Bank Of America: The Bull Story Remains Intact

However, since it enjoys certain competitive advantages over its competitors, I believe long-term investors should buy BAC now.

The share price of Bank of America (BAC) has been stuck in a narrow range since the past six months despite the overall rally in the stock market. I expect the stock to resume its rally again, in tune with the rest of the market. In other words, the stock is a good investment bet for long-term investors amid the current ranged price movement.

Since there are no serious macro headwinds apparently visible on the horizon, Bank of America is one of my favorite financial stocks. In this article, I will analyze the BAC bull story.

Bank of America: Bull Story Intact

Let’s first focus on my bull thesis in a nutshell. The core of the thesis is that with the new era of declining interest rates ushering in, interest incomes of banks will gradually decrease, as a result of which BAC will enjoy higher valuation multiple due to its meaningful exposure to areas that generate non-interest incomes. In addition, with the availability of ample liquidity in the U.S. financial system, the housing market won’t see a dramatic decline. This is also positive for BAC.

The bull market that started in 2009 and in force since is an outcome of excess liquidity prevailing in the U.S. financial system. Despite Fed’s tightening of monetary policy that started at the end of 2015, the rally continued after a one-year temporary pause in 2015. Mr. Market was a bit shaky in 2015 due to the uncertainty regarding Fed’s much anticipated liftoff and its aftermath. However, once the uncertainty was over, the rally resumed in full force since 2016.

Meanwhile, Fed chair Janet Yellen said last week:

The balance of research suggests that the core reforms we have put in place have substantially boosted resilience without unduly limiting credit availability or economic growth.

Her comment sends a bullish signal to the Street, which is quite natural. For BAC, this is even more bullish due to its housing market exposure. A new JPMorgan Chase research found that risk of a dramatic decline in housing prices is low. According to the research based on historical data collected from 14 developed countries since 1950:

The data show that sustained increases in real house prices have been the norm rather than the exception in the post-World War II era, as rising populations and incomes have pushed up land prices.

For BAC’s interest income, this is certainly a positive environment, as its mortgage lending business will continue to remain steady. Add to that BAC’s initiative to expand its interest and non-interest incomes. I will come to that a bit later, after discussing the relevant facts about real money supply.

Real Money Supply: The Big Picture

Despite Fed’s tightening monetary policy, M2 money supply won’t be scarce and confined to a certain geographical location. M2 represents the currencies in circulation plus short-term time deposits in banks, including money market securities, mutual funds, and similar instruments inside a particular country.

Cryptocurrencies and the advent of associated technologies like blockchain will help facilitate smooth flow of capital across the globe. Unless a concerted monetary tightening initiative by central bankers around the world is undertaken, M2 will bound to rise and cross geographical borders.

Although this scenario will gradually unfold, eventually, interest rates across the world will see a declining trend. This won’t certainly be conducive to the growth of traditional commercial banks, as NIIs will fall. However, in the near term, this isn’t a threat for BAC due to its diverse revenue sources, among which its wealth management and investment banking businesses are significant.

The scenario is already playing out to an extent in terms of constant NIIs commercial banks are earning since the past few years. According to the figure presented below, NIIs of BAC, Wells Fargo (WFC), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) are showing zigzag pattern in a narrow range since 2012, and it’s also evident from the figure that NIIs aren’t correlated with Fed’s liftoff. Only WFC is showing a little exception in terms of a modest rising trend, but that too started before the liftoff.

Investors' Angle

BAC has undertaken a few initiatives to expand interest/non-interest incomes via an attempt to attract more customers to the bank. Although expanding NII isn’t an easy task, given the scenario mentioned above, BAC’s attempt to expand revenues in general via both interest and non-interest incomes is encouraging.

The bank has made its financial centers the go-to locations for making financial decisions and/or handling financial transactions supported by its certified finance professionals. The bank is continuing to invest in financial centers to provide customers easy banking. In addition, it has made more than half of its ATMs compatible with smartphone withdrawals.

BAC’s wealth management business is one of its strengths. This area is a long-term growth story due to the fact that avenues of wealth creation are increasing every day with the advent of various newer asset classes, including digital assets. In addition, wealth creation is increasingly becoming a “buy and sell” process, instead of the “buy and hold” process of the past.

Aside from its wealth management business, its investment banking business has good prospects as well, given the positive M&A (merger and acquisition) environment of tomorrow. Companies will be continuing to emphasize on inorganic growth going forward, which will create a positive M&A environment in the long run (albeit ups and downs will remain).

To summarize, I am bullish on BAC for three reasons:

BAC’s housing market exposure

Its wealth management business

Its investment banking business

Given BAC’s P/B (price to book value) multiple is still remaining below 1 (actually 0.95x), whereas WFC and JPM are enjoying far higher P/Bs (around 1.4x) despite the fact that both WFC and JPM are operating in the same macro environment of downward trending interest income, BAC is a bullish story. BAC’s housing market exposure is responsible for its suppressed P/B, as some investors argue, is falsified by the findings of JPMorgan’s research mentioned above. Therefore, I won't feel uncomfortable to offer BAC the kind of P/Bs WFC and JPM are enjoying. A P/B of 1.4x will drive BAC's share price toward $35.

Conclusion

Bank of America’s real strength is its mortgage lending, wealth management, and investment banking businesses, which are ignored by Mr. Market. Instead, Mr. Market is focusing on the risks associated with these businesses, particularly the first two. Today’s macro environment is favorable for both of these businesses, while its competitors’ focus business areas are becoming more risky. BAC’s bull story is very much intact.

