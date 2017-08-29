Fitbit's New Ionic Smartwatch Will Succeed, Even Against Apple's Series 3

Fitbit is an asymmetrical gamble for bulls; stock triple-bottomed at $5 and has a clear catalyst going into the all-important 4th quarter.

Smartwatches have historically been disappointing in terms of market growth, but as practical usability improves, this should change. Tech-wise, Ionic and Series 3 signals a threshold.

Thesis

Fitbit’s (FIT) $299 Ionic smartwatch will begin shipping out in October and notably has twice the battery life of Apple’s Series 2 watch at 4 days on a single charge. But Apple (AAPL) is rumored to be announcing an LTE-equipped Series 3 watch in September along with the iPhone 8. Can Fitbit’s new watch move the needle on its top-line and stock? Or will Apple’s Series 3 throw a wrench in their plans? My view is that Fitbit’s stock will benefit from the Ionic release, despite top-notch competition from Apple.

Supporting Evidence & Arguments

The wearables market has been a disappointment so far. Estimates by BI Intelligence in 2015 optimistically projected a 41% compound annual growth rate in smartwatches globally. Yet a year later, those forecasts were revised drastically to 18%.

eMarketer also noted that wearables are not currently a compelling purchase for the broad consumer and projected declining penetration as shown below.

What gives? Long story short, the smartwatch market has been soft because consumers want vendors to produce products that can run independently from their phones. In other words, the value-proposition of current smartwatches aren’t compelling enough for mass market--only early adopters and niche crowds.

So it’s not that smartwatches don’t have potential for mass market, it’s that their current forms are not compelling enough.

This is where Fitbit has a big opportunity to strengthen its brand perception.

Fitbit’s new Ionic smartwatch and Flyer wireless earbuds

Fitbit’s Ionic

As far as answering the usual qualms consumers have about smartwatches, Fitbit’s new offering looks to solve the battery problem while bolstering its fitness features and usability. Notably:

- Ionic’s battery life lasts up to 4 days, or twice the battery life of Apple Watch Series 2. - New fitness features include advanced sensors for blood-oxygen level monitoring and audio/video exercise coaching right from the watch. - Usability improvements include built-in GPS that works independent of a smartphone, and the ability to make payments from the watch.

(I won’t list all the features as that is not the point of this article, but those are the relevant features that bolster Fitbit’s value-proposition. For a great in-depth video and text review, plus a detailed delving into all of Ionic’s features, I recommend Engadget’s review here.)

Price-wise, the Ionic is set to retail at $299 which is roughly comparable to the prices of Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 and much more affordable than the Hermes and Edition Series 2 which both price well above $1,000.

New Flyer wireless earbuds will also retail at $129 and features passive noise cancellation and volume and phone controls. The earbuds might help boost sales although there is already a lot of competition in the wireless headphones space.

Both Ionic and Flyer will ship out in October.

Considering how awful Fitbit has done in the past two years, capitulating from $50 per share in 2015 to $6 at the time of this writing, the modernized Ionic is a clear catalyst for much-needed top-line growth.

Apple Watch Series 3

One major variable that can hurt Fitbit’s new release in the short term is none other than Apple.

Apple is rumored to be releasing its Apple Watch Series 3 in September, potentially a month ahead of Fitbit’s Ionic ship-date in October. However, this is just a rumor and the new Apple watch could very well be released in 2018.

Either way, the Apple Watch Series 3 is coming and will be a serious competitor to Fitbit’s Ionic, the reason being that Apple’s new watch will have LTE capability (which Ionic does not) and also has fitness tracking capabilities.

So while Fitbit looks to bolster battery life and capture more of the fitness niche, Apple is creating the foundation that will make their smartwatches more usable for all--not just fitness buffs. However, that functionality and "cater-to-all" philosophy comes at a price which might actually work in Fitbit's favor.

As BI Intelligence noted in 2016, many consumers don’t feel compelled to buy a smartwatch since the current offerings mostly function primarily as an auxiliary to their smartphones rather than independently. While the Ionic doesn’t have LTE, it can strongly stand on its own with built-in GPS, payment capabilities, and best-in-class fitness functions. This focus on fitness allows Fitbit to justify not having LTE, as it would undoubtedly be implemented at the cost of battery life and price.

Conclusion

So Fitbit has the opportunity to beat Apple on price which is a significant variable in its market. Although some consumers might be willing to wait on an even more premium smartwatch in Apple, I’m anticipating that Fitbit will still be best-in-class as far as fitness wearables go. And with more utility built in than ever before, I doubt Apple will be able to kill off Fitbit; their target consumer’s needs are inherently different.

Despite that, if Apple announces the Series 3 in September, it will affect Ionic sales negatively. However, it will only affect on-the-fence buyers who can afford a premium Apple smartwatch and aren’t exactly fitness buffs.

But whether or not Apple delays that announcement, Fitbit should enjoy a very strong 4th quarter. The Ionic is the best Fitbit offering to date, and is more relevant and usable than previous offerings with its 4-day battery life and built-in GPS. Moreover, the price point of $299 is very reasonable (do you remember how much stand-alone GPS’ used to cost?)

Overall I think Fitbit is a buy. It’s a bit of a gamble, but it’s an asymmetrical one. There is room for Fitbit to attract a respectable market for its new smartwatch even with Apple as its biggest competitor as smartwatches are still in the early adopters stage.

There are a couple of assumptions I’m making as far as Fitbit’s bull case.

The first assumption is that Apple’s watch will be significantly more expensive than Fitbit. So despite Apple’s continuing efforts to implement fitness and health software in their smartwatches, price-point alone could skew the fitness crowd (and perhaps even older folks serious about tracking their health) towards the more affordable Fitbit. I am also assuming that Apple’s Series 3 won’t be able to boast a 4-day battery life, considering the watch’s LTE capability which in my experience is very battery-intensive. This should help maintain Fitbit’s perceived value proposition in its target consumer. Of course, there is always a chance that Apple somehow pulls a rabbit out of its hat and releases an LTE-equipped smartwatch with a 7-day battery life and built-in everything, but I think that’s very unlikely and so Fitbit should have enough usability and value to be able to compete effectively on price.

The second assumption is that Fitbit’s stock price has bottomed out at $5. The chart below shows a rough triple bottom at the end of June, the beginning of August after Q2 earnings, and again near the end of August (about a week ago.) Moreover, Q2 earnings led to a strong spike in shares after reporting better-than-expected revenue, raised full-year outlook to $1.7 billion, and the disclosure that the Ionic was ahead of schedule.

In conclusion, the past performance of Fitbit should not be extrapolated into the Ionic release. For a long time, Fitbit’s products have felt a little bit on the cheap side with a lot to be desired from their fitness trackers compared to Apple, but the Ionic is different--it’s very modern, and it’s the company’s best wearable to date. The fact that it can be called a smartwatch instead of a fitness tracker says it all. Ionic has the potential to set a foundation for Fitbit in terms of brand perception and future demand. Fitbit’s stock has been a loser for some time, but there is a good chance that sentiment could swing positive and take the stock price along with it. If you’re looking for an asymmetrical bet in tech, Fitbit could be it.

