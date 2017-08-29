3 Stocks At 52-Week Lows To Buy Now

However, the business fundamentals continue to be stable with excellent future prospects.

I discuss three stocks that have been hit by a sequence of negative news.

In order to beat the market you have to buy into temporary negative sentiment.

The market (NYSEARCA: SPY) is very expensive with the CAPE ratio (cyclically adjusted price earnings ratio) around 30. So, to find cheaper investments that have the opportunity to outperform, one must look for companies surrounded by temporary negative trends that exhibit positive structural long term tailwinds.

In the video, I discuss three stocks that are at or close to 52-week lows but whose long-term business fundamentals look strong.

The first stock is Nike (NYSE: NKE). The stock price suffered due to downgrades and Foot Locker's (NYSE: FT) negative report. However, Nike's revenue and business growth remain positive.

Nike's plan was to hit $50 billion in revenue by 2020. They will hardly hit such a high number but $ 40 billion, or perhaps $45 billion is possible.

The second stock is Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). Revenues and earnings have recently declined and the licensing business is not yet out of legal trouble yet. However, the long term trends in the automotive industry and 5G technology should be positive tailwinds for the company.

The third company is A.H.Belo (NYSE: AHC), which I already wrote about two years ago. I argued that its real estate and cash per share is worth more than the business. The stock price increased in 2016 but is back to where it was now while the real estate is about to be sold creating a very interesting asset play with a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.