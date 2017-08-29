Should You Buy Analog Devices Ahead Of Q3 Earnings?

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), the Norwood, Massachusetts headquartered semiconductor company is expected to report its Q3 2017 earnings on August 30, before market open. ADI shares hit an all time high of $90.5 at the end of May. Bogged down by news of a loss of business in Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8, ADI stock has been in a downtrend ever since. The stock closed the last trading session at $79.44 a piece, down over 12% from its all time highs. The big question ahead of the upcoming earnings announcement is: Will the upcoming earnings announcement help Analog Devices stock shake off the bearish sentiment? Is ADI stock a good buy going into the Q3 earnings release?

ADI Q3 2017 Analyst Estimates And Management Guidance

Wall Street consensus expects ADI to report EPS of $1.15 a share on revenue of $1.4 billion, good for 40% earnings growth and 61.3% top line growth, on a year-over-year basis. In comparison, the management has guided for non-GAAP EPS to come in between $1.07 to $1.21 with revenue expected to come in between $1.37 billion to $1.45 billion. At the midpoint, the guidance implies EPS of $1.14 and a top line print of $1.41 billion. These numbers indicate earnings growth of 39% and revenue growth of 62.1%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

ADI Earnings History And Stock Price Reaction

ADI has a history of outperforming its own guidance as well as crushing Wall Street estimates. A per the estimize database, not only has ADI outperformed estimates/guidance, it has also beaten the top end of these ranges in most of the recent quarters. ADI has met/beaten the top end of the management's EPS guidance in each of the last 8 quarters. When compared to Wall Street estimates, Analog Devices has crushed the top end of Wall Street estimates in 7 out of the last 8 reported quarters.

Source: Estimize

Coming to the revenue numbers, the management issued a revenue guidance in 7 out of the last 8 quarters. ADI went on to beat the high end of the guidance in 6 out those 7 quarters. When compared to the high end of Wall Street's revenue expectations, the company beat the top end of the range in 6 out of the last 8 quarters. Looking at the most recent four quarter time frame, ADI has crushed the top end of Wall Street estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Source: Estimize

ADI stock has a history of making big movements in response to earnings announcements. Following the last four earnings release, the stock has gained 2.33%, on average, in the trading session immediately following an earnings release.

Given the encouraging post-earnings movement of ADI stock, a beat in Q3 could lift ADI stock out of the rut the stock has fallen in. The big question now is; Will Analog Devices deliver an earnings beat tomorrow?

Given the recent earnings history, which has seen the comfortably topple the high end of Wall Street estimates, we believe that ADI will have no trouble delivering an earnings surprise/revenue beat in Q3 2017. The possibility of an earnings beat is also supported by the ADI Q3 2017 earning whisper number, which at $1.21 implies a 6 cent beat, or a 5.2% earnings surprise.

Conclusion

The recent downtrend in ADI stock seems to have ignored the strong results the company has delivered in the last earnings report. In this context, while ADI looks set for an earnings surprise, investors will likely be focused on information relating to the Apple iPhone. Also, investors should keep an eye out for growth in the industrial business, which grew 18% through the first half of FY 2017 and accounted for 44% of total revenue in FY 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Virendra Singh Chauhan, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.