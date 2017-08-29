An Auspicious Indicator For GLD

Gold Bulls Welcome A 2017 High

As gold took out its 2017 high on Monday, analysts on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere expressed their bullishness. We noticed an auspicious indicator for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) on Monday that may cheer bulls while offering them a way to limit their risk in the even their bullishness proves wrong. We elaborate below. First, though, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention a relevant bit of news after hours.

The North Korea Factor

Andrew Hecht of the Hecht Commodity Report offered several reasons to be bullish on gold in the article of his we linked to above, in which he noted the yellow metal had hit a new 2017 high. Pseudonymous technical trader "Strawberry Blonde" was also bullish, as she identified a reverse head and shoulders pattern.

That was before North Korea fired a missile over Japan. Given the tensions in the region, it's no surprise that was the lead story for Barron's Asia Tuesday morning in Asia.

As another pseudonymous trader noted on Twitter, the North Korea news boosted the gold-tracking ETF GLD after hours, while having the opposite effect on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Our System's Take On GLD

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months.

We went into more detail on this process in a previous article, but, in a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on GLD as of Monday's close.

A key figure there is in the "Adj. Exp Return" column, which shows our potential return estimate for GLD over the next six months, which is 3.95%, rounded up to two decimal places. For comparison purposes, that's only slightly better than our system's potential return estimate for SPY over the same time frame, as you can see below.

Where they differ, though is in their respective hedging costs, which is why GLD's "Net Exp Return," potential return net of hedging cost, is at 6%, significantly higher than SPY's at 3.3%.

That "Net Exp Return" column is how we rank every name in our system. The ones at the top of that ranking end up in our Bulletproof Investing portfolios each week. The top names recently have had potential returns, net of hedging costs, in the 20% range, so GLD probably won't make it in one of our portfolios this week. Nevertheless, its low hedging cost relative to SPY looks positive for gold bulls. Let's take a closer look.

Hedging GLD

Let's say you had 1,000 shares of GLD, and you wanted to limit your downside risk over the next several months to a decline of no more than 12%, in a worst case scenario. These were the optimal puts to do that, as of Monday's close:

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of those puts was $680, or 0.55% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

To get a sense of how cheap that is, compare it to the cost of hedging SPY in the same manner.

As you can see above, the cost, as a percentage of position value, was nearly 3x as much: 1.5%.

Conclusion

Gold bulls shouldn't be troubled by GLD not scoring higher on our net potential return ranking now: it will rise in our ranking if it continues to make new highs. We're generally not the earliest. But the low hedging cost relative to SPY should be encouraging for you. Option market participants tend to be sophisticated, and this suggests they see less likelihood of a significant pullback in gold than stocks over the next several months. Given the low cost of hedging, you might want to consider adding some protection on GLD just in case.