Lowe's: Improving Your Portfolio With Fast Dividend Growth

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has a long history of dividend growth. It does, however, have a low yield at just over 2%. But it has been growing its dividend very fast over the last decade and looks to have the earnings growth to continue that growth at nearly as fast a pace. LOW is a good opportunity to get fast dividend growth at a reasonable price.

Is LOW a good investment partner?

Articles by David Van Knapp are one of the things that convinced me that dividend growth investing was a workable strategy to invest for retirement. I look forward to each new article he writes, and this recent article was no expectation. In the article David explains his evaluation process and rates several companies that he has on his watch list a potential additions to his Dividend Growth Portfolio. I started following David’s coverage of this portfolio with his second or third article on it. I particularly liked his evaluation of Lowe's as I hadn’t been paying much attention to that company lately. His rating system is different but over-lapping with mine as both seek to determine how safe a dividend payment is and the company’s ability to grow it. David’s high rating for LOW sparked enough interest for me to look deeper into it myself.

Doing my own due diligence I will first look at the Lowe’s 2016 annual report to check out my four key characteristics. Review the whole thing, while below I will include those slides that best show how Lowe's does for each of my four key characteristics.

My first key characteristic is a growing market. The slide above shows growing net sales over the last 3 years. Growing sales is important to me as a dividend growth investor because a company that is growing its sales, and thus its market, is better able to generate the cash it needs to support and grow the dividend. Net sales being 15.6% higher in 2016 than in 2014 is fairly healthy growth. The numbers for comparable sales also shows that LOW is growing its market at the individual store level. The average ticket growth shows yet another way Lowe’s is growing its market, in this case by getting customers to buy more of its products. Coupled with the growing number of customer transactions, I think this is solid proof that Lowe's is growing its market.

My second key characteristic is growing profits. Growing profits is important because profits are largely where I want the cash to pay and grow the dividend to come from. Growing profits is a sustainable way to pay a growing dividend, selling assets or borrowing money isn’t sustainable over the long term. First up, I see that gross margin is between 34% and 35%, and operating margin is between 8% and 9%. With increasing net sales, keeping margins fairly steady is enough to produce increasing profits. That can be seen in the net earnings number, which is presented as a percentage of net sales. Also presented in this slide are two EPS numbers, both of which show an increase over time. With 2016 being just about 28% higher than 2014, EPS growth looks good as well.

This slide also presents data on my fourth key characteristic of growing the dividend. As a dividend growth investor I like seeing that the dividend increase in 2016 was higher than that in 2015, because LOW improved sales and profits more in 2016 than it did in 2015. I want management both to ensure that they can support the dividend and to share the company’s success with shareholders when it sets the dividend. The bigger increase in 2016 shows me that management is willing to do that and is not locked into a default amount of increase.

The slide above presents some interesting data related to the first two of my key characteristics. The first chart shows Sales per Selling Square Foot. This measures how much net sales the company generates per square foot of space dedicated to selling products. From the first slide we can see that between 2014 and 2016 LOW’s added some 12 million square feet of such space, most of it after the start of 2015.

Several different retail chains are now in trouble because it was cheap to borrow money to build new stores, so they built a lot of new stores. This had the effect of increasing net sales, but it also reduced the amount of sales at each store. Add a little pressure from online sales and suddenly these chains had lots of unprofitable stores. What the sales per square foot figures tells me is that LOW didn’t build so many stores that it created a big number of unprofitable stores.

The final metric shown on the slide above is Return on invested capital. ROIC is a number I don’t often look at because it is derived from numbers I think tell me more. Another reason I don’t use ROIC much is because each different industry or business model has a different value that is good, so it takes a lot of work to understand what this number is saying. But looking at its constituent parts can tell me if a company grew its revenues and earnings only because it issued a bunch of new debt or equity. For me, verifying that the company isn't hiding unsustainable growth supported by a bunch of new debt or equity is the best use of ROIC.

The slide above shows how LOW management figured ROIC for 2014 through 2016. I look for two things in these calculations. First I look at the denominator figure because I don’t want to see a big increase in this number. That would indicate that the company issued a lot of new debt or equity. A big increase in this number would be bad without a proportional increase in earnings. With debt and equity staying between $20 billion and $22 billion, I don’t see any big change.

The second thing I look at is ROIC ratio. As I don't really know what is a good or bad absolute number; I look instead for trends. What I don’t want to see is a downward trend in the ratio. For LOW the ratio has a fairly modest uptrend. In 2016, both the average debt and equity number and the net operating profit after taxes went up, which is good. Even better the profit number went up proportionally more than did the debt and equity number. This tells me that management did a good job of using the new debt and equity it issued. Since management thinks ROIC is a good metric to show company performance, I will keep an eye on this number going forward, and look to see this ratio be stable or continuing the slight uptrend.

I like it when a company talks about its debt and particularly about its credit rating. The slide below is also from the annual report and it shows that LOW has very good credit.

