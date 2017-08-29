Nevsun Resources: Insider Buying Alert

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull. It was originally published on August 24.



Nevsun Resources Update: Reasons For Optimism And Insider Updates

Now is a great time to update readers on one of my non-gold real life holdings, Nevsun Resources (NSU). Following a bullish article on July 27 in which I proclaimed Nevsun's Timok project to be worth more than its current market cap, shares fell off pretty hard on poor Q2 earnings and a revised (and shortened) mine plan at Bisha.

Despite the poor quarter and disappointing news at Bisha, I remain bullish on Nevsun's stock long term and I recently added to my position at $2.20 and $2.25, dollar-cost averaging my base to about $2.70. I think there is a lot of value in shares here despite the risks and poor news out of Bisha. I may look to add to the position should shares drop down to $2.10 - $2.20.

Here, I'll explain my bullish stance, as well as provide an insider buying update, which I think is positive for the stock.

Nevsun Earnings and Bisha Mine Plan

In Q2, Nevsun stated that it sold 34.3 million payable pounds of zinc at cash costs of $.92 per pound sold, as well as 7.7 million payable pounds of copper at cash costs of $1.59 per pound sold.

These figures aren't terrible, especially given copper prices averaged $2.65 in Q2 and currently sit around $3 per pound. Margins should be strong in Q3. However, Nevsun also reported a $70 million write-down of stockpiles and mobile equipment at Bisha following the decision to cut the mine life at Bisha to four years to focus on open pit mining, on the basis of a new technical report that assumes 70% copper recovery and 77% zinc recoveries, down from 85% and 80% in the previous reserve estimate.

With this writedown, Nevsun reported an operating loss of $65 million. I certainly did not see this coming. Without the write down, it would have reported positive operating income.

Proven and probable primary ore reserves at Bisha declined to 9.6 million tonnes at 6.16 percent zinc, 1.05 percent copper, 0.69 g/t gold and 44.9 g/t silver, as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Other not-so-great news included the decision to delay Timok's prefeasibility study from September 2017 to Q1 2018 (however, an updated Timok PEA will be released in October with updated metrics). The company is going to be considering various trade-offs at Timok Upper Zone, including mining methods, metallurgical testing, capital cost estimates and marketing studies, before it seeks financing. Copper cash costs are expected to range between $1.55 - $1.75 at Bisha due to lower recoveries, up from $.90 - $1.00.

Also, Nevsun will spend about $16 million in capital investments, with increased exploration spend at Timok Upper Zone and new heavy mining equipment required at Bisha. This could weigh on the company's cash balance in the short term.

Breaking Down the News at Bisha

President and CEO, Peter Kukielski, has completed a comprehensive strategic review which included several trips to Serbia and Eritrea, according to the company, and Nevsun is allocating its capital as it sees fit. The company wants to invest more of its resources in Timok, which clearly holds more potential than Bisha at this point.

By operating a smaller open pit at Bisha for the next four years and avoiding underground mining due to poor expected returns (as highlighted on the technical report released on August 9), the company will be able to allocate its capital to its higher-priority project which it owns 100% of (as opposed to owning 60% in Bisha).

Readers should check out the technical report at Bisha and the underground preliminary economic assessment in particular. While the proposed underground operations at Bisha and Harena would generate $3 billion in revenue according to the report, the operation carries a post-tax NPV of just $84 million (page xii) and it would cost $265 million in initial and sustaining capital.

Total capital costs for years 1-3 at Bisha would cost approximately $55 million, while Harena would cost approximately $44 million in the first two years. This is clearly as issue as Nevsun is currently spending about $8-$10 million per quarter on developing Timok and will likely need $200 million-plus in construction costs to build the mine.

There's also this issue with Bisha, as pointed out in the technical study on page 266:

"There is no precedent for modern underground mechanized mining in Eritrea and the lack of locally sourced underground mining experience will require a comprehensive training effort, which is recommended to commence during the pre-production period. As the Eritrean personnel are trained, a reduction of expatriate personnel is proposed."

Nevsun's decision was ultimately driven by returns and best use of capital as it looks to invest more of its resources in Timok (higher projected returns and a higher ownership percentage) and to get the most bang for its buck at Bisha with the lowest risk.

