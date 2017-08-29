Perceptron's (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (PRC) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call August 29, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Michelle Wright

Thank you very much, Phil. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 conference call. We truly appreciate your attention and continued interest in our business. Late yesterday, we issued our release with our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results, which is available on our website at investors.perceptron.com. We planned to file our Form 10-K in the next week itself.

On the call with me today, from Perceptron is David Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that some of the material that we will be discussing today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based upon information we believe to be true as of today.

Please see the release and our SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Perceptron is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third-parties. Finally, in yesterday’s press release we provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures that we will be discussing in this call. Unless otherwise noted, our comments are in the U.S. dollars plus references to years will be for our fiscal years which end on June 30th.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments, after which I will come back to discuss our financial results in more detail and then we will open for Q&A. Dave?

David Watza

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today’s call. We appreciate you taking the time to pay attention to our business. I am excited to update you on our business, the markets we serve, our customers, products and our employees. And actually, you will see in the press release we issued last night many indicators of Perceptron’s strong performance while I’m very pleased with the results we just announced. I am even more excited to tell you about the evolution our vision for the future.

Before I talk about our future, let me begin with some details of our recent past. The fourth quarter represented another significant step in the process of turning Perceptron around. Our customer metrics, bookings, revenue and backlog were all strong. Bookings for the fourth quarter were 18.7 million and for the full year bookings were recorded 84.6 million, a 22.7% increase from our prior fiscal year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was 22.3 million, a 19.3% increase over the prior year’s fourth quarter. Revenue for the full year was a record 77.9 million, a 12.7% increase over our fiscal 2016. Backlog ended the year at 45 million, this is our highest yearend backlog ever. Our operating metrics, gross profit and operating income showed significant improvements. Gross profit as a percent of sales for the quarter of 38.1% and for our full fiscal year of 35.6% were both dramatically improved over the same period of our fiscal 2016.

Recurring operating profit which excludes severance, impairment and other charges was 22.1 million for the quarter and 3.6 million for the full year, both significant improvements over the same period of our prior fiscal year.

Now let me provide you with a few more details on our bookings numbers. Bookings were led in the fourth quarter by growth in customer demand in the Americas as we recorded 8.6 million, 59% above the same quarter and the prior year. For the year Americas bookings were 39.2 million, 72.7% above the full year period of fiscal 2016.

In Asia, our bookings were 2.5 million, 19% below the prior year. If you look at Asia on a year-to-date basis, booking in that region are up 45.5% from the same period in the prior year. While demand in China has been choppy, the full year comparison remains very encouraging.

In Europe, our fourth quarter bookings were 7.6 million, which was 4.2 million below the same period in the prior year. For our full year, our bookings were 29.4 million down 15.3% from the prior year. We are seeing signs of stronger bookings in this region as we begin our next fiscal year.

Currency had an unfavorable impact of 0.1 million on bookings when compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter, primarily due to the changes in the euro U.S. dollar exchange rate. Backlog is still a healthy pipeline at $45 million. This was another indicator of our customers' desire for our products and clearly will help to sustain our revenue growth in the next few quarters.

Now, let me turn to revenue. Revenue for the three months period of 22.3 million was up versus last year’s fourth quarter by 3.6 million or 19.3%. This was slightly higher than our previously discussed range of 18.5 million to 21.5 million. It is worth noting that year-to-date revenue of 77.9 million is up 8.8 million versus the prior year.

Here are few details about the quarterly revenue. Sales in Asia were up slightly at 4.4 million. On the year-to-date basis, sales in this region were flat at $15.5 million. Sales in our Americas region were up 3.7 million or 58.7 million to 10 million for the quarter. Our operations team did an excellent job delivering the significant increase in revenue while keeping control over fixed cost.

Our Europe region had sales of 7.9 million although this was down 2.5% from the same quarter of last year primarily due to smart declines in all product lines as well as an unfavorable impact from the U.S. dollar euro exchange rate.

