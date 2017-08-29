Fixing AMD By Looking Inward

It's amazing how much a difference two years can make in the technology sphere. Near two years ago to this day, AMD (AMD) separated its graphics division (formerly ATI) into Radeon Technologies Group, to allow its competitive GPU business more autonomy from its struggling CPU division. Jump two years into the future (today) and those divisions have swapped places. AMD's new Ryzen architecture is finding itself near universal praise, while its latest Vega GPU architecture is met by disappointment and incompetent marketing. Issues that have been pervasive in AMD's GPU division back in 2013 hold true today. This article lays out how I believe Radeon Technologies Group can take a page out of Nvidia's (NVDA) GPU marketing, as well as AMD's CPU division, to create a more competitive GPU offering.

AMD CEO, Lisa Su, showing off AMD's 'Ryzen' CPU architecture

A brief rundown of Radeon

AMD has almost always throughout its history offered compelling value relative to Nvidia. Yet over the years, community sentiment has favored Nvidia, and AMD can't catch a break and has been losing ground in the battle for market share. The score is posted, and Nvidia is winning the mindshare battle, despite its anti-consumer practices (more on this later). Why is this?

Source: Jon Peddie Research

Point One: Crypto currency mining hurts Radeon

While Radeon's market share to Nvidia in the discrete GPU business remains at historical lows, it does show a minor trend reversal in Q2 of '17. Herein lies the first issue. GPU miners are not good for AMD in the long term, as noted by AMD CEO Lisa Su. This story has played out before, back in 2013.

AMD launched its R9 290X and 290 series GPU's to reviewer acclaim. AMD's $399 launch price R9 290 was trading blows with and besting Nvidia's chips that cost hundreds of dollars more. While the GPU had its shortcomings, in regard to thermals, power consumption and noise (this bleeds into point two), gamers were willing to sacrifice some efficiency for better performance. Radeon looked like it was on the path to gaining meaningful mind and market share. Within a few months of launch, the price of BitCoin exploded, and R9 290 and 290X series, and Hawaii architecture GPUs were the best in the world at mining it. GPU miners bought up all of AMD's GPU stock, prices ballooned to above $900 for an R9 series GPU, and gamers were forced into the hands of Nvidia. Luckily for myself, I was able to grab one before mining hysteria, and the GPU is so good, I use it to this day, after almost four years!

Bank On Insight's desktop GPU, an R9 290

So how was this bad for AMD, they were able to reap massive profits on the sale of GPUs above the MSRP. Unfortunately for AMD, this is not how it works. AMD only designs and manufactures the GPU die, and then sends it out to third-party vendors such as Asus (OTC:AKCPF) to create saleable GPUs. The main parties that benefited were the distributors and retailers who could sell the GPUs for inflated prices. AMD ramped up Hawaii GPU production to meet demand from the market. But the price of Bitcoin cratered, dedicated Bitcoin ASIC miners appeared, and mining difficulty increased.

Source: Coindesk, 2010-2015 BTC/USD price

Miners flooded the market with their now useless Bitcoin mining equipment, driving down prices massively. An R9 290 GPU went from a $400 launch MSRP to $900 and to ~$200 within a little over a year. Despite this, Nvidia had just launched its next-generation Maxwell-based GPUs. AMD had loads of old inventory, and not only had to compete with the used market for their own GPUs, but with a newer and more advanced Nvidia architecture. Despite the aggressive promotion, AMD could not move inventory, and was even forced to stop shipping new GPUs at one point - inventory just wasn't moving. AMD recorded a massive (especially considering the financial state AMD was in during 2015) $65 million write down on inventory, along with a massive quarterly loss. AMD's market share among gamers through this? It got slaughtered and went to all-time lows.

Source: Market Realist

So, at the end of the day, AMD's Radeon division had massive inventory write downs, the lowest market-share in its history and had lost sticky gaming customers because of GPU mining. While Lisu Su is taking the right approach to GPU mining, saying it can't be expected to bring long-term growth, the company seems to have mixed messages on the matter. I own a plethora of AMD GPUs for my Ethereum mining operation. AMD's Polaris (circa 2016 architecture) GPUs have been experiencing performance drops in mining due to increased DAG file sizes and Polaris' lacking memory bus. Well, they just released a crypto mining optimized driver package that has entirely fixed the issue, ensuring miners continue to chase AMD Polaris GPUs for ETHhash mining. As an Ethereum miner I'm elated, but as a retail investor trying to understand AMD's strategy, I'm baffled. Are they for or against GPU mining? While AMD isn't repeating the mistake of manufacturing more stock to keep with mining demand, they do not have a succinct strategy for dealing with GPU mining. In 2017, gamers once again are being forced to purchase Nvidia GPUs over AMD due to inflated demand for AMD GPUs in the mining community. This is not the fault of AMD, but they should not be encouraging it by improving their GPU mining performance.

Can I have a word with the marketing department at AMD?