"This life of mine schedule is based upon various metrics, including risk-adjusted returns and discounted cash flows, allocation of capital, probability of success and social license to operate, to name a few. - Frazer Bourchier, chief operating officer at Nevsun on the Q2 conference call.

Nevsun ended the quarter with $171 million in cash on the balance sheet and no debt, and also said that it will look to monetize 15,000 gold equivalent ounces from stockpiles (previous estimates were 10,000 ounces), which should help fund its investments.

Why Nevsun Still Looks Like a Buy

Following the drop, I bought more shares at $2.20 and $2.25 per share. I'm a believer in the Timok project, mainly the high-grade Upper Zone, and I think its value exceeds Nevsun's current enterprise value. I'm disappointed by the news at Bisha, but I think there's still the possibility Nevsun extends the mine life to more than four years, if it converts some of its new-mine resources into reserves.

Based on the 2016 PEA study, the Upper Zone carries a $1.5 billion NPV at $3 per pound copper and $1,200 gold, with an initial 12-year mine life. Nevsun owns 100% of this project, which carries average copper grades of 3.3%. Using a $1,300 gold price and a $3 copper price, the project carries a $1.596 billion valuation, more than double its current market cap.

Infill drilling has been very successful and should convert the majority of inferred resources into higher-confidence categories, and confirm the value of this project. I would expect a higher NPV for the project in the PFS. What's notable from the 2016 study is the very reasonable initial capital costs of $213 million, with the development of a starter mine to funnel cash flow to fund Phase II of the mine. This is a major benefit for Nevsun.

Nevsun also owns a stake with Freeport McMoran (FCX) in the porphyry style Lower Zone. Currently, Nevsun owns 60.4% with Freeport owning 39.6%. However, upon completion of a feasibility study, Nevsun will indirectly own 46% of the Lower Zone and Freeport will indirectly own 54%. Nevsun could possibly look to sell its stake in the lower zone sooner, however, if it needs to raise the cash to fund development of the Upper Zone, which I think carries more upside.

By the time construction of the Upper Zone begins, Nevsun's cash balance will likely be less than $100 million, leaving it with a financing shortfall. However, I think the likelihood Nevsun obtains financing for construction of Timok's Upper Zone is high in my view given the project's high grades and low projected costs, and I see a gold stream (5%-10%) as a potential option (as I've pointed out in previous articles). This all depends on the success of its upcoming PFS in Q1 2018.

"We continue to receive frequent inquiries to discuss financing alternatives. We are very confident that we will be able to execute an optimum financing, which maximizes shareholder returns while at the same time minimizing corporate covenants to allow us the flexibility to execute on our strategic objectives." Tom Whelan, former CFO of Nevsun.

Or, I can see a company like Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), or even Freeport McMoran, coming on as an investor and perhaps purchasing a stake in the company or in the Upper Zone project. Not a crazy thought, since Lundin was a previous bidder for Timok at a proposed acquisition of $262 million before Nevsun outbid the company.

(Credit: Canadian Insider)

Finally, as mentioned in the headline, Nevsun's new CEO Peter Kukielski just recently made a substantial purchase in shares, buying 105,000 shares at C$2.62 on the TSX on August 23, worth $275,000, so this is quite a substantial purchase. With the stock trading at five-year lows this looks like a shrewd move by the new CEO and perhaps sign of a bottom in the stock price.

Also, I noticed that on August 28, Scott Trebilcock, chief development officer, purchased 40,000 shares at C$2.82, valued at C$112,800.

Nevsun also recently announced it has brought on Ryan MacWilliam as its new CFO, who has a background in mining finance and previously worked at Anglo American. The former CEO Wheelan left the company to pursue other interests. This could be a smart move as MacWilliam helps Nevsun finance the construction at Timok Upper Zone.

Nevsun's news out of Bisha was certainly negative, but the stock remains a buy here in my opinion for the reasons mentioned above. I also think Nevsun is an attractive M&A candidate given the upside at Timok and its clean balance sheet. I may look to buy if the stock drops again back to the $2 area.

