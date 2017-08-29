Google's Worrisome Margin Attack

Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Traffic Acquisition Costs, or TACs, have been on the rise for the past few quarters. Are there any long-term implications with where Google is getting its traffic from? What is the effect of rising costs on Alphabet’s bottom line and how does it impact its future growth potential? More importantly, how does this translate to a potential opportunity to buy into Alphabet?

Google’s advertising revenue is growing at a speed that defies its size. There aren’t many companies that make more than $25 billion a quarter. And even among them, there are only a few that can keep hitting above 20% growth. But as Alphabet’s advertising business grows bigger, the problem of TAC increase seems to be increasing rather than reducing in magnitude and proportion. That’s further exacerbated by the fact that TAC accounts for the major portion of overall costs.

What that does is make many investors wonder how all of this will affect the company’s future growth potential.

In this article I will help identify the reason behind rising TACs, their impact on Alphabet’s future, and the huge potential opportunity for alert investors.

What is Traffic Acquisition Cost or TAC?

As defined by Alphabet:

“Cost of revenues consists of traffic acquisition costs (TAC) which are paid to Google Network Members primarily for ads displayed on their properties and amounts paid to our distribution partners who make available our search access points and services. Our distribution partners include browser providers, mobile carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and software developers.” - Alphabet Annual Report 2016

Google needs traffic to show people the advertisements that bring them revenue. Traffic flows into Google properties in two ways: organic traffic, which Google generates through its own applications, and paid traffic, where the company pays money to a third-party for sending traffic to Google properties. In short, TAC is the amount of money Google pays to anyone who sends traffic to Google Search and other monetized services.

During the second quarter of 2017, Google spent $5,091 million toward traffic acquisition, accounting for nearly 22% of their advertising revenue. TAC as a percentage of total advertising revenue has been climbing steadily in the last five quarters, increasing from 20.76% during the second quarter of 2016 to 22.46% during the second quarter of 2017. Though an increase of a few percentage points may look small in terms of percentages, in dollar terms, TAC increased by $1,741 million.

Source: Chart created by Author using Data from Alphabet’s Quarterly Earnings Release

The problem with TAC is that it didn’t go down as Google’s size, reach and dominance in several segments increased. Despite Google’s sheer dominance in the browser market and its total control over the search engine and mobile operating systems markets, TAC has remained at stubbornly high levels throughout its history. And now, it's starting to rise even further. This is clearly not a case where higher volume brings more efficiencies that translate into lower costs. This is more akin to shipping costs to a retailer: the more you ship, the more you pay for it, and if per-parcel shipping costs rise, it will inevitably show up as a higher percentage of overall costs.

Since we now know that TAC is not going to go down no matter how big Google becomes, growing TACs will clearly cut into their profits. Moreover, if traffic is becoming costlier to buy now, will it cost even more in the future?

What is Causing this Rise in TAC?

To understand the cost implications over the next several years, we need to look at reasons behind the recent rise in TAC. During the second quarter 2017 earnings call, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat told analysts:

“Total traffic acquisition costs were $5.1 billion, or 22% of total advertising revenues, and up 28% year-over-year. The increase in both Sites TAC as a percentage of Sites revenues, as well as Network TAC as a percentage of Network revenues, reflects the fact that our strongest growth areas, namely mobile search and programmatic, carry higher TAC. Total TAC as a percentage of total advertising revenues was up year-over-year as a result of an increase in the Sites TAC rate, driven by the shift to mobile, which was again partially offset by a favorable revenue mix shift from Network to Sites, which carries lower TAC.”

What Part Do Apple and Samsung Play in This?

Porat made it amply clear that the shift to mobile is one of the reasons behind rising TAC, and Apple (AAPL) is one big, lifelong contributor to that rise. According to estimates, there are more than 588 million Apple device users and more than a billion active Apple devices worldwide. Both were 2016 numbers, and those numbers will have gone up in the last one year, thanks to Apple getting its sales numbers back on track.

Apple’s user base may not explode in the next several years, but it will keep increasing at a steady clip. Apple sits at the premium end of the device market, and the traffic it generates is extremely valuable for any company. Apple users typically have bigger wallets, and advertisements to Apple users will definitely have better returns compared to a group of Android users. That assumption is validated by 2016 data from Sensor Tower, which shows that users on Apple’s App Store spend more than 30% than those on Google Play Store.

Source: Sensor Tower

Google is never going to give up Apple as a network partner; though it has a little bit of leverage with Apple because of how much operating profit it generates for the Cupertino tech giant, the latter has plenty of bargaining power as well.

"Court documents indicate that Google paid Apple $1B in 2014, and we estimate that total Google payments to Apple in FY 17 may approach $3B," Bernstein analyst A.M. Sacconaghi Jr. said. "Given that Google payments are nearly all profit for Apple, Google alone may account for 5% of Apple's total operating profits this year, and may account for 25% of total company OP growth over the last two years." - CNBC

Google also pays a lot of money to Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs. The next biggest spend after Apple, therefore, will be Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), the world’s number smartphone manufacturer and the company that contributes heavily towards keeping Android at the top of mobile operating systems. In fact, Samsung could be making more than Apple from Google’s traffic purchases.

“Samsung receives fees from Google depending on the company's advertisement earnings from the preinstalled app. According to JoongAng Ilbo, a daily newspaper in South Korea, Samsung could receive fees up to $3.5 billion.” - NASDAQ

Together, Apple and Samsung accounted for more than a third of smartphone sales during the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Both these companies have been sitting in dominant position in the smartphone market and will continue to stay there for a very long time. Google has no choice but to keep working with them to keep mobile traffic flowing to its properties.

TACs will likely keep rising as mobile traffic keep because of the ongoing shift from desktop to mobile. Right now, we are seeing this multi-quarter increase in TAC because mobile traffic versus desktop traffic accelerated in the last few years. But it will not keep increasing forever, and will stabilize over time.

Source: BGR

Google’s TAC as a percentage of revenues started ticking up during the second half of 2016, which coincides with smartphone plus tablet traffic overtaking desktop traffic, as shown in the graph above.

Therefore, until this shift to mobile reaches a point of equilibrium, TAC will most certainly keep rising for Google. That’s going to happen over the short- to medium-term. However, that also means it cannot keep increasing indefinitely. It has to stabilize once mobile traffic accounts for the majority of overall Internet traffic.

Investment Case

Although Apple and Samsung appear to have strong leverage against Alphabet in terms of what they’re paid for sending traffic to Google properties, it’s not a one-way street, and Alphabet is not exactly at the mercy of the two electronics giants. There are assets like Gmail and Google Maps that are essential to Apple and Samsung devices, simply because of the sheer number of users these applications enjoy.

If Apple or Samsung wanted to disrupt Google’s ad revenue stream they’d have to be willing to give up a lot. And the probability of that happening is quite low because both companies need to stay competitive in the smartphone and tablet markets, which means offering not just the hardware advancements that their users want, but also the software that they’re used to. That’s Alphabet’s hook with these two smartphone giants.

Let's also not forget that device sales growth is forecasted at a CAGR of only 3.8% over the next five years, which means intense competition across all segments of the smartphone and tablet markets.

In such an aggressive environment, neither company is going to want to strong arm Google into paying higher than what’s reasonable for sending traffic to its properties.

Alphabet’s margins on Google’s advertising business could take a hit over the next few quarters because of rising TACs, and if Alphabet’s stock price drops due to that, it will be the right time to buy.