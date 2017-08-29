Gold: Funds Go All-In

The combination of fundamental factors allows expecting that the funds will continue to buy.

Over the last 6 weeks, the hedge funds have been building their long positions in gold at a record speed.

Investment Thesis

The recent extremely active actions of funds in the gold market allow expecting a continued growth in gold prices, as well as in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF Fund (NYSEARCA:GLD) (a fund that tracks the price of gold) price.

Starting from the second week of July, the funds have made a number of records in the gold market that unambiguously characterize their attitude towards this market.

Firstly, during this period, as a result of continuous purchases, the funds' net long position in gold (COMEX) increased by 169,231 lots. At that, the funds bought 86,723 new gold contracts and closed 86,085 earlier sold ones. As a result, their aggregate net long position reached 196,331 lots. This is the absolute maximum net position since October 2016, moreover, the market has not seen such a rapid continuous build-up of long position since April 2016.

Secondly, in terms of seasonality, the current size of the funds' net position greatly exceeds the three-year average.

Thirdly, the current ratio between the sold and the bought gold contracts is 6.3%, and this is the lowest rate observed in the past three years. The market has not seen such a positive funds' position in gold in a long time.

The current net long position of hedge funds represents 26.5% of open interest. This is not a record indicator, but it is significantly above the average observed for the past three years - i.e. the relative size of the funds' position is well above the average.

Finally, it is interesting to note that, analyzing the model of interdependence between the size of the net funds' position and the price of gold, we see that the current net funds' position almost perfectly matches the current price. From this point of view, the funds are linearly following the gold price.

Putting It All Together

So, to date, judging by the actions of the funds, the gold market is extremely bullish. It should be noted that it is not caused by only one factor, but by the general uncertainty associated with the future of Trump's presidency, the weak dollar, the geopolitical risks surrounding North Korea and the emerging stock market correction. Therefore, one should not expect sales in this market at least in the coming weeks.

Judging by the weekly gold chart, the price peak of July 2016 is a good target for this market:

Applying the foregoing to the dynamics of the SPDR Gold Shares ETF Fund I expect the fund price to rise to $131 in the next 30 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.