Delcath Claims Reduced Potential Future Dilution

Investment Thesis

Delcath Systems (DCTH) announced today that it has negotiated an agreement for the extinguishment of its 2016 Convertible Notes from the holder of the majority of the Notes; Delcath further said that the new agreement is reducing future potential dilution from the Convertible Notes after a reverse stock split. Based on this, the company itself agrees that potential future dilution can be reduced but not avoided. DCTH may continue to fall after the reverse split due to potential share dilution, and therefore it is risky to hold the shares through the reverse split.

Sentiment

The deadline for the reverse split is approaching, a week away. In the last few days, the short volume has increased by 20%, from 42% to 62%. Apparently, bears are betting the stock will fall after the reverse split, which makes some sense. As I said in one of my previous articles, the company has issued all of its authorized common shares (500 million), and it can’t make its amortization payments in common shares. Delcath can either increase their authorized shares to 1 billion (random number) or perform a reverse split so as to reduce their share count.

Vote Yes or Face Delisting Consequences

The company is reminding its shareholders once again to vote yes for the reverse split; otherwise, the company will be delisted from Nasdaq. The company further says that the proposed reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares outstanding and provide Delcath with the flexibility to raise equity capital and support its clinical trials and commercial efforts in Europe. According to Delcath:

Should the Company not obtain approval for a reverse stock split, it is likely that the Company will be delisted from Nasdaq. Further, the Convertible Notes will not be extinguished because the Notes will likely be the primary or only source of funding once the Company is listed on an alternate market.

The company has negotiated its 2016 Convertible notes from the holder of the majority of the notes. Under this new agreement, the company now has access to $1.65 million cash. Once the reverse split is approved, the company may sell more than $10 million worth of common shares, which means that massive share dilution is ahead. The company is thus relying on toxic or death-spiral financing. Until the company manages to find an alternative way of financing, selling pressure on the stock can’t be avoided. After the reverse split, the note holder will exchange $2.4 million of the remaining Convertible Notes for new warrants to purchase 40 million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.35; this will create massive share dilution.

Conclusion

It is too risky to hold DCTH through the reverse split because we can expect share dilution right after the split. There is a possibility the company may not go for share dilution right after the reverse split, in which case we can expect a bull run due to reduced share count. It is hard to tell what Delcath’s plan is. We are certain that the company has to issue its common shares to fund its operations and support its clinical programs. It seems that a shorting opportunity exists, but shorting a penny stock is extremely risky. To conclude, DCTH may be good for a short-term play.

