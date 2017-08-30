This Undervalued E&P Is A Cash Flow Machine

I believe the market underestimates Devon's medium-term cash flow generation potential and drilling improvements, creating opportunity for those that can see through the fog.

2017 should generate $3.0 billion in cash flow from operations versus planned CapEx of $2.2 billion or net cash flow of nearly $1.0 billion. This is more than anticipated.

Devon is heavily invested in the Delaware Basin and STACK formations, two of the most prolific in the U.S.

The U.S. oil and gas market has been overwhelmed with asset acquisitions and dispositions, debt refinancings and restructurings, bankruptcies and buyouts. The key to finding opportunities with favorable risk vs. reward in this volatile sector is to drill down (couldn't resist) below the headline numbers and focus on what is most important: the levers move oil and gas drillers up and down. This article analyzes the key business and financial aspects of Devon Energy (DVN), one of the largest independent exploration and production ("E&P") companies in the U.S., concluding with a risk assessment and price target.

Balance Sheet & Earnings

There are plenty of struggling oil and gas firms to choose from. Readers have seen me write on Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY), EV Energy Partners LP (EVEP), and Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) to name a few. Devon is in a different category, however, alongside stronger independent E&P companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Apache Corporation (APA), Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and ConocoPhillips (COP).

Devon Energy's activities and holdings are complex. The firm operates in multiple basins, drills in all kinds of reservoirs, has a large 64% stake in the GP (ENLC) of its spun-off midstream assets EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK), of which it also has a 24% interest in, and is involved in large and complex asset dispositions, some of which are not planned until early 2018.

An E&P's asset base takes work to understand. GAAP accounting does not do us any favors in that department. Book values are continually written down as commodity prices slide and the ability to gauge accurate asset values increases in difficulty. SEC pricing helps, but even that requires expertise to put into context. Devon's end of 2016 proved reserves were 2.1 billion Boe, which was a small increase over 2015. I have not hid my disdain for Boe "accounting," so it is worth pointing out >60% are higher quality liquids reserves.

Source: Devon

On the derivatives side, Devon has approximately 95,000/bpd hedged at an averaged weighted price of $54.00 and 70,000/bpd in collars with floors in the mid 40s and ceilings in the high 50s WTI through 2018. In summary, this gives Devon over 185,000 barrels per day of oil contracts with a floor equivalent just under $50/bbl. Through 2018, Devon has approximately 350 MMBTU/d of natural gas hedged from $3.15 to $3.25/MMBTU in swaps and about double that in collars with a total of approximately 875 million BTU/d hedged in the low $3.00 range. Volumes in oil and gas can bring more confusion than clarity; all this adds up to at least one third of production being hedged at the aforementioned prices. Also bolstering Devon's foundation is the $3.75 billion stake in ENLC ($2 billion) and ENLK ($1.75 billion) generating roughly a quarter billion in cash distributions annually.

The next item is not one we can discuss with every E&P company: net income. Last quarter's reported net earnings of $425 million represents a meaningful $0.80 per share. Excluding M&A and other unsustainable contributors, core earnings were just under half that amount. Last on this topic are dispositions; Devon expects dispositions in the next 12 to 18 months to total approximately $1.0 billion with its 610,000 net acre position in the Barnett Shale a main contributor.

Source: Devon

All in all, debt ratios remain very manageable, profitability remains meaningful, and the firm is well positioned to fund its operations with cash flow with an excess of $1.0 billion likely to go toward shareholders' equity.

Liquidity

Devon had $3.0 billion (100%) of its Senior Credit Facility available at the end of Q2. The only material covenant is a debt-to-capitalization of less than 65%; Devon's was 19.3%. The firm ended Q2 with approximately $4 billion in current assets and a healthy current ratio of 1.54x. Despite less than ideal oil and gas prices, Devon is producing more cash flow than it needs to fund its capital expenditures. The $3.0 billion untapped credit line supports the firm's CapEx for 18-24 months without equity or bond issuance even if cash flow generation decays unexpectedly.

Production & CapEx

E&P companies live and die by what they get out of the ground, how much it costs them, and how much they can sell it for. Devon's average daily production was 536,000 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") last quarter slightly exceeded the middle range of Devon's guidance. In terms of operating efficiency, drilling and completion costs are down 35-45% in its most important basins in the last three years.

Source: Devon

E&Ps must continually innovate as hydraulic fracturing becomes more and more dependent on technology to improve drilling economics. EOG Resources (EOG) and Rice Energy (RICE) are often among the leaders in drilling results, particularly early well results. Devon has increased its 90-day well productivity by over 400% in the last five years. Of all of the E&P companies discussed thus far, Devon achieved the best results in this category.

Like most of its peers, Devon's largest production costs are lease operating expenses ("LOEs"). The $400 million in Q2 LOEs correspond to just over $8 per barrel. General and Administrative ("G&A") cost reductions were a major factor in Devon managing to reduce costs below the lowest level of its guidance by over $20 million. While the individual figure is not necessarily a game changer, the fact Devon is exceeding its own targets is noteworthy. The firm is on track to meet its 2017 production goals and the improvement in STACK production rates so far in 2017 means we could see Devon surpass expectations.

Source: Devon

Valuation

90% of U.S. oil and gas rig activity is focused in the STACK and Delaware Basin where Devon has the bulk of its remaining drilling locations. Devon is already funding its activities with cash flow with close to a billion left over on an annualized basis.

Source: Devon

It has a diversified asset base in terms of basins, geography (Canada heavy oil included), and hydrocarbons.

Source: Devon

It has consistently reduced costs and increased production efficiency as well or better than its peers. Devon is one of few firms that announced continued expected cost declines in their Q2 earnings release. None of this can protect Devon from an extended period of unfavorable commodity prices - specifically crude below $40/bbl WTI. If an investor believes in Devon's ability to maintain its current pace of cost reductions and drilling improvements, coupled with decent natural gas prices and oil prices that eventually start with at least a 6, Devon offers a highly favorable risk versus reward. Extrapolating Q2 results and the middle of Devon's usually conservative guidance in terms of production, cost reductions, and drilling efficiency enhancements, Earnings Per Share ("EPS") for full year 2018 is $2.25-2.75 with cash flow per share of $6.0-6.5 before CapEx. How these figures translate into a fair stock price is less scientific. An eight to 10 multiple on operating cash flow represents a conservative to middle ground valuation for a firm like Devon. Incorporating the (bearish) futures curve and 10% annualized production growth equates to a stock price of $50 to $62.5 at the end of 2018 or $50.00 to $62.50 per share. This may seem lofty on the surface but looks quite reasonable when put into a broader context.

Source: Google Finance & WER

There are not many opportunities in today's elevated market as compelling as Devon Energy. I expect to allocate out of smaller-cap names in the sector into Devon once the market moves a little further in my direction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.