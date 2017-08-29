Is The Wall Of Worry Still Intact?

True to form, August was one of the lowest volume periods of the year so far, in part due to the traditional summer vacation period. Much of the diminished activity was attributable to non-commitment among investors, however.

Participation should see a pick up starting next week as Wall Street returns from the Hamptons after Labor Day, with trading volumes gradually increasing throughout the month ahead. Many hedge fund managers have underperformed this summer and will no doubt become more aggressive in the coming weeks in an attempt at pushing up their returns.

Investors received a jolt this week when it was announced that North Korea launched a missile over Japan, the first since 1998. Combined with the ongoing worries over Hurricane Harvey in Texas and a border dispute between China and India, investors have had no shortage of things to worry about lately.

In this commentary we're going to take a look at the current investor sentiment profile. Doing so will help us form a good idea as to whether the bull market still has life or, as some analysts contend, a bear is lurking.

On balance, bull markets are known for climbing a "wall of worry" while bear markets slide down the "slope of hope." That doesn't mean that investors don't occasionally get too giddy for their own good in the course of the bull market. What it does imply is that the overall tendency of an upward trending stock market is that investors will tend more to nervousness than jubilation. And this in turn keeps the market from over-extending and exhausting its store of energy.

In what is arguably the best indication of investor uncertainty, Treasury bond prices have been gradually trending higher over the last few weeks. The following graph depicts the 6-month progression in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a good bond market proxy. In recent years whenever fear increases in the financial market, investors have run to the relative safety of T-bonds which in turn has produced periodic rallies in the bond market. The TLT chart shows that as we approach the critical month of September - historically a turning point when it follows a weak performance in August - investors' apprehensions over the U.S. economy and the geopolitical scene are mounting. Ironically, this has been positive for the stock market from a contrarian standpoint since it has tended to increase short interest, thus igniting several short-covering equity rallies along the way.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

If there is any doubt that the recent rally in Treasury prices is because of safe-haven buying, consider the following chart exhibit. This shows the percentage of investors who are currently bullish on bonds, according to Market Vane. Bullish sentiment on bonds is currently 66%, which is below the 71% bullish sentiment peak seen in June the last time TLT was at these levels. The implication here is that Treasury prices are rising because investors are buying bonds for safety and not necessarily because they are bullish on bonds for greed's sake.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from www.marketvane.net.

Another important confirming indicator for the broad market is the Dow Jones Corporate Bond Index. Corporate bonds tend to outperform in bull markets and often give leading signals ahead of major downturns. True to form, the Dow Jones bond index has remained above its major uptrend throughout this year, including in the tumultuous March-April period. Corporate bond investors, who as a group tend to be much smarter than the average retail equity market investors, evidently aren't concerned that the bull market faces significant dangers ahead.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from http://www.barrons.com/public/page/9_0210-djcorpbondindex.html

You may have noticed my careful choice of words in describing the investor sentiment profile. I purposely avoided using the word "fear" since there's not a strong indication that investors are outright scared at the moment. A better description of what's happening with investor psyche in the aggregate is that it's a mixture of mild apprehension and healthy uncertainty.

For example, in the latest AAII investor sentiment poll we find that bearish sentiment among individual investors spiked last week, to 38% from 33% the previous week. Bullish sentiment by contrast fell to 28% from 34% the previous week. Although investor sentiment is currently tilted toward a definite bearish bias, the degree of bearishness isn't that strong. Ideally, the percentage of bears after a sharp market decline should be above 40%, and preferably closer to 50%. It's possible, then, that we might see bearish sentiment increase even more before the market is ready to take off again on the upside. Yet the overall implication of the AAII poll is that pessimism prevails over optimism, and that helps to repair the cracks in the wall of worry.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from www.AAII.com.

In contrast to the somewhat pessimistic AAII sentiment poll, the CNN Money Fear & Greed Index is decidedly more pessimistic right now. To see just how much nervousness exists among investors we need look no further than this indicator. As of Aug. 28, the index registered a 29 reading (out of a possible 100), with 0 being an absolute fear reading and 100 absolute greed. In other words, there's still a lot more fear than greed out there according to this investor sentiment gauge.

For perspective, it might help to consider that bull markets are known for being characterized by a pendulum-like swing in investor psychology. As the bull market continues its steady climb, investor emotions run the gamut from fear to greed and back again. This cycle repeats and often increases in the intensity and polarity of emotions until finally, as the bull market nears its terminus investors are unanimous in feeling optimistic about the stock market. We haven't reached this point yet as a number of indicators clearly show (including TLT, the Fear & Greed Index, etc.).

Until we see unanimity of bullish sentiment on a sustained basis, i.e. over a period of several weeks, there is no justification for asserting the bull market faces imminent doom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.