In the quarter, FX had a 0.2 million unfavorable impact on sales when compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter. The U.S. dollar euro exchange rate fluctuation resulted in a 100,000 unfavorable impact on our top line. In Asia, it was negatively impacted by 100,000 mainly due to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar to Chinese Yuan.

As I mentioned before, for the fiscal year revenue was up 8.8 million or 12.7% compared to fiscal 2016. Revenue in the Americas was up 7.8 million. Europe revenue was up a 1 million over the same period of the prior year and Asia was flat.

Of course our top line is dependent on customer timing and the complex revenue recognition rose that we are subject to. My executive team and I as well as our global sales team continue to be focused on profitable top line growth. This customer metrics are all clear indicators of the demand for our products and services as well as the loyalty of our customers. I’m very proud of the efforts of our team to deliver these results.

Next and looking at our profitability metrics of gross profit and operating income, it is clear that we continue to make progress in transforming the Company. It is also clear that we fully optimize the savings from our March 2016 financial improvement plan. Gross profit as a percent of sales was 38.1% in our fourth quarter, an increase of 390 basis points over the same period in the prior year.

For the full year, gross profit was 35.6%, 510 basis points above the prior year. While we are proud of the significant progress we made in our margins in the past year, we are cognizant of the need to continue to expand our margins so that we can continue to fund our development efforts. This is an important part of our strategic focus.

Recurring operating income which excludes severance, impairment and other charges was 2.1 million for our fourth quarter as compared to a slight profit in our prior year’s fourth quarter. On a year-to-date basis, recurring operating income was 3.6 million compared to a loss of 6.6 million for our prior 2016 fiscal year.

Let's turnaround -- over 10 million was driven by top line growth aided by cost savings from our March 2016 financial improvement plan, favorable mix contributed as to the holding down our fixed cost through this significant volume increase. Michelle will discuss these results in greater detail in a few minutes.

As I mentioned before, I’m proud of our teams accomplishments this past year and the significant improvements we are seeing. Without their best efforts, these advances would not be possible. While we feel good about the progress over the past year, we are always looking for ways to improve these results. In our press release, we offered guidance -- revenue guidance for our first quarter at 16 million to 19 million.

For our full fiscal year of 2018, we see mid single-digit growth in our top line. As you may know, our first quarter tends to be softer than others, as our mix of sales tends to favor more labor intensive portions in our projects rather than shipments of systems. This mix tends to result in lower gross -- lower first quarter gross profit as a percent of sales.

Our longer term aspirations are sustained high single digit revenue growth. Gross profit to gross faster than revenue and exceeds 40% and operating income over 10%. Achievement of these aspirational goals would signal a healthy competitive company. How we'll achieve these aspirations for our future? There are four main elements to our strategic plan.

First, we believe that our hardware and software technologies provide us with a competitive advantage and we will continuously invest in our engineering capabilities with the goal of further improvements to our current products and launching new innovative products that will allow us to capture additional market share.

Over the next year, we will be launching updated sensor families and also dramatically enhancing and expanding our software products. Furthermore, we have line of set of the few new products that we plan to release. A combination of our investment in new and improved products and renewed focused on our core technologies and automotive customers will lead us to second element of our strategic plan.

Our efforts in engineering and product marketing will continue to enable us to broaden our product offering within the automotive industry and give our sales people access to a more diverse and highly competitive product offering which will further support our top line growth aspirations.

Third, we will tenaciously pursue greater cost efficiencies as we continue lean practices through the organization. Some examples of cost improvements include designing products for manufacturability, continuously identifying value added value engineering savings, redefining our production processes using lean principles, improving the ease of use of our software to support our field engineers efficiencies; and finally, instilling a continuous improvement mindset across the organization. Last, we will remain prudent in management of working capital such that we can maximize free cash flow and reinvest in the growth of the business.

Before I turn the call over to Michelle, I would like to close with a few comments on our team. Our team working more cohesively over the past year in our daily interactions. The Board of Directors is very supportive of the executive team. The executive team while relaitvely new and formed just under a year ago continues to refine how we work together and the initiatives we lead with the rest of the year. And our team across the globe continues to identify new opportunities to add value to our existing customers and potential new customers, reduce cost and increase our internal efficiencies.

