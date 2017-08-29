Apple's September 12 Event Faces Headwinds From The East

Apple (AAPL) is set to unveil its next-generation iPhone 8 on September 12, 2017. While the stock typically exhibits momentum in this sort of unveiling, and sells on the news. We’re now seeing a pattern of broad weakness in the tech sector among momentum names, and quality growth stocks as well.

Much of the component supply chain is based out of the South China Sea, where the entire region is embroiled in nuclear conflict, which reports now suggest continued retaliatory efforts by the North Korean government, as they have launched a missile right over Japan, prompting international tensions, yet again.

This is likely to undermine confidence heading into a key event for Apple, which is why execution must be near flawless for investors to stomach the near-term geopolitical tensions, all while balancing their appetite for risk.

Apple iPhone price sensitivity heading into the event

Heading into the event, there has been some troubling signs on the high end, as it was indicated via a wireless smartphone survey at Barclays America that only a small sub-segment of buyers would be interested in a $1,000-plus priced iPhone.

Source: Barclays America

Internationally, the figure averages into 10% of buyers willing to pay $1,200, whereas 12.5% are willing to pay $1,000. This basically implies that 22.5% of current iPhone owners are willing to pay for the most expensive variant, which suggests 54 million iPhone 8 units as we estimate 240.33 million shipments in FY’18. The figures from Barclays sounds sort of reasonable, as rumors suggest that pricing is likely to start at approximately $1,000-plus for the new iPhone variant with storage configurations likely adding a couple hundred additional dollars to the price.

Will new technical features bring consumers back?

Smartphone buyers typically replace phones because they either broke it, want a new battery, or because they want new tech. However, the primary reason consumers upgrade to a new smartphone is because they broke their phone, and have gone through enough charge cycles to wear down the battery, which has resulted in a situation where fixing the phone isn’t even worth the hassle. Hence, consumers opt to upgrade for those two reasons prior to ever wanting the new features from a refreshed lineup.

Source: Barclays America

However, this year is special, as Apple has finally come to the table with a brand-new design, better display (that’s slightly larger), and with better security features. We can drill into more technical details in another article, but it’s basically a super-enhanced mid-cycle refresh, as they’ve finally resolved some of the logistical/technical hurdles to creating a true next-generation iPhone.

So, while the survey respondents may not prioritize “new tech” in a typical cycle, this cycle may drive a discrepancy in buying behavior. However, investors may not respond as strongly when exiting the iPhone launch event, as expectations are heightened, and if the reports are accurate then there’s very little room left to add hype at the event, as everything about the new iPhone has already been leaked.

Hence, it’s difficult to chase the stock heading into the event, or buy shares ahead of the event, given the weakness in tech stocks from geopolitical tensions, and heightened speculation over a broad market swoon (typical in August and September). As such, the iPhone unveil tends to overlap in a month where stocks in general are prone to dip, and expectations are already played up into the event with numerous leaks dampening the likelihood of an “expectation surprise.”

Quick look at the chart

Source: TC2000

We’re expecting the stock to drop over the foreseeable month or two, which positions investors to buy post the Apple launch event, and move past the usual war games between North and South Korea. Keep in mind, Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) V-NAND fourth-generation facility is based in South Korea, SK Hynix also owns various fabs in South Korea. LG, the largest OLED panel maker, is building an $8.9 billion OLED line in Paju, which basically sits along the DMZ (demilitarized zone).

Furthermore, various semiconductor equipment makers are based out of Japan (Tokyo Electron, KLA Tencor, etc.) so basically a huge chunk of the entire semiconductor supply chain is split between the two countries. Though we doubt North Korea would ever target a Chinese territory, there’s still the potential that things could turn wayward in Taiwan if tensions worsened between the US and China.

Therefore, politicians are communicating conflict avoidance, but with North Korea backed into a corner, it’s hard to imagine Kim Jong-un sitting back on his hands issuing the same threats. Sure, the fly over missile above Japan was harmless, and not unprecedented in history. However, given how much further North Korea has progressed with its nuclear program, it wouldn’t be surprising if they added more fuel behind their threats. Hence, we think conflict in South East Asia will intensify, because this communist regime is entirely dependent on their ability to get back into the nuclear race, and if they cannot, they’ll lose what political momentum they’ve managed to develop within their isolated country. Basically, they’re hinging their entire economic/political agenda on this one technology, so they have more negotiating leverage, which may lead to crazy demands from the world’s most unstable dictator.

Hence, we’re not certain if North Korea is just a side narrative or is the biggest threat to tech stock valuations this year. The world cannot afford a war on the Korean peninsula because it would grind the entire component supply chain to a halt. There’s no back-up facilities to building smartphones anywhere else in the world. Basically, Apple is entirely dependent on things going smoothly between China, Japan, North/South Korea, and the United States. We could say this about a lot of other tech companies too, but Apple would have no way of producing and selling phones if ships stopped moving through certain ports across the South/East China Sea and the Sea of Japan.

Final thoughts

This is perhaps the worst environment we’ve seen heading into a major iPhone unveiling. Yes, Apple has a great product to showcase, but the excitement seems priced in prior to the event, and could quickly dissipate on weakening macro data points, continued tensions in Asia, and confirmation of less than stellar iPhone 8 supply.

Though if things start improving in the region, various semiconductor/hardware names would respond positively. Furthermore, the focus would shift from market risk to business specific fundamentals, which would make us more bullish.

Putting capital at risk while Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong-un trade words, hurl missiles, issue threats, and so forth is a bit risky. A potential downside hedge to tech supply chain exposure would be aerospace names like Lockheed Martin (LMT), which designs the THAAD missile defense systems and manufactures them. Hence, capital flows have shifted, and it would not surprise us if tech stocks suffer the most from any further conflict escalation while aerospace and defense stocks continue to surge.