A problem AMD has faced for as long as I can remember is the lack of mindshare they hold with consumers. In the CPU market, I feel they have sufficiently addressed this with the recent Ryzen CPU launch. AMD went from the FX 4XXX, 6XXX and 8XXX series to Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7. These numbers denote where AMD's offerings compete in terms of MSRP with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). For example, Ryzen 7 competes with Intel Core I7. This is how AMD can make their lineup understandable to lay consumers, borrowing from Intel and Nvidia line-ups.

Source: AMD

On the GPU side, Nvidia keeps things simple for consumers as well. Let's break down the GTX 1000 series. The first two digits, in this case "10" denotes the series, in this case "Pascal." The next two digits denote where in the product stack the GPU sits. A GTX 1080 is on the high end, and 1050 on the low end. Nvidia has kept it this way since around 2008.

Radeon has gone from a similar marketing scheme, with the Radeon 7000 series in 2012, which they kept for years, to changing their scheme with every GPU generation since. We had the R9, R7 and R5 (not to be confused with AMD R7, and R5 Ryzen CPUs) series in 2013 and 2014. In 2015 AMD created the "Fury" series of GPUs, with no way of consumers knowing where they sit in AMDs product lineup. In 2016 AMD moved to the RX series of GPUs. Now in 2017 we have the "Vega" series. While I'd disagree with any company doing this, I am particularly concerned about AMD doing this. Nvidia holds massive mindshare over the GPU community. AMD's confusing product lineup only makes consumers go for the simpler to understand Nvidia GPUs. Commenters on my previous AMD articles classify this as "nitpicking," but I believe it is crucially important. It would be very easy, and cost very little to fix, and could solve a lot of AMD's struggles in gaining market share.

"Radeon is hot, unreliable, loud and inefficient" - how to kill this notion

Despite AMD GPUs almost always taking the price/performance crown over their Nvidia peers, gamers often associate AMD GPUs with being hot, unreliable and loud. There is some validity to that. Remember back in 2013 with the R9 290, the one full of reviewer acclaim? In some of the same articles that mentioned the amazing price/performance and value the GPUs offer, many reviewers still couldn't recommend the chip. Take it from AnandTech, a well-known PC hardware reviewer that had generally positive things to say about the GPU:

To get right to the point then, this is one of a handful of cards we’ve ever had to recommend against. The performance for the price is stunning, but we cannot in good faith recommend a card this loud when any other card is going to be significantly quieter. There comes a point where a video card is simply too loud for what it does, and with the 290 AMD has reached it.

What AMD continues to do, to a fault, is chase raw performance over user experience. Much more relevant to today, look at AMD's recent Polaris and Vega architectures. When AMD showed off its Polaris architecture in early 2016, it painted an incredible picture of power efficiency. Compared to Nvidia's last generation Maxwell based system with similar performance metrics, the AMD based system used a whopping 60 watts less power. Yet, when AMD launched the RX 400 series of GPUs a month after Nvidia launched their new architecture, it was not only losing to Pascal in efficiency but even Maxwell. Did AMD lie? No. The architecture is very efficient when you don't push it for every last ounce of performance, and users could under-volt their Polaris GPUs to make them this efficient. AMD pushed Polaris so hard, by overvolting and overclocking the chips, that they even ended up breaking PCI spec, an industry standard. This meant the RX 400 series drew more power than motherboards are designed to deliver and even destroyed some users computers. AMD quickly remedied this via a bios update, but the PR nightmare had already commenced. AMD was dropped by PCI SIG's integrator list for breaking spec. This was one the top posts on the massive R/Gaming Reddit community around Polaris launch, all of which was accurate:

With Tom's Hardware reporting that the RX 480 draws (substantailly) more than the 75W allowed from the motherboard (for example, the PCI Express high-power card spec allows a maximum of 66W to be drawn from the 12V pins of the PCI Express slot, and the RX 480 averages 79W from the 12V lines alone) AMD seems to be violating the PCI Express(R) spec. According to the licensing contract for the spec, if they do not fix this within three months, AMD will NOT be able to call the card a PCI Express card. If they do, they face not only litigation, but if my understanding is correct an action before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) to ban the importation of the card as counterfeit goods. You might think the PCI-SIG will give AMD a pass, but if they do, they risk loosing the trademark entirely. An unforced trademark gets invalidated. The SIG won't let that happen. So what does this mean to the consumer? I think there are two possibilities, if we assume AMD will not choose to remove the PCI Express logos from these cards: Either they will alter the boards to have an 8-pin socket and to more power from there, or they will neuter the card to ensure it doesn't draw more power than the PCI Express specification allows. I don't see any other options. Disclaimer: I am an attorney, but I practice patent law, not trademark law. This post does not constitute legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

This is so sloppy, I believe it deemed a sweeping of Radeon Technology's top brass. Regardless, even after correcting the issue, the GPUs were still loud, hot and inefficient relative Nvidia.

