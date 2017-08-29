Nike: Swoosh In And Buy The Dip

NKE stock is in sell-off mode because of weak reports from FL, FINL, DKS, and others.

Athletic retail is in disarray. The big sporting goods stores all put up ugly numbers. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Hibbett Sports (HIBB) all reported ugly MRQ results. The numbers from athletic footwear retailers weren't much better. Both Foot Locker (FL) and Finish Line (FINL) put up ugly comp and earnings numbers last quarter.

The result is that Nike (NKE) stock has fallen nearly 13% since the start of August, versus a fall of about 1% for the S&P 500. But the connection the market is making between weak athletic apparel wholesale operations and Nike is ill-advised. Much of the wholesale weakness is engineered by Nike's new Consumer Direct Offensive initiative. Consequently, we believe things are just fine at Nike and believe this dip is an excellent buying opportunity.

The sharp move lower is quite interesting because it comes on the heels of a big move higher after Nike's most recent earnings report. In this sense, its pretty weird to see Nike stock soar on own its quarterly numbers but fall on other's quarterly numbers.

That would make sense if the quarterly numbers from FINL, FL, DKS, BGFV, and HIBB were indicative of weak operations at NKE, but they just aren't. Instead, the weak quarterly numbers from FINL and company are indicative of Nike's new selling strategy.

Its called Consumer Direct Offense, and it launched in June 2017. Essentially, its a focus on pushing sales through the DTC channel over the wholesale channel. Nike is trying to grow brand equity by launching products through its digital channel, own branded stores, and select premium wholesale retailers.

So what is the general read-through of this initiative? Nike is going to start accelerating growth in the direct channel while squeezing operations in the wholesale channel. This has already been happening for some time. DTC sales represented 16% of NIKE Brand revenues in 2012. Last year, they accounted for 28% of NIKE Brand revenues.

Nike is just accelerating an already natural trend. But accelerating this already natural trend is really killing Nike's wholesale partners. It is more than coincidence that less about 2 months after Nike announced Consumer Direct Offense, the sky starts falling at FINL, FL, DKS, BGFV, and HIBB.

All in all, concerns that the athleisure trend is winding down or that athletic apparel is on its way out are way overblown. Just look at the numbers. Nike said revenue rose 5% last quarter, a mark that topped estimates. Skechers (SKX) reported record sales last quarter. Under Armour's (UAA) revenue growth last quarter wasn't bad. Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) reported another blowout quarter.

Meanwhile, Kohl's Corporation (KSS) said its Active business grew in the range of 14% last quarter. Nordstrom (JWN) also said its active business was very good in the quarter, as it has been for the past several quarters. Macy's (M) highlighted active apparel as a strength in its most recent quarter. J C Penney (JCP) said active-wear grew by double-digits in the spring season.

Active apparel is still hot. Nike is just changing the way it introduces products to market. That means the recent weakness in NKE stock is an excellent buying opportunity. Bad numbers from FINL, FL, DKS, BGFV, and HIBB don't mean anything for NKE besides that NKE's Consumer Direct Offense initiative is working. The direct channel is booming, while the wholesale channel is getting "edited".

So buy NKE stock on this dip. Everything is fine, and the next earnings report will affirm that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, FL, DKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.