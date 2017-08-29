Boeing: Widebody Production Does Not Scale Well

In a previous article, I had a look at how the success of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. In June, before the Boeing 737 MAX 10 was launched, the Boeing 737 MAX orders stood at roughly 3,700 units and can be valued over $400B at list prices.

What I like about the Boeing 737 program is the scalability of production, primarily supported by strong demand for single aisle jets. In this article, I want to have a look at how Boeing’s wide body business has performed over the past 10 years and explain why this business might have seemed to scale better, but in fact does scale slightly worse than single aisle production and what are the reasons for this.

Four Families

Whereas Boeing’s single aisle line up consists of one aircraft family only and recently saw the first delivery of its next generation single aisle, Boeing’s wide body line up consists of four families.

The Boeing 767 has largely been replaced by the Boeing 787 and while Boeing still lists the Boeing 767-300ER in its Boeing Commercial Airplanes price list, the only Boeing 767 variants in production are the Boeing 767-300F, a freighter primarily operated by FedEx (FDX), and the Boeing 767-2C, which is a cargo variant of the Boeing 767-200 that can be converted into a tanker and currently exclusively finds its customer in the US Air Force. In late 2017, production rate of the Boeing 767 will increase for the Boeing 767 program to 2.5 aircraft per month.

On the Boeing 747 program, Boeing has refused to decrease production for a long time. The program was in a forward-loss position, which made Boeing rather inflexible on lowering production even more. Additionally, the jet maker was hoping on a revival of the cargo market which would increase demand for the Boeing 747-8F. This revival came a little too late and the Boeing’s production rate currently stands at merely six aircraft per year.

The Boeing 777 is one of the aircraft that seemed to demonstrate that while wide body aircraft costs hundreds of millions, its production is scalable as well. Driven by high demand from the Middle East, Boeing’s production rate for the 777 increased to roughly 100 aircraft per year. However, with oil prices getting lower, some overcapacity in the market and capex cuts among airlines, the appetite for the Boeing 777 somewhat faded and Boeing brought its production rate from 100 aircraft per year to 84 to 60 and as the Boeing 777X is being feathered into the production system this will drop to 42 deliveries in 2018.

For the Boeing 787, there has been high demand and especially the bigger -9 variant is enjoying strong customer interest. While the production rate has increased from 10 to 12 aircraft per month last year, the program has yet to show overall profitability. By the end of the decade, Boeing expects to be able to find enough customers to increase production to 14 aircraft per month.

Wide body deliveries

Figure 1: Deliveries widebodies Boeing 2007-2017* (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we can see is that Boeing increased annual output from 93 units to an expected 240 units in 2017, while compounded deliveries will be 1850, averaging 168 deliveries over the past 10 years and the projected deliveries for 2017, which is 80% higher than the deliveries in 2007.

In the same years, Boeing has delivered 4,065 single aisle jets and is expected to deliver 520 jets this year, averaging 417 deliveries per year. This is 26% above the production rate in 2007.

One could say this is in an indication that wide body jets have demonstrated better production scalability. If we merely look at the numbers, this is true. At the same time, it needs to be pointed out that the Boeing 737 production increases have been very consistent.

If we look at the wide body deliveries, combined output has been dropping since 20015 and the seemingly better scalability of wide body jet production merely comes from the implementation of the Boeing 787 production. If it weren’t for this program, production would have scaled up only 20-25% instead of 80%.

In the coming years, wide body output is expected to decline even more until Boeing raises production on the Boeing 787. While the market is growing, output increases for widebodies primarily come from plans to increase production on the Boeing 787.

This difficulty to consistently scale up production has to do with the fact that while the Boeing 737 is just one family with similar characteristics when it comes to range, performance and seating. The widebody products each serve different markets segments. This means that Boeing 747 production has been minimalized reflecting the preference for Boeing 777 aircraft and the role of the jumbo jet only is on the freighter market.

The Boeing 777 on the other hand saw its production being scaled up driven by appetite from Middle Eastern carriers and for a very long time nobody actually seemed to be considering the fact that production of these jets was so high that it could not be sustained on the long term. Boeing likely also did not expect this to be a sustainable hike and merely increased production to bolster its cash flow profile as the Boeing 787 was still bleeding cash.

On the Boeing 787 program, production ramped up driving wide body deliveries higher and combined with improvements on the free cash flow profile this allowed Boeing to reduce production on the Boeing 777. Boeing is currently planning to further increase production for the Boeing 787, but I am not convinced that this can be done in a sustainable way.

Conclusion

There are a few reasons why single aisle production scales significantly better than wide body production. The first and most important reason being that there is a bulk demand for single aisle aircraft in the coming 20 years and temporary cooling of market demand is first to affect wide body deliveries before it affects narrow body deliveries.

Wide body deliveries are affected first during market cooldowns, because wide body deliveries are costlier and less profitable to operate when yields are under pressure and are an easy way for an airline to reduce capital expenditures. The single aisle market has been coping with yield pressure for a long time now since low-cost carriers made their appearance, while on the long-haul market we are only getting familiar with that now.

Another important reason is that the wide body market covers a much bigger market space, with each aircraft family covering a specific part of that market. The wide body production can be adjusted up and down by pulling four levers, one for each family, while on the single aisle market you see the growth potential on the market and the only thing you do as management is making a decision to increase production.

So, while overall increased wide body delivery figures over the last 10-11 years suggest the wide body market has shown better scalability, it is important to note that this primarily is due to the introduction of the Boeing 787 and it is not in the best interest of long term investors to use the long-term bright prospect for the Boeing 787 to bolster short-term free cash flow growth. It would be better to further scale up Boeing 737 production, a program and production system that has demonstrated to be easily scalable for a very long time now.

