Freeport-McMoRan: A Major Development

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has just announced that it has reached an agreement with Indonesia on the Grasberg Mine. The Grasberg Mine is by some measures the largest gold mine in the world and the second largest copper mine. It is located in the province of Papua in Indonesia and had been the subject of many deliberations with the Indonesian government. The mine saw violent protests after Freeport had furloughed workers related to lengthy permit disputes with the government, and has seen output suffer. Under the new agreement, Freeport, in an effort to get production going again, has given up its majority stake in the mine to Indonesia, and has agreed to be a 49% owner with the government.

In addition, we must remember that Rio Tinto (RIO) is also entitled to 40% of the output from the mine above certain levels until 2021, and then it is entitled to 40% of all the output following 2021. We have covered this elsewhere, but it is welcomed news for both companies that this major concession will allow operations to get going again fully. Of course, Freeport must seek Rio Tinto's approval for this, but since this will allow Freeport to apply for (and most certainly be granted) a ten-year permit extension, we see this as going through. Still this is a key issue, despite rumors Rio has been trying to get out of this holding. However, the six month temporary permit was set to expire in October, so this deal is welcomed news, even if Freeport will no longer be majority owner.

This news comes after recently reported earnings that had put the stock in rally mode, along with North Korean threats which have been driving up the price of gold and copper. What a long way we have come from the controversial discussion of the slow death of the company. When the company was on its death bed we saw that copper prices were at six-year lows. Oil was at ten-year lows. Gold had meandered lower from its highs four years ago. Even by-product prices were at multi-year lows. Over the last two years the miner pulled out all the stops to fight for survival and it is paying off. With this deal being reached, it is hopefully going to put an end to a painful saga with Grasberg in the near-term.

The recent report had some causes for concern, and some of this was related to Grasberg. Independent of Grasberg, the company was moving in the right direction. The company saw a profit in the quarter with net income of $268 million or $0.18 per share. After making some adjustments, Q2 2017 adjusted income per share was $0.17. Still, FCX has maintained a strong level of sales to keep cash flows going, and even managed a profit. Revenues were actually up from last year thanks to planned cost savings and better commodity pricing, in addition to strong sales. Consolidated sales totaled 942 million pounds of copper, 432 thousand ounces of gold, 25 million pounds of molybdenum and 468,000 barrels of oil equivalents. This is mostly up from Q3 2016, with the exception of oil, which the company has indicated would be produced and sold far less at this juncture. Of course, average realized prices were still somewhat weak. They were up from last quarter to $2.65 per pound for copper, $1243 per ounce of gold and $9.58 per pound of molybdenum.

Coupled with better commodity pricing and reduced expenditures, operating cash flows were strong and totaled $1.0 billion, up from $0.8 billion last quarter. With metal prices rising, we expect the company to do better than expected in the second half of the year. With Grasberg having reached a potential conclusion, assuming Rio Tinto approval and the granting of a ten-year permit extension, we may also see higher sales.

Prior to the Grasberg decision, sales volumes for the year 2017 were expected to be 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum, including 940 million pounds of copper, 375 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum in third-quarter 2017. This was a downward revision in estimated sales volumes for the year 2017 from what we saw in April 2017 estimates by approximately 150 million pounds of copper and 320 thousand ounces of gold, principally attributable to lower mining rates in the Grasberg. While it was expected that these short-term declines would be recovered in future periods, the potential resolution of the conflict may have a material impact on these figures in Q3 and for the year.

Bottom line? Although the company is giving up majority ownership, Freeport is one of Indonesia's largest taxpayers. The relationship is key. Rio Tinto has a major interest in the output from Grasberg, so it is welcomed news that there seems to be a resolution here. Operationally, Freeport has long since trimmed the fat. Management has done an exceptional job balancing spending reductions with maintaining output and strong cash flows. While the debt is still a major concern for the company, we have a positive outlook on the name

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.