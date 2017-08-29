Why North Korea And Nuclear War Cannot Impact Stocks

Know what game the market is playing or you will lose.

The reality is that stocks don't go down because of fears of a nuclear war or other end of the world event.

Let’s play a game.

Imagine that we make a wager. The wager is this:

If you die tomorrow, you pay me $100. If you do not die tomorrow, I pay you $10.

Now, let’s make the terms clear; if you die tomorrow, your estate will not be indebted to me at all. This is a debt that you personally will owe me, but your estate and your inheritors will not be responsible for.

Would you take the wager?

Of course. And the reason is simple: if #1 happens, you can’t actually pay me $100! Similarly, let’s flip it around:

If I die tomorrow, I pay you $100. If I do not die tomorrow, you pay me $10.

Again, would you take it? If so, send me a private message. If not, well, then you know something very important about markets that Chicken Littles obviously do not.

To explain what I mean, let’s go back to the North Korea issue. This caused equities to fall slightly, so now that North Korea has launched a missile, you have some warning that it’s time to sell stocks because we might be facing the end of the world.

Perhaps my favorite nonsense headline on this issue is this: “Kospi, Nikkei Fall As Market Ponders Whether They’ll Be A Tomorrow Or Not.”

This is exactly like the wagers expressed above, but when you put it in more plaintive terms, you realize how ridiculous this kind of market commentary is.

If the world ends tomorrow, you avoid losing x% of your portfolio’s value. If the world doesn’t end tomorrow, you give up gaining y% of your portfolio’s value.

The actual values of X and Y here do not matter, because if the world ends tomorrow, your portfolio’s value doesn’t matter at all.

This is why markets actually do not and cannot price in existential threats.

The risk of a nuclear war was very real in the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and early 1980s - and we all know what happened to stock prices back then.

They exploded.

Was the bull run hindered by existential risks? Look at the chart above and tell me.

Of course, that doesn’t mean short-term downsides didn’t happen during panics. They just don’t happen during the most serious panics.

To prove this, let’s look at the Kennedy Slide of 1962. A much simpler time without algorithms and without a lot of the sophisticated financial tools used today. Stock option pricings weren’t even figured out yet! Yet the slide doesn’t refer to the Cuban Missile Crisis. While stocks fell 22.5% before the Cuban Missile Crisis ever happened, during the actual crisis, stocks recovered.

First, let’s look at a chart from 1961 to 1963:

The big declines happened from March to October 1st, as you can see here. Now let’s zoom in to the actual period of the Cuban Missile Crisis, October 16-28:

So at a moment when the world was closest to mutually assured destruction - stocks went up.

This tells us something very important about financial markets that financial writers desperate for clicks don’t want you to know: markets cannot price in nuclear wars and other “end of the word” events. Those events would render all financial instruments absolutely worthless. If the world ended, stocks have absolutely zero value - how can you price that probability in? Why should you even bother? Surely, it makes more sense to hold stocks in case the world doesn’t end.

That doesn’t explain why the North Korea scare caused a slight dip in stocks a couple of weeks ago (if, in fact, that was the main catalyst; I’m not so sure). To understand that, we need to remember the Keynesian Beauty Contest.

Imagine a fictional newspaper contest in which the winner must choose the most popular face out of 100 options to win a prize. In this kind of game, you don’t want to choose the face you like the most - you want to choose the face that you think everyone else likes the most. And, knowing everyone else is going to do that, you then want to choose the face that you think everyone else thinks everyone else will like the most. And so on.

To an extent, this is how equity pricings work. In the case of short-term panics like North Korea, selling doesn’t necessarily happen because people are pricing in the possibility of a nuclear war (since that’s impossible); rather, they’re pricing in the selling pressure that will occur because other people are expecting other people to sell because they think there’s a possibility of a nuclear war.

It’s enough to make your head spin, but the main idea is that financial markets cannot price in existential threats. However, journalists, writers, pundits, and others vying for attention can certainly encourage people to panic.

As I write, S&P 500 mini futures are down 0.59% from yesterday’s close - far short of declines we’ve seen in the last month:

The seasonal and rather predictable saber rattling from North Korea is barely perceptible on a YTD chart of the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY):

Of course, this isn’t to say that it won’t have an impact on all markets at all. Obviously, the KOSPI and Japanese yen have been hit by the news - but not because investors believe the end of the world is coming. Rather, the selloff there is part of the Keynesian beauty contest (“others are going to sell KOSPI so I should sell…”) and partly pricing in the risk that geopolitical instability in the region will diminish demand for products from the region. After all, political instability and economic growth are closely linked.

So, if you want to sell SPY because you think the end of the world is coming, please reconsider. If you want to sell because you think others are going to sell and you want to win the Keynesian Beauty Contest, good luck to you.

Just make sure you know which game the market is playing - otherwise, you’re bound to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.