Source: ExtremeTech NOTE: Shown above is the 2017 iteration of the RX 480, the RX 580, based on the same silicon

Especially in the aftermarket (factory overclocked) configuration that most gamers purchase their GPUs, the lower performing AMD GPU pulls a whopping 110 extra watts over Nvidia. If we lower the performance of each GPU by say 15% the gap in power efficiency would be almost non-existent.

Even a couple weeks ago with the Vega 56 and 64 launch, AMD went after taking the performance crown off the GTX 1070 and 1080 at the cost of user experience yet again.

Source: Guru3D

The Vega 64 GPU highlighted above uses almost double the power of Nvidia's similarly performing and priced GTX 1080. Look one above the Vega 64 in that graph and you see"'GTX 1080 SLI," meaning two GTX 1080s working in unison...

More importantly in terms of experience, look at noise levels of these products.

Source: Guru3D

Nvidia's GTX 1080 and 1070 GPUs sit at 40Db at load, essentially inaudible in a quiet office environment. AMD's chips sit at 44-45Db, notice AMD GPUs dominate the loudest GPUs. This is certainly not as bad as back in 2013 with the R9 series, which was described aptly as a "leaf blower," but this is certainly not an enviable position when AMD doesn't hold the value or performance crown like they did back then.

AMD can't help that Vega is not great silicon, it is clearly less efficient and less advanced than Pascal, which we can derive by the massive die size and power consumption. What they can do is go after a great user experience. I highly encourage readers to watch Gamers Nexus' YouTube video showing just how much more efficient Vega becomes while sacrificing barely any performance. Instead of following this pattern, AMD has created an absolutely laughable Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition for $700 ($100 more than Vega 64 standard), the same price as Nvidia's flagship gaming GPU, the GTX 1080ti. AMD pushes even more voltage into the silicon, and makes it an even less efficient product.

Source: PC Perspective

The Vega 64 Liquid is an interesting beast. It improves on the air cooler performance by anywhere from 0-13%, with too many instances of low single digits average frame rate increases to impress me. It often is able to make the difference between a win and a loss for the Vega 64 family, but it does so with the added cost of $200 on the MSRP. Comparing a card starting at $699 to one starting at $499 is poor form, especially considering that the MUCH more powerful GTX 1080 Ti exists at that same $699 price tag. The RX Vega 64 Liquid is the sexiest of the bunch by far, but will only sell to true AMD fans that want the best Vega can offer and don’t care about the value they are buying into.

The Vega architecture is roughly half as efficient as Nvidia's 18-month-old Pascal architecture, and Vega 64 Liquid makes it even worse. It draws 350 watts to the $200 cheaper, similarly performing 180-watt sipping GTX 1080. The chip is nowhere near comparable to Nvidia's identically priced GTX 1080ti.

The score is posted, consumers are not looking to eek the last couple percent of performance out of their GPUs, they want a quiet, power efficient chip. AMD can do this with Vega and Polaris, but continue to chase that last few percent instead.

Alternatively, AMD can still offer the GPUs that chase raw performance but offer a power efficient option as well. On the CPU side, AMD offered their flagship Ryzen 7 series with an incredibly efficient 65 watt CPU. To knock off a few percent of performance, the chip's TDP dropped by ~40%.

Source: Tom's Hardware

Note the R7 1700 uses less power than a much less powerful, underclocked Intel I7-7700K, which is an efficient CPU in its own right! The R7 1700 is more power efficient than any CPU in Intel's entire desktop CPU lineup. AMD hadn't taken the efficiency crown from Intel in a near decade until this CPU. The chip impressed me so much, I own one! We know AMD can do this with their Polaris and Vega GPUs, as the enthusiast community already does it!

In summary

Make a decision in regard to GPU miners. Are they core to AMD or not? Lisa Su and I believe they are not, but Raja Koduri, head of Radeon Technologies Group, continues to release drivers that tailor to GPU miners. Focus on the recurring revenue that comes from gamers. Configure a naming convention that makes sense. AMD has reworked their CPU division to be very easy to understand with the consumer but has moved backward on the GPU side. I'd suggest copying Nvidia's naming convention. Don't just chase the performance crown exclusively, chase the user experience. AMD's amazingly efficient R7 1700 should be a carbon copy of the strategy they employ in their GPU offerings. Bring Radeon Technologies back under the direction of AMD as a whole, and make Lisa Su the head. There has been an absolute failing of Radeon Technologies Group under Raja Koduri to increase mind or market share or design competitive GPU offerings. While under Lisa Su's direction AMD's CPU division has gone from being an uncompetitive, cash burning nightmare to a meaningful upset to the once Intel dominated market. As neural networks begin to integrate CPU and GPU parallelization, AMD is uniquely poised to benefit with close integration between their CPU and GPU arms. These divisions should be under the same management now more than ever.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed the article, please scroll up and click the "follow" button next to my name to receive future articles.