My final comment is from a microperspective. We are a small supplier in huge and technologically advancing industries. We have an excellent brand name, leading technology and reputation in the automotive industry. We also have an employee base and knows the automotive industry as well, if not better than anyone in our space. We believe that the development path we are on, will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the road industries beyond the automotive. I firmly believe that is we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next few years, it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for this company.

Michelle, now to you.

Michelle Wright

Thanks, Dave. The entire Perceptron team is excited with the results of this fiscal year, but as I have stated in the last several calls, we understand that we must be profitable every year and every quarter, and we are working everyday to deliver on that goal. We’ve already discused our revenues and bookings, so I will turn my comments to our operating results by walking through the rest of the income statement and then highlight a few items on our balance sheet.

Let’s start with gross profit. As Dave mentioned, gross margin was 38.1% this fourth quarter compared with 34.2% in the fourth quarter of last year. For the fiscal 2017, our gross margin was 35.6% compared to 30.5% for the same timeframe of our fiscal 2016. Our higher sales volume in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 positively impacted our gross margin as this level of sales tends to drop to the bottom line. In addition, the mix to this quarter positively impacted us as we tend to deliver a lot of systems in our fourth quarter because many of the automobile companies want our products in thier factories before any shop summer shutdown takes place.

As a reminder, the revenue recognition rose that we are required to follow under U.S. GAAP can cause some timing disconnect between sales and cost to good sold. Improving those items we can control is an ongoing goal. Additionally, we have started to analyze ASU 606, the new revenue recoginition role that go into effect for Perceptron on July 1, 2018. Based on our initial review of our contracts, we believe that we will be recognizing revenue more quickly for several of our performance obligations under these new rules. As we get further through our analysis, we will update you on this topic.

Now onto engineering and SG&A expenses, engineering expenses which includes our researching development increased about $0.5 million to $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. As we have previously said, this is a critical area of our business and our future success. Dave outlined our strategic plan going forward which includes quite a bit of products and software development. This development is accounting for the increase in engineering expenses this quarter.

We believe these investments will generate exciting new products and higher revenue in the future. Sales and marketing expenses were $2.3 million for the quarter a decrease of $200,000 when compared to last year’s fourth quarter. We recognize savings of approximately $100,000 from employee related cost and other savings we realized in direct marketing and advertising cost.

G&A expenses were $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $200,000 when compared to prior year’s fourth quarter. As a reminder, we are a small public company with the footprint that covers 13 countries which means that we have cost that are largely fixed in this area.

The decrease we did see is primarily due to reduction about site contractors partially offset by an increase in legal and audit fees. Operating income for the quarter was a $1 million with $1.1 million of severance, impairment and other charges included. Recurring operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $2.1 million. This compares to an operating loss of $0.3 million and recurring operating income of $16,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

The severance, impairment and other charges of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was primarily due to legal settlement we announced in July related to a lawsuit that originally back in 2013. We are pleased that this issue is behind us. We want to confirm our previously announced guidance for the onetime cost related to the original financial improvement plan of up to $4 million.

Today, we recorded just over $3.6 million related to this plan. There are still a couple of items we need to finalize. This $3.6 million does not include the legal settlement that I just discussed. Furthermore, we are very comfortable with our previously disclosed guidance of $4.5 million in annual pretax cash and non-cash savings related to a plan.

Now, I will discuss the items below our operating income. Net interest expense was flat at $100,000 for both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 as well as fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Foreign currency was a loss of $100,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, primarily due to our U.S. dollar, Brazilian real exposure as well as a bit related to the U.S. dollar, Japanese exposures we have.

Tax expense for the quarter was $600,000. As we have previously discussed, we’ve established full valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets in several of our tax jurisdictions. This impacts our effective tax rate each period, especially when we have pretax losses in some locations as we’re not able to book any tax benefit against those losses. However, the valuation allowances do not affect our ability to utilize the underlining NOLs which generally expire between 2022 and 2036.

