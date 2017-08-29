The Long Case For S&P Global

Stock market indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are widely popular, and they are also quite hard to beat when it comes to investing results. Among actively managed mutual funds, only 1 in 20 has managed to outperform the indexes over the long term.

Ironically, the company behind those indexes, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), is outperforming them by a considerable margin. Even more important, S&P Global looks well positioned to continue delivering attractive returns going forward.

The Business

Formerly known as McGraw-Hill, S&P Global is a market leader in financial information and credit ratings. The company owns many globally recognized brands in the industry, such as S&P Ratings, Capital IQ, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and Platts.

Source: S&P Global.

The ratings business generates nearly 45% of revenue and 52% of operating profits, and the company benefits from an oligopolistic market structure in this key segment. Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s (MCO), and Fitch own more than 90% of the market. Even better, many debt issuers often get ratings from at least two rating agencies, and big companies many times have ratings from all three big credit rating agencies. In 2016 alone, S&P Global Ratings rated more than $3.7 trillion in new global debt.

The credit rating agencies received a lot of well-deserved criticism for their actions - and inactions - during the credit bubble that led to the global financial meltdown in 2008. The crisis was a major political blow for the credit rating agencies, hurting their credibility and reputation.

Nevertheless, they still practically own the credit ratings market, and they keep making massive amounts of money in this business. S&P Global made $1.3 billion in operating profits on $2.5 billion in revenue from credit ratings last year, this means a stratospheric operating profit margin of 52%.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and the credit rating agencies’ ability to survive the crisis and continue thriving over time shows how strong and resilient these companies can be.

The markets and commodities intelligence segment offers risk evaluation, financial data, and research for investors, asset managers, financial advisors, and governments around the world. This division accounts for nearly 40% of revenue, and it enjoys solid competitive strengths due to its global reach and access to massive amounts of data. Operating profit margin in this business is in the neighborhood of 34%.



The S&P Dow Jones Indexes segments provides index benchmark data and valuation metrics for investment funds, ETFs, and asset managers of all kinds. This segment is a major beneficiary from the passive investing boom over the past several years, according to the company, a gargantuan $11.7 trillion in assets are currently benchmarked to all S&P Dow Jones Indexes. This segment produced 11% of revenue last year, and the company retained a huge 65% of revenue as operating profit.



S&P Global has gone through a considerable restructuring over the past several years, the company has disposed businesses in different areas to better focus on what it does best: credit ratings, financial intelligence, and benchmark providing. Among others, S&P Global has sold its operations in areas such as construction, broadcasting, education, and magazine publications.



On the other hand, S&P Global also acquired several companies in its core business areas, including the purchase of SNL Financial for $2.2 billion and a 67% ownership stake in CRISIL, India’s top credit rating agency, among other acquisitions.



S&P Global benefits from deep competitive advantages in different segments due to factors such as regulatory barriers to new entrants, brand recognition, scale, and access to exclusive data. According to management, more than 70% of S&P Global’s revenue is tied to subscription-based businesses and asset-linked fees that are ongoing in nature.



Besides, client retention rates are strengthened by the fact that the company provides essential data and tools that are deeply entrenched into customer's operations. Replacing S&P Global for another provider could be risky, time consuming, and expensive for many of the company’s customers.



By The Numbers

S&P Global has a tremendously profitable and scalable business model, and financial performance is visibly healthy. Organic revenue during the second quarter of 2017 grew 10% versus the same quarter in the prior year, with all of the company’s business segments delivering solid growth numbers.

The company retained an impressive 47% of revenue as operating profits during the year-to-date period ended in June, and the business has clearly proven its ability to produce expanding profitability over the years.

Abundant cash flow generation allows the company to reward investors with generous dividends and stock buybacks. S&P Global has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and it has increased dividends over the last 44 consecutive years. Since 2013, S&P Global has returned $5.4 billion to investors via dividends and buybacks.



Solid top-line growth, expanding profit margins, and a shrinking share count through buybacks is producing vigorous growth in earnings per share. The average increase in adjusted earnings per share is 17% annually over the past three years, and the second quarter of 2017 showed an acceleration, with earnings per share over the trailing 12 months period jumping 26%.

SPGI has an impressive track record of outperforming expectations, the company delivered earnings per share numbers above Wall Street forecasts over the past 16 quarters in a row.



No company is completely immune to economic conditions, since S&P Global is substantially exposed to activity levels in the financial markets, a bear market or an economic recession could be particularly tough on the company.

On the other hand, even the tremendous crisis in 2008 had a modest impact on revenue, so history indicates that S&P Global is strong enough to sustain financial performance through the ups and downs in the business cycle.



All this comes for a fairly reasonable price, management is expecting to make $6.15 to $6.30 in adjusted earnings per share during the current year. This puts the company at a price to earnings ratio of roughly 24 times earnings guidance for 2017. As a reference, the average company in the S&P 500 index is currently trading at a price to earnings ratio around 22.



S&P Global is not particularly cheap, but it can easily justify a slight valuation premium versus the broad market on the back of its rock-solid competitive strengths, consistent financial performance, and spectacular profitability levels.