Western Digital To Acquire Tegile Systems For Flash Storage

WDC will be able to add Tegile's flash technologies to its Data Center Systems business unit to broaden its offerings.

Tegile is a leading provider of all-flash and hybrid-flash storage technology solutions to the data center market.

Western Digital has agreed to acquire Tegile Systems for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Storage technology firm Western Digital (WDC) has announced an agreement to acquire hardware maker Tegile Systems for an undisclosed amount.

Tegile has created what it calls ‘IntelliFlash’ architecture that provides storage capabilities with flash memory hardware.

WDC is acquiring Tegile to add all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions to its Data Center Systems division and broaden its offerings to its customer base.

Target Company

Newark, California-based Tegile was founded in 2010 to develop storage solutions that provide high input/output speed and low latency for applications like database operations and virtualization environments.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Rohit Kshetrapal, who was previously a director at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Below is a brief overview video about Tegile:

(Source: Tegile Systems)

Tegile has numerous products that utilize either all-flash or hybrid flash technologies.

Hybrid flash technologies can increase performance significantly without the higher investment that all-flash products require.

The company has robust partnership programs divided between resellers and ‘alliance’ partners, of which Western Digital was an alliance partner.

Tegile raised approximately $175 million in disclosed financing from a large syndicate of investors, including Western Digital, which participated in Tegile’s last two funding rounds and led its most recent round in April 2017 for $33 million.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and WDC didn’t file an 8-K or provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the deal appears to be not material to its financial condition.

WDC’s current market cap exceeds $26 billion, so the definition of ‘materiality’ may still allow for the deal to be a pretty good-sized acquisition, say in the $200 million to $300 million range, but WDC may not be required to provide details.

After closing, Tegile will be integrated into WDC’s Data Center Systems [DCS] business unit under Phil Bullinger, SVP and GM of DCS for Western Digital.

As Bullinger stated in the deal announcement,

Not only will we gain an exceptional group of team members, but also expand our product offerings in the fast-growing solid-state and hybrid array segments. By combining Tegile’s innovative storage system software with Western Digital's global scale and combination of components and systems, we expect DCS to capture a sizable share of flash array demand. Western Digital is focused on the systems business and this is a significant step forward in advancing our long-term strategy.

WDC added, ‘The acquisition is expected to accelerate the DCS business unit’s revenue growth as Tegile’s high-value, high-growth flash storage arrays complement the DCS products and can be marketed to Western Digital’s global customer base.’

So, by adding all-flash and hybrid storage, WDC gets to market those solutions to its customer base. It also will acquire Tegile’s 1,700 strong customer base that it can cross-sell its products as well.

The deal makes sense for WDC, as the addition of Tegile will provide its customers with a full range of the latest flash storage options.

