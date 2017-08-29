AVEO's European Commission Approval Is Official

Official approval announcement came to fruition on August 28, 2017. AVEO’s licensing agreement with EUSA Pharma European will help obtain $4 million in research and development reimbursement for this milestone.

Background

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from cancer. Specifically, the company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutics for oncology. Oncology refers to the prevention, treatment, and diagnosis of cancer.



The company’s lead candidate is tivozanib, which is to treat renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a common type of kidney cancer. AVEO has been successful in leveraging multiple partnerships to assist in developing and commercializing tivozanib.

In May 2016, the company initiated enrollment and treatment of patients in TIVO-3, their new phase 3 clinical trial of tivozanib, Enrollment in the TIVO-3 trial was completed in June 2017, and the company expects to report top line data in the first quarter of 2018. The TIVO-3 trial passed an initial safety data assessment in February 2017. The company states that tivozanib is currently being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial, a randomized, controlled, multi-center, open-label study to compare tivozanib to sorafenib in subjects with refractory advanced RCC.

(Figure 1 – Source: AVEO’s website)

RCC is growing in market opportunity

According to the National Cancer Institute, RCC is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in tubules of the kidney. The initial symptoms of RCC often include blood in the urine, flank pain, fever, hypertension, night sweats, etc. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of RCC in the from ~190,000 in 2013 to ~310,000 cases in 2023, which is an annual growth rate of 6.3%. The growing market value presents an attractive opportunity for investors.

(Figure 2 – Source: Global Cancer Statistics)

Licensing agreement with EUSA Pharma European

In December 2015, the company entered into a licensing agreement with EUSA Pharma European (EUSA). EUSA focuses on in-licensing, developing, and marketing late-stage oncology, oncology supportive care, and critical care products. AVEO granted this EUSA the rights to tivozanib for the treatment of RCC in addition to future potential indications. The licensing agreement stated that EUSA paid AVEO an upfront research and development payment of $2.5 million. Although this may seem like a nominal value, AVEO is actually eligible to obtain a maximum of $394 million in potential payments and milestones. “If the European Commission grants marketing approval for Tivozanib, it would trigger a $4 million research and development reimbursement payment from EUSA, and AVEO will also be eligible for up to $12 million in additional milestones from EUSA based on member state reimbursement and regulatory approvals,” said CEO Michael Bailey.

In addition, the agreement has a tiered royalty ranging from a low double-digit up to mid-twenty percent on net sales of tivozanib in the agreement’s territories. As of August 25, 2017, the market cap for the company is ~$450 million. Therefore, if AVEO can recoup a significant chunk of reimbursement from EUSA, the stock price should react favorably.

Favorable EMA Approval

On June 23, 2017, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended tivozanib for approval as a treatment for patients with advanced RCC. Approval of marketing was obtained from the European Commission on August 28, 2017. Now, the EMA will have the final say in approving the drug in the European market. As of last week, investors pushed the stock price up due to anticipation of favorable news from the European Commission. Figure 3 shows the pop in price since positive news on June 23, 2017.

(Figure 3 – Source: Stockcharts.com)

Financials

On June 27, 2017 the company issued shares worth ~$9 million onto the market, and also drew $5 million from a credit facility. The aggregate of $14 million raised is expected to help management fund planned operations through the end of 2018. AVEO ended Q2 2017 with $40.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as compared with $23.3 million at December 31, 2016.

Investors should pay particular attention that the total assets and total liability and stockholder’s deficit are equal (Figure 4). Also, when comparing the warrant liability in Q4 2016 to Q2 2017, the numbers jump from $4.59 million to $29.0 million. In May 2016, the AVEO entered into a securities purchase agreement institutional buyers in which the company sold 17.6 million units at $0.965 per unit, for gross proceeds of ~$17.0 million. This means that for every unit, the institutional buyers obtained one share of common stock, and also a warrant to purchase one share of common stock, which is exercisable for up to five years. These warrants must be classified as a liability, and as of December 31, 2016, none of the warrants were exercised.

(Figure 4 – Source: Company’s Second Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights)

Patents

According to the company’s 2016 Form 10-K, they have three granted tivozanib patents, which expires 2018 to 2023, for both the U.S. and Europe. As well, the company owns one granted patent expiring in 2022 for both Canada and Australia. The U.S. patent covers the tivozanib molecule and its therapeutic use is expected to expire in 2022. However, under the Hatch-Waxman Act, the company anticipates to obtain patent extension of up to five years since tivozanib has been under regulatory review at the FDA.

Risks

With regard to tivozanib, the company understands that a competitor has broadly claimed the use of an organic compound that inhibits tyrosine phosphorylation of a VEGF receptor. AVEO has received written notice from patents owners regarding claims related to the use of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in combination with a DNA damaging agent such as chemotherapy or radiation. Investors should be wary that AVEO may need to obtain a license from their competitors to avoid infringing their patent rights. Risk is substantial as a lawsuit will financially cripple the company and may even halt progress in their other drug trials. There is uncertainty whether the company can avoid patent infringement, as this issue can cause material damage long term.

Investors are eagerly waiting for Q1 2018 results for tivozanib. However, it should be warned that the company is heavily reliant on the successful Phase 3 data release of tivozanib. If AVEO is unsuccessful in completing the clinical development or obtaining marketing approval to commercialize tivozanib, then it is expected there will be unfavorable reactions to the stock price. As well, future milestone payments from EUSA will stop, further inhibiting the company’s progress to develop their other indications.

Conclusion

AVEO presents an interesting opportunity for long term investors. If the EMA approves tivozanib, then the company will be able to capture the market share in Europe. Although, the U.S. FDA and EMA regulate and approve drugs differently, AVEO stand to be a dominant player in the RCC space once it can obtain approval. Financially, the company is in strong health and is unlikely to dilute shares until after success of Phase III of tivozanib in Q1 2018. Also, if the Phase III goes well, then the company may begin to sell their product and obtain revenue to fund their other clinical trials. This optimal outcome will most likely prevent the urge to dilute. Investors should be excited and continue to enjoy the 20% gain since last week, August 21, 2017. Now that the company has obtained approval from the European Commission, they are one step closer to bringing tivozanib to the global market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.