Western Digital Acquires Upthere For Personal Cloud Storage

WDC previously invested in Upthere's private financing rounds and will use the technology to bolster its Client Services offerings under new hire Barbara Nelson.

Western Digital has acquired the assets of Upthere for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Data storage hardware firm Western Digital (WDC) has acquired the assets of cloud storage software company Upthere for an undisclosed amount.

Upthere has created a cloud-based personal media storage service for consumers to more easily storage their photos, videos and other media from any device.

Western Digital acquired Upthere as an important addition to its Client Services group, which along with new hire Barbara Nelson, promises to move WDC toward a more software- and services-centric business model.

Target Company

Redwood City, California-based Upthere was founded in 2011 to make it easier and more foolproof for users to save their media, so it is available for any of their devices anywhere.

Management is headed by CEO Chris Bourdon, who has been with the firm since August 2012 and was previously Sr. Product Line Manager for Apple’s (AAPL) Mac OS X operating system.

Below is a brief overview video about Upthere’s system:

(Source: Upthere)

Upthere’s primary offering is a cloud-based software system that is platform-agnostic and available for Android, iPhone, iPad, macOS and Windows PC ecosystems.

The company offers a free 3-month trial for 100GB of storage and charges $1.99 per month thereafter for each 100GB storage increment.

Notably, Western Digital co-led with Kleiner Perkins the company’s sole major financing, a $77 million round in July 2016 that also included Elevation Partners, GV (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Floodgate and NTT DoCoMo Ventures.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms.

WDC didn’t file an 8-K, nor did it provide any change to financial guidance as a result of the deal. Also, the acquisition was for the ‘assets’ of Upthere, denoting a low acquisition price, so I presume the deal was not material to WDC’s financial condition and probably not a win for its venture capital firm investors.

WDC acquired Upthere as part of an emerging strategy to pivot toward providing more software-enabled services via a subscription model.

The firm’s historical focus on hardware storage solutions is becoming increasingly challenging, as software is becoming more important to the consumer’s experience.

Additionally, software services provide ongoing, subscription-based revenue streams which tend to be more predictable when compared to hardware development and adoption cycles.

Upthere will be folded into WDC’s Client Solutions unit, and CEO Bourdon will join the group as a ‘strategic leader.’

Western Digital also announced that Barbara Nelson was appointed to lead the Cloud Services business. Nelson was previously EVP and general manager at cloud security business IronKey, and ‘has led the growth of businesses from concept to over $100 million on four separate occasions.’

Given WDC previous relationship with Upthere, integration risk should be minimal. Assuming it didn’t overpay for its ‘asset’ acquisition, the deal is promising for WDC and should provide a base from which to pursue the build-out of its Client Services offerings.

With an impressive hire in Nelson running Client Services, WDC has a shot at turning the corner and transitioning toward a more balanced combination of revenue streams.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.