TransDigm Is A Highly Levered Roll-Up With Significant Risk

In this article I would like to present some of what concerns me about TransDigm (NYSE:TDG). I will exclude the allegations of abuse of monopoly power and misuse of subsidiaries as I am personally unable to properly assess those claims at this point. The financials alone are troubling and deserving of discussion.

Over its history, TransDigm has grown at extraordinary rates and delivered shareholders high returns on invested capital. Born from a leveraged buyout in 1993, TransDigm has kept its private equity roots at heart throughout its development. It is much closer to a private equity firm or a holding company than a true operating company and investors should see it as such, due to its form. Since 1993 it has acquired 58 firms, the majority of which, according to its 2016 Annual report, "have been integrated into an existing TransDigm production facility, which enables a higher production capacity utilization, which in turn improves gross profit levels due to the ability to spread the fixed manufacturing overhead costs over higher production volume". Aka, it has acquired them and integrated in an existing facility in an attempt to generate economies of scale.

I believe that it is unlikely however, that its integration techniques or proprietary methods are the key to TransDigm's success. In its acquisitions, TransDigm focuses on firms which allow it to become the sole provider for any given product. As of 2016, approximately 80% of sales came from products for which they are the only supplier. Given that they are the sole supplier for the vast majority of their products, as well as the fact that the firm's parts are relatively low-cost in comparison to the value of aircraft and the dramatic potential costs of aircraft failure, customers tend to remain despite large price increases after acquisition- in some cases ranging from increases of 100 up to 700%+. In his letter to the Inspector General of the D.O.D. asking for investigation on a range of TransDigm's activities, Representative Ro Khanna of California cited five such specific products with large price increases after acquisition that were identified by the Capital Forum. As has been mentioned in previous articles, TransDigm manages an operating profit margin roughly twice that of the industry average, despite spending approximately the same percentage of its sales on R&D (4%) which is partially as a result of such price increases.

Price increases in and of themselves are not the issue- in fact the average investor would likely take them with optimism as it indicates the firm has a competitive advantage in the product it sells and that its customers have no alternative producer. Let's assume for now that TransDigm did not act improperly in its dealings with the government (and of course, with at least two public officials calling for investigation it is possible they did). The relevant issue to investors beyond those allegations is that TransDigm requires acquisitions and price increases to continue growing earnings.

The organic increase in net sales in 2016 compared to 2015 was 2%. Acquisitions accounted for 15.1% of the total 17.1% increase in sales. It is essentially a no-growth company without acquisition. Similarly in 2015 compared to 2014, organic sales increased only 3.3% versus acquisitions which accounted for 10.8% of the 14.1% total sales increase. How were those acquisitions financed? With debt. In order to purchase those acquisitions, debt has increased over time and stands at almost 100% of assets, with the company having negative equity. Surprisingly, this is not merely a recent state of affairs- it has been operating with such leverage for years now- it is part of the private equity model and frankly TransDigm has no other course forward.

It seems that rather than integrating its acquisitions into its operations as add-ons to its business, the acquisitions are its business. Without the acquisitions, its growth will cease and it would simply be a non-growth firm with debt to assets of 100%. It selectively purchases firms in monopoly provider positions which may exhibit competitive advantage, and racks on debt to purchase them. The parent company itself likely does not have any proprietary R&D or other advantage, nor does it have to even develop any products- it buys them. It is much more of a levered investment company than anything. Again, the problem is that the firm must continue investing and increasing its debt-load to meet the expectations of its current share price. Without these debt-fueled acquisitions it is a firm without growth selling at an enterprise value to EBIT multiple of 20- not what I'd call an attractive investment.

As a result of its massive debt load, any drop in revenues will cause a dramatic decline in the firm's pre-tax earnings. The annual interest expense is approaching $500m, and as a result, a 6% decline in total revenues would result in a 24% drop in pre-tax earnings. I do not know the chance of a decline in earnings, but I would imagine that eventually they will experience such a decline if they cannot make further acquisitions.

Not only is TransDigm pushing growth via debt financed acquisitions, but in spite of its negative equity it has regularly been taking on additional debt of over $1.2bn/yr in order to issue special dividends (and dividend equivalents to option-holders) and buying back shares. It seems strange that a highly leveraged company with negative equity and no growth prospects outside of acquisition would pay its shareholders special dividends instead of paying down its debt.

In summary, as an investor in TransDigm you would own a highly levered private equity firm with no organic growth prospects, which has been giving special dividends through debt offerings, and which is under threat of investigation from multiple public officials for a variety of its business practices. While many investors will happily accept this risk as a result of the firm's historical performance, it is my opinion that such an investment would not be prudent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Aaron J. Saunders is the Owner and Manager of Comus Investment, LLC., a Registered Investment Adviser with the state of Washington. Aaron J. Saunders, Comus Investment, LLC., and/or its clients may hold positions in the stock(s), and/or any investment asset mentioned above. The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.