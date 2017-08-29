Nutanix Q4 Earnings Preview

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is set to report its Q4 earnings after the market close on August 31. Nutanix shares have made a tremendous recovery following its Q3 earnings in the last week of May. The stock had previously fallen below its IPO price of $16. However, the stock has gained more than 27% following its Q3 earnings announcement, handily outperforming the broader markets, which were almost flat in the same time frame. The big question going into the earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help NTNX stock maintain its upward trajectory? Is Nutanix stock setting up for another post earnings rally?

Nutanix Q4 2017 Estimates And Management Guidance

Wall Street expects Nutanix to report a non-GAAP loss per share of 38 cents on revenue of $217.85 million in Q4. The estimates compare against a loss per share of 39 cents on a top line of $139.8 million in the year ago quarter, implying 2.5% earnings growth and a top line growth of 55.82%, on a year-over-year basis. On the Q3 earnings call, management issued revenue guidance of $215 million to $220 million. The Street's estimates for revenue are just above the midpoint of the management guidance for Q4.

On the bottom line front, Nutanix management has guided for Q4 loss per share to come in around $0.38, same as the analyst estimates. The company expects its gross margins to be approximately 58% for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Nutanix Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

Nutanix has a short history of trumping Wall Street estimates as well as its own guidance. According to the estimize database, the company has beaten the top end of the management's EPS guidance in all the quarters since the company went public.

Source: Estimize

On the revenue front, the company has a strong track record. In comparison to Wall Street estimates, it beat Wall Street's revenue consensus in all of the earnings releases after its IPO. Management had issued a revenue guidance for the last two-quarters only, and the company trumped the high end of the revenue guidance numbers in both quarters.

Source: Estimize

The other name of Nutanix stock is volatility. NTNX stock is known for wild swings and is remembered for making big movements either way following earnings announcements.

Earnings Report Date Price Before ($) Price After ($) Change % Q1 2017 29-11-2016 34.09 32 -6.13 Q2 2017 02-03-2017 31.12 23 -26.09 Q3 2017 25-05-2017 17.57 19.59 11.49

So, will Nutanix beat Street estimates once again? Based on a strong earnings history and the fact that Nutanix has consistently delivered an earnings beat in all of its earning releases in its short history, a beat looks like a likely outcome. The case for an earnings beat is also strengthened by the earnings whisper of 34 cents per share, which implies a decent beat. However, only an earnings beat would not be enough for a post earnings uptick. The company's fiscal 2018 and 2018-Q1 guidance are also very crucial as we had witnessed a massive sell off after the 2017-Q2 earnings on account of below par guidance for 2017-Q3. The company needs to maintain its strong top line growth and project narrowing losses in order to convince investors.

NTNX stock could gain further from a short squeeze.

The latest short interest numbers were out last week. Short interest in Nutanix stock has spiked by 3.5% during the latest reporting period. In this reporting period (ending August 15), the number of shorted shares rose to 14.05 million. As of the end of July, short interest was at 13.5 million shares. The short interest, as a percentage of float, came in at a massive 22.5%. The days to cover was really high at 6 days. Shares of the HCI provider have seen a significant increase in short interest since the third quarter financial results were announced. If the stock registers another post earning pop, we could see the stock benefit from a massive short squeeze.

Conclusion

Given the strong guidance, the expectation is for Nutanix to beat by a nice margin. If NTNX misses, it would be a severe disappointment. The company had also warned about increasing DRAM costs affecting its margins when it stated that its expected DRAM costs might have increased by nearly 100% in Q4. Wider than expected losses could be a big blow to the stock.

Investors looking to go long on Nutanix ahead of earnings should closely monitor the charts. Nutanix has a major resistance level at its 200-day SMA which it has failed to break above till now. If NTNX stock manages to break above the major resistance with strong volumes, the stock could be in for a major uptick. The average price target for the HCI provider's shares is $27.20, which still implies a significant upside from here, but a lot will depend on the company's FY 2018 outlook. However, given the high volatility and its post earnings behaviour, Nutanix stock is a high risk/high reward bet going into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Sreekanth Anasa, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post