Enterprise Products Partners - Why One Of The Top 2 Energy MLPs Is A Better Play

At these price points both the companies could enjoy up to 50% growth, along with the benefit of income.

Source: Market Watch

Pipeline companies don't face the same risk to the price of oil and gas as upstream companies do, yet the market does tend to put downward pressure on their share prices in conjunction with the price movements of the two. For that reason, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) have underperformed over the last six months, and they are likely to remain under pressure until the aftermath from Tropical Storm Harvey is better known as to how much oil and gas will flow through their pipelines in the near term.

I see Enterprise Products Partners being the better immediate play, based upon its fee-based business model and the visibility it has for its existing projects and its project pipeline. Energy Transfer Partners on the other hand, while offering a much higher distribution, also comes with a lot more volatility. It has a lot of potential upside that comes with it, but it's going to be a rough ride investors will have to endure before it reaches its full potential.

But until it proves it can work through its high debt, complete projects, and rid itself of the costly distribution rights (IDRs) parent Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) has in place, ETP will struggle to gain momentum.

The macro picture

The first thing to look at is the macro picture. The prices of oil and gas remain stubbornly low on the abundance of supply, and even with the production cuts from OPEC and other countries, it hasn't done much yet to support prices. Now that the summer driving season in the U.S. is nearing an end, demand will fall in September, which will further put downward pressure on oil prices in particular. As cooler weather approaches, gas prices may find some support, depending on how cold the winter is.

As for refiners in the Texas and Louisiana region, how quickly they're able to get back into production will determine how the share price of both companies do in the near term. That's because market force are temporarily removed from the equation, along with the specific performance and outlook for each company, until the effect of Harvey is removed from the equation.

Concerning the market in general, where it can have an impact in regard to prices if companies pressure for lower pipeline prices if producers are struggling to generate a profit. In the case of EPD, they wouldn't have to do that because of the long-term contracts in place, and ETP probably couldn't do it with its heavy debt load. I'm talking about over the next year or so here. Further out that could change. For some pipeline companies that could be an issue in a long-term lower-for-longer price environment, but I don't think it'll be relevant for EPD and EPT.

In relationship to Harvey, Market Watch cited the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, saying that "nearly 379,000 barrels a day worth of crude-oil production has been halted, equal to around 21.6% of current Gulf output." Analysts at Commerzbank noted that up to 300,000 bpd in "land-based production may also be closed," and approximately 2.2 million bpd "of capacity down or being brought down," according to S&P Global Platts.

Concerning supply and demand, the reason supply isn't driving up oil prices is because lower demand from refinery shutdowns is offsetting it. The production and refinery picture in the region might not be known for some time, which means pipeline companies will also have to wait to see how much the demand for transferring oil and gas is reduced.

Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. competes in the intrastate transportation and storage and natural gas midstream businesses in the U.S. In its Midstream business, it "owns and operates 35,000 miles of in service natural gas, 31 natural gas processing plants, 21 natural gas treating facilities and four natural gas conditioning facilities." In its Interstate Transportation and Storage business it "owns and operates approximately 12,300 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline." It also has interests in other natural gas pipelines as well. In Texas it has "7,500 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities" under its direct control.

The positive news for ETP is it enjoyed higher cash flow and earnings in the last quarter, while completing a big project that will start generating cash flow. Also important to the capital side of the business was its selling a minority stake in the Rover pipeline to Blackstone (BX) for $1.57 billion.

CFO Tom Long said this about the deal:

After the closing date, Blackstone will contribute specified amounts of Rover's future construction cost and will also make certain additional payments to ETP. Immediately upon closing, we plan to use the proceeds to pay down debt; therefore, reducing our leverage and to help fund future growth projects.

Rover should be fully operational by January 2018. Along with other projects, the primary challenge for ETP is weighed heavily on its financial structure, and it is likely to be forced to take other steps to shore up its balance sheet and increase capital availability and cash. Long said ETP could sell off its Sunoco LP units in order to raise about $1 billion in additional cash. It may also sell another $1 billion in units if it needs to.

In reference to its IDRs, it's possible it might go the route other MLPs have taken and exchange units of its MLP, getting in return the elimination of the IDRs with its parent Energy Transfer Equity. The company also stated after aggressively pursuing M&A for some time, that it is going to back off and work on its existing projects and create "distributable cash flow for our unit holders."

As of this writing, ETP's distribution is a little under 12%. UBS has a price target of $29 on the company, with a consensus target of $27.30. It has recently been trading between $18 and $19 per share.

Source: StockCharts.com

Enterprise Products Partners

Some of the strengths of Enterprise Products Partners is its fee-based business model, which provides visibility and consistency for the company; distribution coverage ratio; and its strong payout that includes less risk than many of its peers. The average lengths of its contracts allows it to avoid much of the volatility its competitors have to endure in the uncertain oil and gas price environment.

Also important is the company shouldn't have any problems bringing its numerous projects in its pipeline to market, and it should be able to do so while retaining a fairly healthy balance sheet. With its distribution coverage ratio over one times, it doesn't have the risk associated with many other MLPs.

Over the last year it has increased its distributions every quarter, boosting it by 1 percent in the last earnings report. It now pays a quarterly payout of $0.42 per unit, or an annualied $1.68 per unit. That's about 6.5 percent as I write.

UBS has a price target of $36 on the company, with consensus at $23.60. It has been trading in a range of $25 to $26 per share.

source: StockCharts.com

Conclusion

While either one of these MLPs are trading at a good price point, there is much more risk with ETP, but also much more potential reward. If it had to, it could cut its distribution price per unit and still provide decent income for investors. Since income investors want more consistency, predictability and safety, EPD is the much better buy in that regard. It would be worth owning both of them, with a lesser position in ETP until there is more visibility on the impact of its newly completed projects, and its pipeline, on the top and bottom lines of the business.

One positive for both companies is the low entry point that investors can get in now, which helps mitigate some of the risk. Even so, my choice would still be EPD because it offers a nice return that has the potential to increase nicely over the next three years or so, based upon the projects the company will bring online.

ETP, while having a significant pipeline as well, will probably have to divest of assets in order to raise capital to pay down debt and get some of the projects moving along. Both have potential and are beaten down, but I still would choose EPD over ETP based on safety and visibility at this time. If ETP proves itself as able to execute with its existing projects, it could be a nice long-term play that could generate solid returns, and possibly outperform EPD over the long term.

The question for investors will be if they think the reward is worth the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.