We Know Who You Really Are?

A primary fuel for the stratospheric rise in stock prices thus far in 2017 has been the strong growth in corporate earnings. After emerging from a two year long profit recession in 2016 Q4, corporate earnings posted a remarkably strong 2017 Q1 followed by a decent 2017 Q2 reporting season.

But it stands to wonder how much of the improvement in earnings was driven by sentiment about economic expectations that may not come to pass. Thus, a continuation of the solid earnings trend remains vital as we continue through the second half of the year.

Unfortunately, we are seeing increasing signs of gradually deteriorating expectations for earnings in the second half of 2017. For example, the rate of projected sequential annual GAAP earnings growth that had already dipped into the low single digits fell by another half of a percentage point in just the past two weeks. Put more simply, estimates for 2017 Q3 are being revised lower fairly assertively as of late, and we are still nearly two months away from the heart of third quarter reporting season.

If we find ourselves in a spot where corporate earnings appear to be rolling back over in earnest over the next nine and a half weeks, this could prove too much to bear for a market that is already trading at the historically high valuations of 23.5 times earnings.

The Ultimatum: Debt Ceiling Deadline

The U.S. stock market typically does not like uncertainty. And I’ve never known stocks to be terribly thrilled about the prospects of brinksmanship as it relates to debt ceiling not being raised and the U.S. government being shut down.

In the past, the market has reassured itself with the notion that a deal will eventually get done at the end of the day. But the players are different this time around, and thus the inevitable outcome a bit less certain. And it could also be a game of chicken that goes deep into if not beyond the early-to-mid October effective deadline to get the debt ceiling raised.

If nothing else, a protracted fight over raising the debt ceiling will distract fiscal policy makers from focusing on other legislation that may be perceived as more helpful and stimulative for the economy and financial markets.

The Policy Cupboard: No More Olives, Cherries, Strawberries . . .

Coming into the year, the pro-growth policy cupboards appeared chock full. Infrastructure, health care reform, tax reform, you name it. Big, big stuff. But here we stand nine months later and the contents of the policy cupboard has been dumped across the floor with virtually nothing to show for the legislative efforts.

The last olive in the policy brine is hopes for some tax cuts by the end of the year. Not tax reform, I should note, but just selected tax cuts. The latest hope for the markets has been that maybe, just maybe, we’ll get some tax cuts that are enacted before the end of the year and are made retroactive to 2017.

But even grabbing a handful of tax cuts might prove elusive at the end of the day.

To begin with, legislators may be tied up with a debt ceiling debate well into the fall. If this comes to pass, one only knows how productive or toxic the policy making atmosphere might be in its aftermath.

Also, it has proven most challenging to date to get policy makers in Washington to agree on much of anything as of late.

How will it be paid for? Will anything other than deficit neutral be acceptable? If tax cuts have to be matched with corresponding spending cuts, what gets cut and why? Who loses out under such a scenario? Does a tax cut deal have any chance of being bipartisan? If so how? And what about that pesky budget thingy?

It is very possible that the market may be forced to accept at some point over the next nine and a half weeks that their last legislative bite at the 2017 pro growth agenda has turned out to be yet another unpleasant jalapeno. What a mess for once hopeful investors.

The Unexpected

It should be noted that these are only the things that we actually know about heading into the next nine and a half week stretch. Of course, it is very possible that circumstances could arise along the way that are unexpected that end up rattling the market’s cage in its own right. As a result, monitoring the newsflow will remain as important as ever given the vast and differentiated uncertainties with which the market has already been dealing.

True Identity

Capital markets including the U.S. stock market are facing a variety of risks in the coming months that will be important to monitor in the nine and a half weeks ahead between now and the start of November. But just as we recognize downside risks, so too must we give consideration to upside risks.

We are currently in the eighth year of what is the second longest bull market in history. And this is not the first time over the past eight years that we have stood at the precipice of what appears to be a challenging stretch ahead.

During some past instances, investors have found themselves effectively looking over the edge of the cliff at what is setting up to be the next major bear market.

During other instances, the stock market hardly even blinked as it continued steaming on through to successive new highs.

But in each and every past instance since March 2009, the U.S. stock market has shaken off the short-term to intermediate-term fear to continue on to rally to new highs. As a result, given it’s eight year track record, it should be assumed that it will do so yet again unless we begin to see evidence to the contrary. And at least to this point, no such evidence exists to date.

So could we see a correction take place over the next nine and a half weeks? Absolutely. Could it reach as deep as -10% to -15% and last a couple of months? Absolutely. Could it also be as shallow as a handful of percentage points over a few weeks? Once again, absolutely.

Thus, now is not the time for selling stocks. It’s not necessarily the time for buying either, but its not the time for selling either. Perhaps some profit taking on the margins (read: a selected few stock positions, NOT your whole stock portfolio) on the most cyclical, economically sensitive, and/or FAANGesque names in your portfolio would be prudent. But that’s about it assuming that you have positioned your portfolio strategy properly in advance (if you are fully invested in stocks with 30% leverage, some additional profit taking on the margins might be a good idea not only today but in just about any market environment).

Instead, now is the time to watch. A key element of risk management is ongoing monitoring. This includes closely watching not only the positions in your portfolio but also what is taking place in the market and the economy that surrounds your portfolio. For how events unfold will help dictate what additional steps are needed, if any, to help preserve the capital that you have worked so hard to accumulate over the years while also positioning to continue growing your capital over time.