One of the reasons I like Moody’s free website is that it gives me lots of details about how it sees the credit worthiness of rated companies. So for instance with LOW, I can see what Moody’s thinks of LOW’s performance as it rates another bond issue and read,

Lowes' A3 senior unsecured rating reflects its considerable scale with revenues of over $65 billion and its market position as the second largest home improvement retailer in the US. The A3 rating also reflects Lowes' clearly stated financial policy, with targeted lease adjusted leverage (as defined by Lowes') of 2.25 times and one that's expected to support credit metrics remaining strong. In addition, the ratings acknowledge that while Lowes' will likely increase debt to support share repurchases, it will do so to the extent that it remains in line with its stated leverage target. The rating also considers that the US housing market remains favorable, which should drive growth in the home improvement market. While Lowes' level of operating margin is still below its pre-recession peak, over the next three years the company believes it will achieve its goal of 150 basis points of EBIT margin expansion by the end of fiscal 2019.

If you haven’t signed up for Moody’s free service, it is well worth doing. While S&P also provides a free service, it gives a lot less information. For my purposes, while the S&P rating is a bigger driver of debt costs, the additional information on how the company is doing at handling its debt is more important. In the quote above I can see that while management will opportunistically use debt to buy back shares, they also have a policy to limit how much they can borrow based on how much debt they can afford to support. In my experience management always thinks the shares are priced at a good value, so having a policy in-place to check borrowing will restrain management in times when the price is actually low. The quote above, the ROIC data from earlier in the article, and the good credit ratings tells me that management is handling debt well.

The YChart above gives a longer range look at revenues, earnings, and dividends than the LOW presents in the annual report. We can see that seasonality typical of retail but can also see the general long-term uptrends in all three metrics.

So the data shows that LOW does present the four key characteristics that I want from companies I invest in. I see it growing its market in several different ways, by adding new customers and getting those customers to spend more on each visit to a store. I see Lowe’s adding new stores and growing sales at existing stores. That all leads to growing profits and allows management to do a good job at handling the debt. Management is then able to use some of the profits to grow the dividend without stopping company growth. Coupled with David’s findings in his article, I want to own LOW shares if I can get that at a good price.

What does the latest earnings report say?

On August 19, LOW released its latest earnings report. Before deciding to buy shares in a company, I always want to look at how it is doing in the most recent quarter. There are plenty of once great companies that have fallen on bad times, and I want to know if I am considering one at this time.

The slide above nicely summarizes Lowe’s performance in its Q2. Analysts were somewhat disappointed because they expected even better performance, but I find it hard to argue that Q2 wasn't good since EPS, revenue and comparable sales are all up from a year ago. In fact, I tend to like it when a company has a strong quarter but analysts complain that it wasn’t even better. That tends to have a moderating effect on any price increase due to market reaction to the good performance. I am a little concerned that Lowe's keeps falling short of expectations and will take that into account when setting a buy price. Overall, I see nothing in the latest earnings report to change my mind about wanting to own shares of LOW.

In this report LOW included guidance for what management expects in 2017. I like that the latest quarter is ahead of where it needs to be on comparable sales. I note that the expected tax rate is back to the same level as 2014. This is good since that had gone up several hundred basis points since 2014, so this will help improve profits. I don’t know that I am happy that management plans to repurchase so much stock, but it is below its high for the year, so it could be worse. The guidance seems reasonable and raises no red flags for me.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see LOW has a 54 year history of raising the dividend each year. In fact, while the dollar amount has been modest, the company has grown the dividend quite aggressively of late with the slowest rate of increase being in excess of 20%. With my discount rate being 6.4%, dividend growth rates above 12% can produce NPV values that are too high. Looking at the 5 year DGR and multiplying that by the ratio of the next 5 years expected EPS growth divided by the last 5 years EPS growth, I get a value of around 15%. With the next 5 years growth rate for the EPS being estimated by analysts at 14.5%, I will take the lower of those two values to use as the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years. With a payout ratio below 45% that should easily allow for that much dividend growth even if a few years see slightly slower growth.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $81.97. Because LOW seems to regularly miss analysts’ earnings expectations, and my calculations are dependent on those same analysts’ predictions, I want an additional 5% discount (which is larger than the misses have been) which gives me a buy price of anything under $78. With the current buy price just over $74, this makes LOW a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor.

Since I used a fairly high dividend growth rate, I want to look at historical yield to see what price that gives as a sanity check on my DDM number. I see that the 4 year average yield is 1.53%, which is below the current yield. Dividing the current dividend by the 4 year average yield produces a price in excess of $100. Since DDM comes up with a lower number, I don’t think the high dividend growth rate distorted the price I want very much.

Can options help?

Any time I can squeeze out a slightly better price or get a bit more cash for very little risk, I am happy to do so. To write a cash secured put, I want to get an effective price below the current market price and a premium that is larger than the pro-rated dividend. To write a covered call, I want an effective sale price that is above my buy price and a premium that is more than half the pro-rated dividend while having a Delta that is less than 0.40.

I like the October 20 monthly expiration date. That represents happens in less than two months, so the pro-rated dividend would be about $0.28. I think the $72.50 strike price put is pretty attractive with the bid price being $1.57. For a call, the bid price on the $80 strike price call contract is also attractive.

Conclusion

LOW has a long history of dividend growth that makes it a potential candidate for a dividend growth investor’s portfolio. The low yield may put some people off, but I think the rapid dividend growth backed up with pretty substantial earnings growth makes it attractive despite the low yield. One thing I like about using DDM to value stocks is that it counts both the current dividend and its potential for growth when valuing a stock. On that basis LOW is a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor at the current market price.

