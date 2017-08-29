Foot Locker: Sell

Summary

I can hardly name that person who is not aware of Foot Locker (FL) in USA or Europe. It is a sport's footwear giant that is highly recognizable among the countries it is presented in. For a long time it has been a promising athletic retailer, beating its EPS and revenue figures every single quarter. However, it was strong until the end of 2016 FY. Further reports were showing tumbling results. Taking into consideration the current market environment it is seen the company is worrisome. It is going to be tough to get back to the previous track as the company does not push itself hard enough in terms of quality of customer's experience. The recommendation I may give is a strong sell as I do not see any signs of improvement.

A quick review of the past

By the time the Q4 2016 financial results have been published, the only thing that worried us the most was the delay of tax refund checks, posing a massive pressure on comparable sales figures going forward. The price was following the upward trend to its 52-week high since its robust quarterly results had been beating expectations for the fourth quarter in a row. We saw the sixth consecutive year of record annual sales and earnings and told ourselves the company is on the right track while everybody else is struggling. For the 2016 FY sales and earnings figures were $7.8B and $664M respectively. Although these numbers were far more than satisfying given the current market conditions, the growth rates were weak in comparison with the previous 5.2% and 9.9% figures for 2013 and 2014 fiscal years respectively. That was the first sign of something bad to happen. Still, at that time it was rather fair to expect 40% upside potential based on PE ratio. Given the previous market conditions and the company's figures we could set the target range of $78-$85 per share in one year.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

According to the BCG's article as of the end of 2015 FY Foot Locker was presented as the company with a highly favorable strategy since 2010 FY. As was stated, the leading global retailer had made several attempts to get better:

Closure of several hundred underperforming stores;

Remodeling of the remaining stores;

Minimizing markdown prices;

Improving the product mix;

Implementing the new inventory-allocation system.

Taking the aforementioned into consideration, at the end of 2015 FY Foot Locker was placed sixth among fashion and luxury players in terms of total shareholder return (TSR) metric of 42.1%. But the time has gone and the rules have changed dramatically.

What does the market think?

As was stated in the recent MarketWatch article there is no way such athletic retailers as Foot Locker would be able to adapt fast to changing tastes of consumers and shift to on-line purchases. According to UBS's recent Evidence Lab survey shoppers prefer buying Nike (NKE) on Amazon (AMZN) instead of at Foot Locker, which is a really bad sign. Meanwhile Canaccord's analysts have emphasized:

"With deep promotions likely to plague the U.S. market through year end coupled with trends that suggest future innovation is coming in lifestyle and running silhouettes (less so in basketball), we believe Foot Locker comps could be under pressure until mid-2018"

Currently the company continues reviewing the store portfolio as well as relying much on the innovation pipeline coming from Nike. The FL's management is highly convinced the brands the company works with are of a high quality and should be bought in-store. As was stated in the latest 2Q2017 earnings call:

"We do not believe our vendors selling product directly on Amazon is an imminent threat. There is no indication that any of our vendors intend to sell premium athletic product, $100-plus interest that we offer directly via that sort of distribution channel. For lower-priced, largely undifferentiated product, sure, Amazon and other online sales channels are increasing their share of the sneaker market"

What is really happening?

The 2Q17 financial results missed the management's expectations by $0.28 for EPS and by $100M for revenue figures. Coupled with the unpleasant year-on-year comparison the company seems weakening.

in $M 2Q16 2Q17 Revenue 1987 2001 EBITDA 340 313 Income 191 180 CFO 212 159

(Source: Morningstar.com)

And going back to 2016's results we could not see any worrying sign as the financial strength's metrics looked strong:

as of 2016 FY FL Sector Avg Current ratio 4,3 1,42 LT Debt to Equity 4,69 150,25 ROE 22,1% 1,0% ROA 18,7% 9,9% ROIC 24,2% 15,4%

(Source: Morningstar.com)

That being said, the significant changes appeared within the last two quarters. By these changes we mean the following:

Footwear sales down across all genders;

Store divisions posted a 7.5% comparable sales decline;

Diminishing margins.

What actions should be taken in order to get back to the previous growth figures? The answer is the company has to rethink its strategy and get viral again. To do that it should follow the sporting goods retailer Decathlon, who is selling through its online and in-store channels throughout Europe and Asia, generating more than half of its 10 billion euro annual revenue from its own brands. There is no need to stay focused on just in-store channel as well as to rely heavily on just one brand, such as Nike. And as we know it still makes approximately 68% of all purchases in 2016 for FL. Another option is to go on-line and invest much into providing specific extra service such as implementing personal accounts with a profile, individualized offers and loyalty-based subscribe-and-save programs. That can save the company's cash as it is currently split between digital stores and logistic system.

According to the PE metric, Foot Locker is undoubtedly seen as an underperformer, having just 7.93 versus sector's 27.40 as of the end of 2016 FY. Although the company is still giving back its cash in at least similar amounts back to shareholders there is a high chance to see them cut in the following quarters if the situation will not change. Fl's dividend per share has increased to $1.24 as of today compared to just $1.08 in 2016. The buyback yield has 8.35% as of today, twice as high as in 2016.

Conclusion

Although Foot Locker was considered as a promising athletic player in the past, it shows the second consecutive quarter of the missed market's expectations. To stay afloat it should rethink its strategy and get into the best market practices among its competitors. That could be the real help to Foot Locker as it is currently in a very bad shape relying just on one brand and hoping its customers would continue appreciating its high-end offerings using the physical store channeling. Right now we do not see any significant changes in the company's strategy except of further increased dividends. Therefore I am waiting for the stock to fall down further and recommend getting rid of it as soon as possible.