Before I open the call for questions, I want to touch on just a couple of items on the balance sheet. Cash and short-term investments were $5.3 million at June 30, up slightly from $5.1 million at March 31, but down from the prior year end period balance of $8.3 million. We had $1.5 million outstanding on our U.S. line of credit at the end of June, up from $0.8 million in March.

The decrease in cash for the fourth quarter was primarily due to an increase in accounts receivable due to the timing of our strong sales levels in the fourth quarter especially in the U.S. as well we had an increase in some short term investment. This high level of accounts receivable at June 30th has turned into strong cash collections in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. I’m pleased to say that we don’t have anything outstanding on our U.S. credit line and our cash plus short-term investment balances at June 30, 2017 -- July 31, 2017 was $8 million.

Cash generation continues to be a primary focus of ours and although our current liquidity is sufficient we continue to explore ways to further increase our liquidity. We believe that we are in a much better financial position today compared to 12 months ago as evidenced by our financial metrics including booking, revenue, backlog and profitability. I said this last quarter, but it’s worth repeating, we are very different company than we were a year ago.

With that, I will turn the call back to the operator, who will open the call for your questions. Phil?

Greg Palm

I guess just first starting on the quarter in terms of the upside to the revenue. I mean what drove that above the top end of, what was the previous guided range? Was it just conservatism on your part in your previous guide? Was it timing any color there would be helpful?

David Watza

I would say it tended to be more timing and maybe there was a little bit of favorable effects to what we are thinking. I feel pretty good, good that we are relatively close, a little bit high. But I feel like we get better every quarter at forecasting those numbers.

Greg Palm

And back-to-back quarters of I mean really kind outsized strength in the Americas both from sales and bookings, lots of talk about our weakness, you’re clearly not seeing any negative impacts there. So what can you point to the Americas region specifically I don't know, if there is new customers there any major programs? What do you seeing in the region?

David Watza

Yes, we feel like we’re doing very well in the Americas and there is definitely an upswing in demand and we’re executing on it. And the nice thing Greg as we have three regions that can all have their strong and their weak phases, and right now in the Americas, we’re feeling a good -- feeling of strength, and I’m feeling better about Europe. I think Europe did well, but I think they’ll be better in 2018. And we’re feeling much better about Asia as well.

Greg Palm

And the choppiness that you mentioned in China, any increase in the competitive landscape or what’s -- what do you attribute the weakness to given I think from an industry standpoint productions still remain pretty strong?

David Watza

Yes, I would say we’ve got some really good competitors there, but I’m feeling stronger and stronger about our position in that market and the people we have in that market. So, I feel like we have a great team there and our future there is bright as we go through all these product development cost reduction initiatives we’re going through. So, I have a lot of confidence in that region. But the competition is tough and they're good and they’ve helped to hone our efforts as well.

Greg Palm

And I’m assuming the adoption level in Asia and China still is probably materially lower than what it is in the Americas and the Europe. I’m talking more from just adoption of 3D measurement in general?

David Watza

I think you’re right on that and obviously we think that leads to more potential for us in the future. And I really believe we're putting ourselves in a better spot everyday to be more competitive in all these regions.

Greg Palm

Got it. Last one from me, you mentioned a ASC 606, I know it’s too early, but can you maybe give us as sense for how much of the current year revenue that’s recognized could be impacted by that and is your expectation that it could be a material change. I’m assuming that the related impact won’t be realized until fiscal year ’19 results, right. You’re not going to early adaptor or anything.

Michelle Wright

Definitely, we're not going to early adopt. ASU 606 is going to be pretty complicated here for Perceptron because we have so many different performance elements. So we believe that some won't change very much. Some of the labor aspects of our job will probably change and will be recognizing it, like I said it will be recognized in revenue a little faster than we have. And there is a few things oversee that I need to dig into a little deeper before I can start nailing down how it's going to be material or not.

David Watza

When Greg, I've got a very high degree in confidence in our finance team to be able to execute this change very well and be very transparent with the markets. And I believe there is also a theme where we may have better revenue and cost matching, as we adopt this newer accounting principle.

